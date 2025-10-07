Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'

Yawn. Yesterday, we learned that the politicized FBI spied on Republican Senators in Jack Smith's January 6 probe.

Another day, another gross violation of norms inspired by Obama's 'Dirty Tricks to Win at All Costs, a Community Organizer's Playbook'. And also another day of performative outrage by Republicans and, no doubt, a fundraising appeal.

This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into "election conspiracy" Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith's elector case against Trump



BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE pic.twitter.com/V2JyiVlX48 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 6, 2025

The Biden FBI spied on Republicans who support @realDonaldTrump.



This was the weaponization of one of our nation’s top intelligence agencies, and those responsible must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/KF4euJQXbg — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 6, 2025

This is outrageous. However, right-leaning Twitter users have seen this show, and they're no longer impressed.

What are you and your colleagues going to do about it?



Just once I’d like to hear a senator say “This is wrong and this is how we plan to fix it!” — Dana 🐊 (@dana_bndana) October 6, 2025

Sorry, Dana, you already know the answer.

Senator, we don't need complaints on X.

Post your subpoenas! — Doug Ross (@directorblue) October 6, 2025

The outrage fatigue is real. Put up or shut up.

Once you guys are past the talking and onto the action part of this whole ordeal, we'll start taking you seriously.



Democrats do NOT care about this in the slightest and Republicans are demoralized because you haven't done a damn thing about anything. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) October 7, 2025

After a while, this theater does become demoralizing.

A visual aid, if you will.

At best, they'll hold hearings, yell at witnesses, give speeches, get no information, conclude, send fundraising emails, rinse, repeat.

Then for the love of God, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!! — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) October 6, 2025

Aaaaand scene.