Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe

Texas Governor Greg Abbot, more more probably, his social media coordinator made a gaffe. His office sent condolences to First Lady, Rosalynn Carter on the passing of her husband, President Jimmy Carter. There's only one problem. Mrs.Carter passed before her husband did.

This is an awkward faux pas, of course and news worthy, which is why CBS pounced all over it.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mistakenly sends condolences to Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023, following Jimmy Carter's death. https://t.co/Xn5rAfZdbk — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2024

This is not surprising because CBS spared no shred of journalist integrity to shill for Democrats this election cycle. You won't be surprised either by the fact that Twitter searches for "Biden Jackie Walorski" from CBS turns up nothing. Recall that Jackie Walorski was the Congresswoman who died but somehow, Biden still asked for her.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"



Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Ho hum, oh that Joe just bein' Joe. As we say often here, "you don't hate the media enough."

CBS got what they wanted, all the Abbott haters got their kicks in. Fortunately, CBS didn't just walk away from their hit job.

Slow news day. This isn't even news, and it isn't even that big of a fricken deal. It was a mistake. Nobody is perfect. https://t.co/5OhfeO2lfo — Aaron Tribbitt (@fireMYbirdTRIBB) December 31, 2024

It says more about who received the letter than Abbott. The receiver of the letter could have notified or return to sender or thrown in trash but they had to be political and post on social media.Dems keep saying they are compassionate but yet they act differently.They are haters https://t.co/AbosvER4yl — Quiltygomaw (@cnbrodie) December 31, 2024

Good point. Someone wanted to make political hay out of it.

A mistake indeed… and unfortunate. Remember when Biden looked for a dead congresswoman? Or the time he talked about meeting with President of France who had been dead for decades? Yeah, wonder how much CBS focused on those gaffes… https://t.co/4XLa3q403V — Now Reporting from Clown Town 🤡 (@clowntownreport) December 31, 2024

Yes, we mentioned this.

My guess is it’s ok with Rosalynn. — Marylee Pope (@MaryleeUSA) December 31, 2024

(checks Ouija board) Yep, it's OK.

The level of “gotacha” reporting is ridiculous these days 🤦🏻‍♀️ — KazooRover (@KazooRover) December 31, 2024

Liberals showed their usual class.

“Mistakenly” — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) December 31, 2024

Great point there. It must have been done on purpose with the most nefarious of intentions.

Sending the gov a treadmill today. Use it in good health gov — Andy Kaufman (@andyk2266) December 31, 2024

Hahahahahaha! That's funny because Gov. Abbott is wheelchair bound! I'm still laughing!

With Biden riding into the sunset, it's now cool to make fun of dumb gaffes. Oh well.