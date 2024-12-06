Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surfac...
Comedic Deficit: Paul Krugman Retires Leaving Economics ‘Bad Takes’ Void at The New...
VIP
The Left's Love of Legislating From the Bench Courts Disaster
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan...
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare...
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The...
Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce...
What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closur...
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft...
Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooti...
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...

Roasted: CBS Affiliate Photojournalist Terminated After Setting His Arm on Fire for Gaza

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

There's a few things that indicate mental unwellness: shouting at the sun, believing your next door neighbor is a reptilian alien from Proxima Centauri, being a transgendered person who supports Hamas, and weirdest of all, being a transgendered person who supports Hamas that sets theyself on fire to prove a point.

Advertisement

We used to have mental hospitals for people like this. Now we have social media. Meet the former photojournalist for a CBS affiliate who can't believe theys lost his job in performative b*tsh*t behavior.

So to recap: a transman believes that his government is complicit in a non-existent genocide and sets one arm on fire to protest it, gets fired and then announces an Instagram Live to ... we don't know ... claim injustice? Get much craved for affirmation? Get booked on Joy Reid?

Thankfully, most of the planet is not insane with the exception far-left progressive politicians, activists and academics. The normies quickly and wonderfully called this out for what it is - abnormal narcissistic absurdity.

Recommended

Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Each flag individually often point to an unstable mind. But both together is a sure-fire sign that someone needed to touch grass but smoked it instead.

Oh and puns, sweet delicious puns.

Others pointed out the lack of commitment to the protest.

Advertisement

We hope we're in a place as a society where we can stop affirming what should be treated and helped.

. I could keep going but those flags side by side in your bio tell me you’re not very bright.

Good summary. There's so much more to enjoy over there, but this should give you a decent cross-section.

Tags: GAZA MENTAL ILLNESS TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online
Warren Squire
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Warren Squire
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan Incentivizes Death by Age 75
Amy Curtis
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online Warren Squire
Advertisement