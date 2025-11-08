The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Get Savagely Mocked

Jason Stanley used to be a fixture around Twitter with his hot 'intellectual' takes. He was a part of a breed of far-leftist professors and professor-types who provided us a cocktail of arrogance, ignorance and insouciant progressivism [ed. we really needed to keep the alliteration going]. Stanley's last big hurrah was fleeing to Canada to escape Fascist Amerikka. He does deserve props for doing what every other annoying liberal only promises to do.

Well, our beloved prof. is back to share his wisdom in the pro-communist The Nation magazine.

Jason Stanley unveils new theory.



“Do you think that a coup is happening in the United States?”



“Yes, a coup is happening in the United States.”



“You consider President Trump a fascist?”



“Oh, yeah.”



“Do you feel like America is living in an authoritarian state?



“Of course.” pic.twitter.com/cJ6qfx5DEw — Brandon Warmke (@BrandonWarmke) November 7, 2025

Ho hum, nothing new there. Yeah, yeah, creeping fascism. This writer is old enough to remember that George W. Bush was going to destroy democracy, then Trump 45 was never going to step down and now, it's for real this time.

I read the story ... talk about hyperbole and catastrophizing. And paranoid delusion. I have lots of criticisms of Trump and UltraMAGA (Woke Right) but these Far Lefties have no equal when it comes to distilling insanity to its essence. https://t.co/QI3rvRNccN — QuillFire (@QuillFirePoetry) November 7, 2025

The first coup in human history that won 312 electoral votes.



Oh but this stunad studied fascism so............ https://t.co/9jGtJAuGMs — Juan Oldago J3-16 (@FlagelloMagoo4u) November 7, 2025

Forget it, he's rolling.

So let's not waste any more time giving oxygen to this tired always-coming-never-arrives fascism talk. Rather, let's savor the mockery. You see, Jason Stanley, like the insufferable dweeb who refers to himself in the third person, likes to refer to himself as 'The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University'.

Jason Stanley! Is this the same Jason Stanley who used to be the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University? — Randy Voges (@RandySVoges) November 7, 2025

The very same oft reported refugee of Yale University — Brandon Warmke (@BrandonWarmke) November 7, 2025

We'll come back to this. Believe that!

U Toronto should require him to identify himself as a U Toronto professor — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 7, 2025

"My ex gf was much hotter" — Brandon Warmke (@BrandonWarmke) November 7, 2025

Ha ha!

Listen to him. Jason Stanley has accurately predicted the end of democracy 17 of the past 0 times. https://t.co/sytwiwPdbi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2025

He's got to hit at least once, right? Right?

I have a strange respect for Jason Stanley, who is so committed to the bit, that he actually moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump. But in my heart, he will always be the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University. That's something that Drumph can never take away. https://t.co/Us8guCqsRU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 7, 2025

Like we said, 'props!'

Imagine fleeing to Canada to *escape* fascism https://t.co/4oSGzOTg2U — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 7, 2025

Honestly, his ilk does love authoritarianism, but the 'right kind': the kind where memes are punishable by jail time or stating that men cannot become women will get you fired from your job. Don't expect them to understand this point.

Jason Stanley? Formerly the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley? I miss him being around here, he was fun https://t.co/rV6XXzyjGK — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 7, 2025

Why, yes, the same!

Nothing but respect for the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University but he is no longer the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University. He WAS the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University but he stopped being the Jacob Urowsky… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2025

And so, the riffing began.

It's going to be so funny when we take over Canada and force him to be the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University again. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2025

The perp walk of him in ankle chains being marched back to Yale and forced to sit in the Jacob Urowsky Philosophy Chair is going to be epic — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2025

With great Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University power comes great Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University responsibility — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2025

When the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University is around, nobody thinks they need the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, but when the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University is gone, EVERYONE realizes they needed the… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2025

Iowahawk and Jarvis, like the Reece's Peanut Butter Cup, two great tastes that taste great together.