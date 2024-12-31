AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to...
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on December 31, 2024
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool

Texas Governor Greg Abbot, more more probably, his social media coordinator made a gaffe. His office sent condolences to First Lady, Rosalynn Carter on the passing of her husband, President Jimmy Carter. There's only one problem. Mrs.Carter passed before her husband did.

This is an awkward faux pas, of course and news worthy, which is why CBS pounced all over it.

This is not surprising because CBS spared no shred of journalist integrity to shill for Democrats this election cycle. You won't be surprised either by the fact that Twitter searches for "Biden Jackie Walorski" from CBS turns up nothing. Recall that Jackie Walorski was the Congresswoman who died but somehow, Biden still asked for her. 

Ho hum, oh that Joe just bein' Joe. As we say often here, "you don't hate the media enough."

CBS got what they wanted, all the Abbott haters got their kicks in. Fortunately, CBS didn't just walk away from their hit job.

Good point. Someone wanted to make political hay out of it.

Yes, we mentioned this.

(checks Ouija board) Yep, it's OK.

Liberals showed their usual class.

Great point there. It must have been done on purpose with the most nefarious of intentions.

Hahahahahaha! That's funny because Gov. Abbott is wheelchair bound! I'm still laughing!

With Biden riding into the sunset, it's now cool to make fun of dumb gaffes. Oh well.

