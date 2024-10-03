‘Mr. Reagan’ Defeats Gavin Newsom as Cali’s Deepfake Law is Blocked (A Deep...
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on October 03, 2024
Meme

Don't you hate it when you legitimately can't tell if someone is playing dumb or is genuinely a dim bulb? If so, then strap yourselves in because you're in for a real treat. It all started with a joke that a Very Serious journalist didn't like and/or get.

What is the joke, you ask? Our very own Enguerrand VII de Coucy plays on the alleged incident where First Gentleman Doug Emhoff slapped a girlfriend. Please note that this is an unconfirmed allegation.

Now, you may find this in poor taste, and that's fair, but it's current and humor is subjective. Scroll on by if you're a normal person. If you're Dave Izkoff, intrepid New York Times culture reporter, however, you get to play(?) dumb for the better part of a working morning.

To answer Izkoff's "what's the joke" query:

To which, our hero coquettishly responds:

Coucy, sensing the flirt is on but is definitely not interested dryly replies:

Undeterred, Itzkoff persists.

The mock offense begins. "How dare you, sir!"

Is the encounter over or does our hero still hold out hope? Before we answer that, let's get an audience reaction.

We resume.

And the answer is no. Our urbane New York City intellectual still thinks there's a chance. He slams back his metaphorical margarita and proceeds to make it weird.

This is getting interesting. Are you on the edge of your seat? Good! Stay tuned, we'll be right back after a quick word from our studio audience.

Seriously. Mel Brook made Hitler funny. Why? Because mocking evil takes away its power. But I guess if your a fan of the bad guy, there's only indignation. Speaking of, let's return to our program already in progress.

Did we mention that things were getting weird?

At this point, the amazing Allen Covert ducks into the conversation to see what the racket is.

Covert finds that it is not going well and offers some helpful advice.

No Dave, that's not what he said, but maybe that margarita hit harder than we first thought. It might be instructive to note, once again, that Dave Itzkoff is a celebrated New York Times culture reporter.

At this point, our Coucy leans back on his barstool and takes in the show.

Coucy visibly winces, takes a sip of his Manhattan and awaits the reply.

Solid reply from someone in the biz. Well, we're out of time so let's jump to the end. Izkoff leaves to see Joker 2, Allen tells him the director is great, they shake hands and it ends well.

Meanwhile, our Coucy finishes his drink, nods over to Covert as they both exit into the sunset.

But wait, there's more!

Like a Very Special episode of Touched by an Angel, let's end with a public service announcement.

Aaaaaand scene!

***

