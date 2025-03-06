Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common Sense

Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  1:00 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

If you still have two working eyes, you may have noticed that the last couple of days have been a little unhinged for our friends on the left. We know, we know, you can say that just about any day that ends in 'y', but with President Trump's address to Congress, elected Dems and the leftist Twitter hordes have been especially shrill.

All that makes Sean Ono Lennon's Tweet all that more apt and hilarious.

Sean Ono Lennon has always had a sane and smart social media presence. Frankly, this writer would have never dreamed that the child of Yoko and John would be one of the most grounded voices in our culture. Our money was on Julian.

What makes this especially cool is that Ono Lennon, like Bari Weiss and Whitney Cummings are on the left but push back on the nuttiness of the far-left.

It looks like his Tweet received much bi-partisan love.

About 90% of the reactions were positive. We're intentionally leaving out the hateful yelps of resentment by the exact same people you'd expect to be butthurt.

The rest of the Tweet.

It's like, we want you to be better because we want some of these ideas to actually succeed!

People want to know if might be moving rightward (or sincerely hoping, this author included).

Alas, he just wants us to be better. Do NOT start singing 'Imagine'!

Same, Eric. Same.

