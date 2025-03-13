Smug New Yorker Cartoon Compares Trump DOGE Efforts to Neanderthals

File this under "Fart Sniffing Elite Liberals". The New Yorker comic has always strived to be a clever and thoughtful visual bon mot for Manhattan's Upper West Siders. It can be very funny, even if esoteric at times.

Then there's this smug reaction to Trump's populist drive to reduce extreme government corruption and waste as well as DEI and gender ideology.

You see, populists of the right are dumb old cavemen opposed to progress and science and all the good things. Forget the part where it's being spearheaded by Elon Musk, who when he's not Tweeting, is putting satellites into space, creating communication networks and heading for Mars.

Yes, yes, the man catching rockets with chopsticks is a Neanderthal. https://t.co/hiA75ee6cw — Ryan Cleckner (@RyanCleckner) March 13, 2025

We said it first, but you put it better.

Anyway, New Yorker illustrator, Paul Noth is quite pleased with himself as he is feted by his small bubble of fellow fart-sniffers. Meanwhile, all the state-school educated are having a wonderful time coming up with their own, and frankly better, versions.

The far-left and the elected Democrats oppose it for different reasons. For the far-left, their social engineering is being exposed for the toxic garbage it is.

It beats the old system pic.twitter.com/mU0K5Txgp7 — Magills (@magills_) March 13, 2025

The Obama era, which included the so-called Biden Administration, had a literal missionary zeal for spreading the gospel of LGBTQIA+.

Elected Democrats, on the other hand, love their deep-troughed bureaucracy with all its cash rewards and power over the plebs.

Hey Paul, I fixed it to better reflect reality.



Maybe if you ever made anything in your life besides a cartoon you’d know what the real impediments to progress are. https://t.co/mvhvqqqcjU pic.twitter.com/l6GiITnLQn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 13, 2025

Nailed it. Sometimes stripping the pomposity away and saying something simple is the best way to get to the truth.

The re-worked cartoons in the comments are awesome! https://t.co/VhkZ6siH9e — Pam D (@soirchick) March 13, 2025

How does he have a job when the responses are 💯 x better https://t.co/nBAMivyCnI — nickoftimelyness (@HartHallHellion) March 13, 2025





We agree, as did a lot of people.