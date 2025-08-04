Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and Clovers

What is going on with Ireland? Many of us in the United States are baffled. You, see, thanks to the Irish Potato Famine, we here in the United States are blessed to have many friends and even family with Irish heritage. Even this Jewish writer has a Jewish wife with Irish blood.

By all measures, the Irish are great people with the added bonus of having the best pubs in the country and gifting us with the Ruben sandwich.

And then there's this weird thing going on with Ireland proper.

If there was a Tweet that summarized the two paragraphs above, it would be this.

Every single day I thank my dead ancestors for getting on the first boat out of that godawful island https://t.co/1XAq5mTKxi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 4, 2025

Here's what we're talking about.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is calling for military action in Gaza.



He’s urging the UN to invoke Chapter 7, which would authorize an international force to secure and defend humanitarian aid corridors. pic.twitter.com/OES5c5tk9Y — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 3, 2025

What is the problem with this? Well, so-called 'anti-Zionists' might not have a clue, but let's look into it a bit.

Wait, the same Ireland that sat out WWII and is not a member of NATO is demanding military action? Seriously? https://t.co/NOPIt95UET — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 4, 2025

Yeah, that. Poor Fusilli Spock has been taking flak for this take all day from the Pakistani bots and leftists (not much of a difference, to be honest) all day, but he's right.

Hey! Now I'm a dork https://t.co/nr4i19yhAY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 4, 2025

Well, if they were quality attackers, he might be upset.

Ireland is threatening to invade Israel. Hilarious! — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) August 3, 2025

That's the thing. They are asking others to do their fighting to stop the Zionist menace.

Go for it, spudsucker. No one is stopping you from sending Irish troops. https://t.co/27J6v37PLU — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2025

Is Ireland the most depraved Western country on Earth?



Refused to fight in WWII. Spends only 0.22% of its GDP on defense while expecting everyone around them to protect them. Attacks its own citizens for protesting Islamism. Now wants the UN to invade Israel.



Who’s worse? https://t.co/U8eXtoEHgf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 4, 2025

That may not be fair, but they do seem to be the national version of a Columbia University campus activist.

Much like a tankie calling for political violence, this leprechaun expects other people to do the work for him. He’ll provide moral support in the form of a little jig. https://t.co/85mcdfum2W — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 4, 2025

Seriously.

This post could get really dark, so let's focus on the hilarity of the Irish President and his unintentionally unserious visage.

Ireland: “we demand to be taken seriously!”



Also Ireland: “this is our President.” pic.twitter.com/Xxo9PMOuJa — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 4, 2025

Go home leprechaun, you're drunk. — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) August 4, 2025

“Send the UN in!” pic.twitter.com/X6HbybEEDi — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 4, 2025

This may not be fair.

Getting warmer.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is calling for military action in Gaza, the last known hiding place of his stolen Christmas gold. pic.twitter.com/DiYFiWPOv0 — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) August 4, 2025

Nope, too much. Dial it back a bit.

Here he is in happier times with his brother Dobby. pic.twitter.com/B9IFuLCEv1 — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) August 4, 2025

Boom! We have a winner.

Sadly, this appears to be the real face of political Ireland.