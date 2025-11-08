VIP
Ellen Barkin Says Shut Up If You Don’t Know the Difference Between Socialism...
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
VIP
Choosing Time Over Treasure: Why Staying Home with Kids Matters More Than Money
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...
Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over...
JD Vance's Urgent Call to GOP Legislators: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Hand Dems...

The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely Mocked

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on November 08, 2025
Bing AI

Jason Stanley used to be a fixture around Twitter with his hot 'intellectual' takes. He was a part of a breed of far-leftist professors and professor-types who provided us a cocktail of arrogance, ignorance and insouciant progressivism [ed. we really needed to keep the alliteration going]. Stanley's last big hurrah was fleeing to Canada to escape Fascist Amerikka. He does deserve props for doing what every other annoying liberal only promises to do.

Advertisement

Well, our beloved prof. is back to share his wisdom in the pro-communist The Nation magazine.

Ho hum, nothing new there. Yeah, yeah, creeping fascism. This writer is old enough to remember that George W. Bush was going to destroy democracy, then Trump 45 was never going to step down and now, it's for real this time.

Forget it, he's rolling.

So let's not waste any more time giving oxygen to this tired always-coming-never-arrives fascism talk. Rather, let's savor the mockery. You see, Jason Stanley, like the insufferable dweeb who refers to himself in the third person, likes to refer to himself as 'The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University'.

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
Advertisement

We'll come back to this. Believe that!

Ha ha!

He's got to hit at least once, right? Right? 

Like we said, 'props!'

Honestly, his ilk does love authoritarianism, but the 'right kind': the kind where memes are punishable by jail time or stating that men cannot become women will get you fired from your job. Don't expect them to understand this point.

Advertisement

Why, yes, the same!

And so, the riffing began.

Advertisement

Iowahawk and Jarvis, like the Reece's Peanut Butter Cup, two great tastes that taste great together.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Brett T.
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
Brett T.
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch) Eric V.
Advertisement