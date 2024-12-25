Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart

Before President Obama made weaponizing government fashionable, we had Clinton's ATF under the leadership of Janet Reno, lay siege to a cult complex in Waco, Texas. There is still questions as to who set the fire, the government agents or the cultists, but one thing was certain, it planted a serious distrust in the ATF and other armed government agencies.

So, fairly or unfairly, when the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms bureau wished us a Bidenesque "happy holiday season", Twitter was not amused.

From all of us at ATF, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season! #WeAreATF pic.twitter.com/dwqhJMJRsj — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) December 25, 2024

Behold the holiday cheer which followed. Note: these are the ones we could print. Many others are, let's say, not safe for Christmas morning.

You guys are literally the enemy of every American citizen and dog in America. You and your lawless rule making needs to go. Forever. — Nick Kinkead (@invitingsauce) December 25, 2024

Offer not valid for your family dog. https://t.co/VLCOpYq9ak — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) December 25, 2024

Dog lovers were particularly offended.

Stop treating the celebration of the birth of my lord as the holiday that can’t be named. https://t.co/XWwpHh6cF4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 25, 2024

We should probably be thankful that Biden's handlers didn't wish us something like a Latinx LGBTQIA+.

the @ATFHQ , whose job it is to limit fun, would like to wish u a happy holidays. 😑 — Delaware Gun News (@tricorn_cockade) December 25, 2024

Well, it didn't work.

Yes, I will. Me and my three friends. Thanks very much.



(By the way, you suck. But have a merry Christmas anyway.) pic.twitter.com/X4j5BlJjAh — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 25, 2024





And to all a good night!