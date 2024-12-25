Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  3:00 PM on December 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Before President Obama made weaponizing government fashionable, we had Clinton's ATF under the leadership of Janet Reno, lay siege to a cult complex in Waco, Texas. There is still questions as to who set the fire, the government agents or the cultists, but one thing was certain, it planted a serious distrust in the ATF and other armed government agencies.

So, fairly or unfairly, when the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms bureau wished us a Bidenesque "happy holiday season", Twitter was not amused.

Behold the holiday cheer which followed. Note: these are the ones we could print. Many others are, let's say, not safe for Christmas morning.

Dog lovers were particularly offended.

We should probably be thankful that Biden's handlers didn't wish us something like a Latinx LGBTQIA+.

Well, it didn't work.


And to all a good night!

