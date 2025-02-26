VIP
Federal Job Loss Meets Private Reality—and Massive Media Bias
Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices
For Democrats, Gender Isn't the Only Thing That's Fluid, Their Principles Are, Too
Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a...
We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our...
Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details
Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump...
Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)
CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’
Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies...
Bill Melugin Spotlights ICE Arrest of Criminal Illegal Michael Moore Claims Might Have...
AP Sings the Praises of Pakistani Transgender Culinary School, and We Wonder How...
The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...

Jeff Bezos Announces Significant Shift in Washington Post Opinion Page Direction, Reactions Are Mixed

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

It would appear that billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos is getting involved in managing his vanity project, The Washington Post, in a more hands-on fashion. 

The rest of the post:

We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others. 

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.

I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.

I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment —  I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction. I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void. 

Jeff

The former national newspaper of political record, turned "resistance" rag turned ... well, we're not sure yet. We suppose standing for "free markets" and "personal liberty" are considered right-wing by the far-left ideologues who inhabit the press rooms of the news industry.

Let's see how the people reacted; good, bad and snarky.

And right out of the chute, epic snark from Twitter's famous First Amendment lawyer, Ron Coleman.

A little easier to detect the sarcasm here.

Coucy could be a great replacement, but only on the condition that he brings his frog.

Others had more helpful suggestions, like, for example, purging the Hamas sympathizers.

Who could forget Karen Attiah? She's Joy Reid in print form and with better hair.

This seems like a good starting place or at the very least, a next step.

Well, Taylor Lorenz and Jen Rubin are gone, but there's probably more trash that can be taken out.

Another good suggestion.

It seems some are cautiously optimistic.

Others took their ball and went home.

"Free markets and personal liberty? That's it! I'm done, fascist!"

It seems all the worst people are stomping off, which confirms that this was the right decision. Well they can always turn Colbert on tonight to soothe their extreme butt-hurt.

Guessing she never heard of NPR, the New York Times or any one of a thousand publications that cater to limousine socialists.

Many conservatives have adopted a wait-and-see stance.

Yes, Charles, we are all you.

