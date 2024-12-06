Roasted: CBS Affiliate Photojournalist Terminated After Setting His Arm on Fire for Gaza

There's a few things that indicate mental unwellness: shouting at the sun, believing your next door neighbor is a reptilian alien from Proxima Centauri, being a transgendered person who supports Hamas, and weirdest of all, being a transgendered person who supports Hamas that sets theyself on fire to prove a point.

We used to have mental hospitals for people like this. Now we have social media. Meet the former photojournalist for a CBS affiliate who can't believe theys lost his job in performative b*tsh*t behavior.

In October, I marched to the White House and lit my arm on fire to protest our governments role assisting in kcrime of genocide. As a result, I lost my job as a photojournalist for a CBS affiliate.

I’ll be live on Instagram Saturday 5pmPST to discuss EVERYTHING. #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/vlSG4JQ8Zd — Sam Mena Jr 🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️ (@SamuelMenaJr) December 5, 2024

So to recap: a transman believes that his government is complicit in a non-existent genocide and sets one arm on fire to protest it, gets fired and then announces an Instagram Live to ... we don't know ... claim injustice? Get much craved for affirmation? Get booked on Joy Reid?

Thankfully, most of the planet is not insane with the exception far-left progressive politicians, activists and academics. The normies quickly and wonderfully called this out for what it is - abnormal narcissistic absurdity.

Of freaking course lmao pic.twitter.com/V6HjJUFReb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 6, 2024

Each flag individually often point to an unstable mind. But both together is a sure-fire sign that someone needed to touch grass but smoked it instead.

You can’t partially self-immolate and then complain when they …fire …you. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 6, 2024

Get roasted. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 6, 2024

Sick burn, bro. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 6, 2024

You shoulda been charged with possession of a firearm... but at least it was confiscated 😉 — Holly ✌🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@foreveralone11w) December 6, 2024

Oh and puns, sweet delicious puns.

If your journalism is as bad as your self-immolation it’s understandable that they fired you. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 6, 2024

Only your arm? Lack of follow through and integrity. They were right to follow you, you clearly half ass your job. — Louis vil LeGun 🍌 📟 (@LouisvilleGun) December 6, 2024

I wouldn't want someone working for me who half-assed stuff either. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) December 6, 2024

Others pointed out the lack of commitment to the protest.

You need to be in a mental health facility, not Insta my boi https://t.co/GgZqlRjm8d — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 6, 2024

We hope we're in a place as a society where we can stop affirming what should be treated and helped.

So let me get this straight. You lit your arm on fire to protest a war started by genocidal Islamist psychopaths and you “just” lost your job? I also think you’ve lost the plot and your sense of right and wrong. I could keep going but those flags side by side in your bio tell me… https://t.co/GXrB5fRbTK — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) December 6, 2024

. I could keep going but those flags side by side in your bio tell me you’re not very bright.

Good summary. There's so much more to enjoy over there, but this should give you a decent cross-section.