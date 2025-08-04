Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and Clovers

Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter...
VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Shawn Pogatchnik

What is going on with Ireland? Many of us in the United States are baffled. You, see, thanks to the Irish Potato Famine, we here in the United States are blessed to have many friends and even family with Irish heritage. Even this Jewish writer has a Jewish wife with Irish blood.

By all measures, the Irish are great people with the added bonus of having the best pubs in the country and gifting us with the Ruben sandwich.

And then there's this weird thing going on with Ireland proper.

If there was a Tweet that summarized the two paragraphs above, it would be this.

Here's what we're talking about.

What is the problem with this? Well, so-called 'anti-Zionists' might not have a clue, but let's look into it a bit.

Yeah, that. Poor Fusilli Spock has been taking flak for this take all day from the Pakistani bots and leftists (not much of a difference, to be honest) all day, but he's right.

Well, if they were quality attackers, he might be upset.

That's the thing. They are asking others to do their fighting to stop the Zionist menace.

That may not be fair, but they do seem to be the national version of a Columbia University campus activist.

Seriously.

This post could get really dark, so let's focus on the hilarity of the Irish President and his unintentionally unserious visage.

This may not be fair.

Getting warmer.

Nope, too much. Dial it back a bit.

Boom! We have a winner.

Sadly, this appears to be the real face of political Ireland.

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL MILITARY

