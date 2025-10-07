Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland...
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of...
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City L...
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of...
Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gent...
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted...
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...
EXCLUSIVE: My Conversation with Republican Study Committee Chairman Pfluger, Rep Alford, &...
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP...
Democrat Hypocrisy is at an All-Time High: Shutdowns, Jay Jones, Jack Smith, and...

Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 8:00 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yawn. Yesterday, we learned that the politicized FBI spied on Republican Senators in Jack Smith's January 6 probe.

Another day, another gross violation of norms inspired by Obama's 'Dirty Tricks to Win at All Costs, a Community Organizer's Playbook'. And also another day of performative outrage by Republicans and, no doubt, a fundraising appeal.

Advertisement

This is outrageous. However, right-leaning Twitter users have seen this show, and they're no longer impressed.

Sorry, Dana, you already know the answer.

The outrage fatigue is real. Put up or shut up.

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
Advertisement

After a while, this theater does become demoralizing.

A visual aid, if you will. 

At best, they'll hold hearings, yell at witnesses, give speeches, get no information, conclude, send fundraising emails, rinse, repeat.

Aaaaand scene.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI GOP JANUARY 6 REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of the White House
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness
justmindy
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of Cash
Brett T.
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Brett T.
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat justmindy
Advertisement