Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to...
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Pos...
'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With...
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman...
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digit...
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...
'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arres...
Yes, Yes We ARE Thankful for the Incredible Levels of COPE Over Trump's...
SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...

Liberals Hate Thanksgiving: A Twitter Retrospective

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  3:00 PM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

It's that season again! And even though it gets dark early and you spend more time indoors, there's something special in the air. There's expectation of better things in the new year, time with family, the lights and energy of the holidays and, of course, precious time with the family.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, it's also Hot Take season, where disaffected young hipsters indulge their inner Grinch to remind you of oppression, environmental catastrophe and how your family are MAGA bigots. Hey, we all got to find our bliss somehow.

So in addition to Bing Crosby music in Walmart, travelling to loved ones' homes you can add the annual "why Thanksgiving is bad and you should feel awful". Here's a few from years gone by to the present.

Leading off is this stompy-foot piece from Huffington Post. This election season has been pretty brutal on them, so the tantrum is expected.

Being honest, this is really tired. Liberal media has been cultishly trying to drive a wedge between conservatives and their progressive kids since about 2012.

This year's crop is about as fresh as the Turkey leftovers from last year.

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The food will kill you. Enjoy!

Pass the stuffing and feel guilty about the colonialism, genocide and white supremacy. 

Moving on to Vox.

The turkey is the true victim of Thanksgiving.

Same thing as last year.

"Your family is dysfunctional and you don't like to travel - we're here for you!"

You could be forgiven for thinking Gen Z hot take writers have a turkey-sized bug up their butt about Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

This is true. Thankfully, many of the Hot Take websites have gone under, so you are spared some of the best "coping with your racist uncle" articles.

ps. Love your liberal children because family trumps (pun not intended) is more important than holidays roughly 100% of the time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to STUFF IT
Grateful Calvin
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Post
Amy Curtis
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With a Pearl Earring'
Amy Curtis
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire Grateful Calvin
Advertisement