Liberals Hate Thanksgiving: A Twitter Retrospective

It's that season again! And even though it gets dark early and you spend more time indoors, there's something special in the air. There's expectation of better things in the new year, time with family, the lights and energy of the holidays and, of course, precious time with the family.

Oh yeah, it's also Hot Take season, where disaffected young hipsters indulge their inner Grinch to remind you of oppression, environmental catastrophe and how your family are MAGA bigots. Hey, we all got to find our bliss somehow.

So in addition to Bing Crosby music in Walmart, travelling to loved ones' homes you can add the annual "why Thanksgiving is bad and you should feel awful". Here's a few from years gone by to the present.

Leading off is this stompy-foot piece from Huffington Post. This election season has been pretty brutal on them, so the tantrum is expected.

My Husband And His Family Voted For Trump — So I'm Canceling Thanksgiving And Christmas https://t.co/SSGQQP5YPC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 12, 2024

Being honest, this is really tired. Liberal media has been cultishly trying to drive a wedge between conservatives and their progressive kids since about 2012.

Thanksgiving in the United States is based on a mythical feast between the Wampanoag people and Mayflower Pilgrims.



The holiday's real story is mixed with national unity and racial exclusion. https://t.co/RwD6ETpEuH — Axios (@axios) November 27, 2024

This year's crop is about as fresh as the Turkey leftovers from last year.

Doctors Reveal The Damage That 1 Day Of Thanksgiving Food Can Do https://t.co/OjBIwrd3Py — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 21, 2023

The food will kill you. Enjoy!

Why some Native Americans observe a day of mourning on Thanksgiving https://t.co/P9Nl7VaOcp pic.twitter.com/r3WgprpgfY — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 23, 2015

Pass the stuffing and feel guilty about the colonialism, genocide and white supremacy.

Moving on to Vox.

This year, consider skipping it altogether, urges @mbolotnikova.



The ritual of eating this heavily engineered animal that has been written into the Thanksgiving story is one that many Americans say they don’t especially enjoy or find meaning in. pic.twitter.com/hYDnhP8Gq9 — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 27, 2024

The turkey is the true victim of Thanksgiving.

What Thanksgiving turkeys endure before getting to your plate https://t.co/tZLGc2Xmt8 — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 22, 2023

Same thing as last year.

“It seems harsh, but [for] the last eight years I haven’t celebrated Thanksgiving with my family, I have had the best, most peaceful times — with tacos and margaritas.” https://t.co/EJgxSVLWl5 — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 20, 2022

"Your family is dysfunctional and you don't like to travel - we're here for you!"

It’s just like Thanksgiving minus the travel headaches, obnoxious uncles, and political arguments. https://t.co/pFrxuA3A4j — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 19, 2022

You could be forgiven for thinking Gen Z hot take writers have a turkey-sized bug up their butt about Thanksgiving.

If you let politics ruin your Thanksgiving, you’re an idiot.



We just went through the craziest election year of our lives. Grab a big plate of food and talk about real life instead.



Family matters more than politics. — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) November 27, 2024

This is true. Thankfully, many of the Hot Take websites have gone under, so you are spared some of the best "coping with your racist uncle" articles.

ps. Love your liberal children because family trumps (pun not intended) is more important than holidays roughly 100% of the time.

***

