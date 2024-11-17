VIP
University of Virginia Refuses to Learn, Continues Progressive Ideological Enforcement

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:00 PM on November 17, 2024
Even as their ideas have been rejected, even as their power has been curtailed, the ideological warriors of the left refuse to learn. Such is entrenched power. In the name of "diversity", they enforce rigid groupthink.

Is that a controversial sentiment? It can be perceived as such. But so is "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free". The hypocrisy is, of course, that controversial ideas that campus liberals agree with is OK, even necessary, while controversial ideas that they don't approve of are dangerous.

From the College Fix article.

But UVA’s Nicole Thompson, “compliance director” of the aforementioned civil rights office, emailed Goldstein about his wearing the hat around campus, letting him know she wanted to have an “informal conversation […] to discuss the concerns that were reported” and to give him “an opportunity to share [his] perspective or any information and ask questions.”

Thompson asked Goldstein why he chose to wear the hat … and “if [he] could see how people may perceive that message negatively.”

...

“I find it highly unlikely that such a meeting would occur if I reported a student for chanting ‘from the river to the sea’ and spreading similar genocidal messaging, or if I reported a student for wearing apparel supporting gay pride,” he says. “Those are out of bounds, but intimidating the Christian student is perfectly acceptable in today’s world. Sadly, this is where we stand, but I will not be intimidated, and I will not back down. Jesus will return, and it is my hope that all repent and believe.”

Fortunately, the tide is turning.

We don't know. This is the university who went all in on the Rolling Stone rape hoax article.

Why? Because they never learn. Perhaps only unemployment will educate the educator. If it doesn't, at least they won't be able to inflict their compassionate fascism on our children in the unemployment line.

Haven't you heard? Their founder went from being a Founding Father to an evil white man who owned slaves. There's no room for nuance when you are so righteous.

They won't learn. But Democrats will regain power eventually because Republicans will prove to be worthless as they always do.

This is 100% true, which is why we must remain vigilant and push back at every opportunity.

***

