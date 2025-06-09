California Representative Shows Solidarity With Illegal Immigrants By Eating at a Fancy Restaurant

What's with California's politicians? Does being in a supermajority make you tone deaf to the people (living or dead) who put you in office? Recall that Governor Gavin Newsom after forcefully shutting down California in the midst of the COVID hysteria, dined maskless at the French Laundry, a very upscale restaurant in Napa county.

Now we have woman of the people, Rep. Sara Jacobs, showing solidarity with the hard working, yet undocumented workers by dining at Buona Forchetta, a chain restaurant in Southern California.

These immigration raids don’t define us, but our response to them does. I was proud to have dinner at Buona Forchetta to show my support to them as they deal with the fallout of the raid where agents threw out flash bangs in order to arrest restaurant workers — not hardened… pic.twitter.com/L6bFGiu7t8 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) June 8, 2025

It reminds us of the time this writer ordered extra onion rings to show solidarity with the hard-working batter producers of Malaysia. Anyway, the good Representative's nobility was noted - and mocked appropriately.

I also ate dinner in support of the illegal criminals getting deported. My god WTF does this even mean? — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) June 9, 2025

Yeah, we're scratching our heads too.

I used to wonder if heroism was a thing of the past, but then, on a sunny day in June, I encountered this extraordinary woman, who saw rioters attempting to prevent the execution of federal law, and took a stand by going out for pizza. https://t.co/J9X5Nmhw0f — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 9, 2025

Like D-Day, except with wine!

Did you and Ammar bond at the Jacobs Family Campus over your love of prosciutto? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2025

Rep. Jacobs is granddaughter of billionaire Irwin Jacobs and like many limousine liberals, a champion of far-left causes.

Here is Sara Jacobs, a billionaire heiress, demanding that she has cheap illegal immigrant labor instead of American workers receiving higher wages.



Sara enjoys the fruits of illegal immigrant labor, while never experiencing any of the consequences. https://t.co/S5A9RjtOxj — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) June 9, 2025

A real woman of the people, here.

This is false @RepSaraJacobs Flash bangs were not deployed to “arrest restaurant workers”

They were deployed because people began to kick a federal vehicle & threatening federal officers which was fast becoming a riot situation like we are seeing in Los Angeles — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 9, 2025

And, of course, she's a liar looking to inflame tensions. But at least the pizza was good.

This is a parody, right? This isn't an actual real person that the majority of a district voted for. Right? https://t.co/7B1DAVPtee — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) June 9, 2025

Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown.

The funny thing is, she has NO IDEA if her waiters are illegal aliens.



They could be from American families dating back to the 1840's.



She just ASSUMES all non-White bodies are illegal. THAT is the price Hispanic Americans pay for illegal immigration. https://t.co/7TqHwaJDSL — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) June 9, 2025

It's that White Savior thing rearing its AWFL face again.

Fire your staff for allowing you to do this and post it — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) June 9, 2025

Yes, but also no. Please keep posting stuff like this. When California comes to its senses, this will be the opposition's campaign gold.