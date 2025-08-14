Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
Hoagie Hauling Hothead Hits Hoosegow

Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:20 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Have you been wondering what happened to the Washington DC 'hero' (nyuck, nyuck, nyuck) who assaulted a law enforcement officer with a Subway hoagie? Well, our little footlong felon is being charged as both Kash Patel and Pam Bondi posted below.

... months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.

We have been living in an era of selective law-enforcement and, thankfully, it looks like it's coming to an end. It's not lost on us that this person worked for the Department of Justice.

Amazing how these are the people working themselves into a lather about lawlessness while thinking they're above it.

It's a reflection of the three terms the Obama team had. Flood the agencies with DEI hires and ideologues.

Yes.

Let's hope the next few years bring more housecleaning.

No reason. Just funny.

Honestly, the situation is so absurd, that you just have to see the humor in it.

Jussie has been awfully quiet about this whole kerfuffle.

Pretty decent @Everytown impression.

Speaking of funny, Twitchy favorite, Jarvis Best gifts us a live reaction reel.

Yes, please.

Fin.

