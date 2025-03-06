Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common Sense

If you still have two working eyes, you may have noticed that the last couple of days have been a little unhinged for our friends on the left. We know, we know, you can say that just about any day that ends in 'y', but with President Trump's address to Congress, elected Dems and the leftist Twitter hordes have been especially shrill.

All that makes Sean Ono Lennon's Tweet all that more apt and hilarious.

If Elon could find a way to harness the power of liberal tears, we might finally have an infinite source of green energy.



(This is a joke! I am a lifelong liberal but also I'm not wrong. Lighten up!) — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 5, 2025

Sean Ono Lennon has always had a sane and smart social media presence. Frankly, this writer would have never dreamed that the child of Yoko and John would be one of the most grounded voices in our culture. Our money was on Julian.

What makes this especially cool is that Ono Lennon, like Bari Weiss and Whitney Cummings are on the left but push back on the nuttiness of the far-left.

It looks like his Tweet received much bi-partisan love.

Are you saying what I think you're saying? Do you mean ...



The Tesla Waambulance? — J. Douglas Barics (@JDBarics) March 5, 2025

I listen to all the New York Times podcasts everyday, so I guess I’m also central(left). But I totally agree 👍 https://t.co/N9yyZo5BD8 — Josh (@Joshua141121) March 5, 2025

About 90% of the reactions were positive. We're intentionally leaving out the hateful yelps of resentment by the exact same people you'd expect to be butthurt.

As soon as leftists learn to look in the mirror they might actually have a chance of getting back in the drivers seat.



What pushed me out of the left was the fact that any attempts at course correcting you were immediately cast out as being "far right extremist".



It's like, we… — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) March 5, 2025

The rest of the Tweet.

It's like, we want you to be better because we want some of these ideas to actually succeed!

Do you feel like the left is leaving you behind…moving further left than you want to go? — Scott Lloyd (@EScottLloyd) March 5, 2025

People want to know if might be moving rightward (or sincerely hoping, this author included).

I will never join any club that would have me as a member. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 5, 2025

I'm clear pilled. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 5, 2025

I just want people to stop looking down at each other, as if people don't mostly have valid reasons for feeling how they feel. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 5, 2025

Alas, he just wants us to be better. Do NOT start singing 'Imagine'!

LOL ... so glad you're here, Sean. — Eric W (@artsPMP) March 5, 2025

Same, Eric. Same.