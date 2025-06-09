California Representative Shows Solidarity With Illegal Immigrants By Eating at a Fancy Restaurant

JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 PM on June 09, 2025
Ting Shen/Pool via AP

What's with California's politicians? Does being in a supermajority make you tone deaf to the people (living or dead) who put you in office? Recall that Governor Gavin Newsom after forcefully shutting down California in the midst of the COVID hysteria, dined maskless at the French Laundry, a very upscale restaurant in Napa county.

Now we have woman of the people, Rep. Sara Jacobs, showing solidarity with the hard working, yet undocumented workers by dining at Buona Forchetta, a chain restaurant in Southern California.

It reminds us of the time this writer ordered extra onion rings to show solidarity with the hard-working batter producers of Malaysia. Anyway, the good Representative's nobility was noted - and mocked appropriately.

Yeah, we're scratching our heads too.

Like D-Day, except with wine!

Rep. Jacobs is granddaughter of billionaire Irwin Jacobs and like many limousine liberals, a champion of far-left causes.

A real woman of the people, here.

And, of course, she's a liar looking to inflame tensions. But at least the pizza was good.

Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown.

It's that White Savior thing rearing its AWFL face again.

Yes, but also no. Please keep posting stuff like this. When California comes to its senses, this will be the opposition's campaign gold.

