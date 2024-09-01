The Hill Admits Kamala's Reach for 'Center Ground' Is Cynical Campaign Strategy
Mandy Patinkin Haiku Inspires #Haikus4Harris

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:00 PM on September 01, 2024
Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP

Remember Mandy Patinkin?

We all loved "The Princess Bride" and Inigo Montoya, who swore revenge with the cry, "my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

Patinkin is a very talent singer, Broadway performer and actor. But more recently, he's come out as yet another Hollywood political activist and a little bit of an odd one at that.

Take this TikTok Dance for Biden, for example.

Or how about this Tweet, which is the subject of this post.

Or this one.

Honestly, considering what comes out of Hollywood, this is mild stuff. Remember their "I pledge allegiance to Obama" video?

The best thing about their unintentional humor is Twitter's intentional humor. Witness the beauty of these Haikus.

Low info voter

Please tell me what to believe

This is CNN

Ha ha ha! Oh wait, she's serious.

Not funny but skillfully crafted.

You kids won't get this.

LOL!

 And lo, the hashtag #Haikus4Harris was born.

That could have been straight from her CNN interview.

Ooh, scorched earth via poetry.

(Dabs tears from eyes) We love romantic poetry!

Keats, Kipling, eat your hearts out.

Not technically a Haiku but definitely poetic.

***

