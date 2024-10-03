That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues

Don't you hate it when you legitimately can't tell if someone is playing dumb or is genuinely a dim bulb? If so, then strap yourselves in because you're in for a real treat. It all started with a joke that a Very Serious journalist didn't like and/or get.

Advertisement

What’s the joke — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

What is the joke, you ask? Our very own Enguerrand VII de Coucy plays on the alleged incident where First Gentleman Doug Emhoff slapped a girlfriend. Please note that this is an unconfirmed allegation.

Doug Emhoff limbering up his slappin’ hand before a date pic.twitter.com/HP3JlNrBnq — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

Now, you may find this in poor taste, and that's fair, but it's current and humor is subjective. Scroll on by if you're a normal person. If you're Dave Izkoff, intrepid New York Times culture reporter, however, you get to play(?) dumb for the better part of a working morning.

To answer Izkoff's "what's the joke" query:

He slapped the hell out of his date in 2012 for talking to another guyhttps://t.co/mmp5AmTVyl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

To which, our hero coquettishly responds:

So what’s the joke? — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

Coucy, sensing the flirt is on but is definitely not interested dryly replies:

Your lack (willful or otherwise) of contextual understanding now — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

Undeterred, Itzkoff persists.

Is it a serious matter or is it funny to you — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

The mock offense begins. "How dare you, sir!"

Is the encounter over or does our hero still hold out hope? Before we answer that, let's get an audience reaction.

Remember, kids, only Dave here can joke about serious subjects. pic.twitter.com/hWDYmRDhmI — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) October 3, 2024

We resume.

So what is the joke here — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

And the answer is no. Our urbane New York City intellectual still thinks there's a chance. He slams back his metaphorical margarita and proceeds to make it weird.

Literally told you multiple times that very thing but you’re clearly not the swiftest one and can only comprehend words that emerge from someone in your bubble — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

This is getting interesting. Are you on the edge of your seat? Good! Stay tuned, we'll be right back after a quick word from our studio audience.

Mel Brooks is still alive, you know. Maybe you can just ask him this question directly. — Wade (@mreasycredit1) October 3, 2024

Seriously. Mel Brook made Hitler funny. Why? Because mocking evil takes away its power. But I guess if your a fan of the bad guy, there's only indignation. Speaking of, let's return to our program already in progress.

let me check with my internet enabled dishwasher and see if it thinks it's funny too — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

Did we mention that things were getting weird?

At this point, the amazing Allen Covert ducks into the conversation to see what the racket is.

Dave, I have been in the field of comedy for 40 years. You are really looking stupid here. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 3, 2024

Covert finds that it is not going well and offers some helpful advice.

it's cool, he told me he was just as funny as mel brooks. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

No Dave, that's not what he said, but maybe that margarita hit harder than we first thought. It might be instructive to note, once again, that Dave Itzkoff is a celebrated New York Times culture reporter.

Stick to whatever it is you do these days. He’s way funnier than you and that’s all you need to know. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 3, 2024

At this point, our Coucy leans back on his barstool and takes in the show.

i know, chatGPT told him so. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2024

Coucy visibly winces, takes a sip of his Manhattan and awaits the reply.

Dude you don’t repeat bad jokes. Especially not in the same thread. Quit while you can salvage a little dignity. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 3, 2024

Solid reply from someone in the biz. Well, we're out of time so let's jump to the end. Izkoff leaves to see Joker 2, Allen tells him the director is great, they shake hands and it ends well.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, our Coucy finishes his drink, nods over to Covert as they both exit into the sunset.

But wait, there's more!

Like a Very Special episode of Touched by an Angel, let's end with a public service announcement.

See? If we can take this episode and get Dave to use his lofty platform to stand up for the woman that Doug Emhoff has been EXTREMELY credibly accused of having beaten in public this will all be for the good! https://t.co/JLjuKwfald pic.twitter.com/ethdL9UKzJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

Aaaaaand scene!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!