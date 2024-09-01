Mandy Patinkin Haiku Inspires #Haikus4Harris

Remember Mandy Patinkin?

We all loved "The Princess Bride" and Inigo Montoya, who swore revenge with the cry, "my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

Patinkin is a very talent singer, Broadway performer and actor. But more recently, he's come out as yet another Hollywood political activist and a little bit of an odd one at that.

Take this TikTok Dance for Biden, for example.

honestly mandy patinkin is good at the tiktok dance https://t.co/ziy71fWhXZ pic.twitter.com/uZDwHHBIH0 — karen han (@karenyhan) October 22, 2020

Or how about this Tweet, which is the subject of this post.

This thread is only

for haikus about why you

are voting Harris — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 31, 2024

Or this one.

Only respond with

haiku here so others will

know to haiku here — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 31, 2024

Honestly, considering what comes out of Hollywood, this is mild stuff. Remember their "I pledge allegiance to Obama" video?

The best thing about their unintentional humor is Twitter's intentional humor. Witness the beauty of these Haikus.

I watch CNN

the government will save us

Kamala will do — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 1, 2024

Low info voter

Please tell me what to believe

This is CNN

Because “Handmaids Tale”

Should only be a novel

And not daily news — Following political money (so you don't have to) (@LoriSaldanaSD) August 31, 2024

Ha ha ha! Oh wait, she's serious.

Vote with careful thought

Freedom's voice, not liberal.

Choose with open eyes. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 1, 2024

Not funny but skillfully crafted.

shadows of a man

mandy I sent you away

manilow was right — JannyJ (@Janny922) September 1, 2024

You kids won't get this.

Don’t cackle for me

Kamala, the truth is I

never understood you — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 1, 2024

LOL!

Kamala's speeches,

Words jumbled, cackle hollow,

Leadership, a shadow. — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 1, 2024

And lo, the hashtag #Haikus4Harris was born.

Slurring and cackling,

avoiding press and debates -

Can you feel the joy?#Haikus4Harris — CoffeehouseThumbhead (@YarnsThatRip) September 1, 2024

Forget changing words

My core values have not changed

As far as you know#Haikus4Harris — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) September 1, 2024

That could have been straight from her CNN interview.

Three years in a row

ready for the same old new

bracing for the joy



#Haikus4Harris — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 1, 2024

Husband bangs babysitter

Harris bangs someone else’s husband

Abortions for all #Haikus4Harris — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 1, 2024

Ooh, scorched earth via poetry.

Walz lies all the time

Kamala lies with Willie

Lying is their thing #Haikus4Harris — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) September 1, 2024

(Dabs tears from eyes) We love romantic poetry!

#Haikus4Harris



Sex with Willie Brown

The husband banged the nanny

Oh, hello, herpes — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) September 1, 2024

Keats, Kipling, eat your hearts out.

Hollywood dopes scream

End of democracy looms

Who will clean their pools



#Haikus4Harris — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 1, 2024

Going up means going down

Let the heels point the way

Saying nothing says it all #Haikus4Harris — AmErican (@Flipper628) September 1, 2024

Insecurity,

Dreams of Grandeur Fleeting,

Empty Bottle,

Anger & Desperation Hold Hands. #Haikus4Harris — Olias Haldane (@OHaldane_) September 1, 2024

Not technically a Haiku but definitely poetic.

