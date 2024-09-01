Mandy Patinkin Haiku Inspires #Haikus4Harris

Remember Mandy Patinkin?
We all loved "The Princess Bride" and Inigo Montoya, who swore revenge with the cry, "my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
Patinkin is a very talent singer, Broadway performer and actor. But more recently, he's come out as yet another Hollywood political activist and a little bit of an odd one at that.
Take this TikTok Dance for Biden, for example.
honestly mandy patinkin is good at the tiktok dance https://t.co/ziy71fWhXZ pic.twitter.com/uZDwHHBIH0— karen han (@karenyhan) October 22, 2020
Or how about this Tweet, which is the subject of this post.
This thread is only— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 31, 2024
for haikus about why you
are voting Harris
Or this one.
Only respond with— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 31, 2024
haiku here so others will
know to haiku here
Honestly, considering what comes out of Hollywood, this is mild stuff. Remember their "I pledge allegiance to Obama" video?
The best thing about their unintentional humor is Twitter's intentional humor. Witness the beauty of these Haikus.
I watch CNN— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 1, 2024
the government will save us
Kamala will do
Low info voter
Please tell me what to believe
This is CNN
Because “Handmaids Tale”— Following political money (so you don't have to) (@LoriSaldanaSD) August 31, 2024
Should only be a novel
And not daily news
Ha ha ha! Oh wait, she's serious.
Vote with careful thought— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 1, 2024
Freedom's voice, not liberal.
Choose with open eyes.
Not funny but skillfully crafted.
shadows of a man— JannyJ (@Janny922) September 1, 2024
mandy I sent you away
manilow was right
You kids won't get this.
Don’t cackle for me— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 1, 2024
Kamala, the truth is I
never understood you
LOL!
Kamala's speeches,— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 1, 2024
Words jumbled, cackle hollow,
Leadership, a shadow.
And lo, the hashtag #Haikus4Harris was born.
Slurring and cackling,— CoffeehouseThumbhead (@YarnsThatRip) September 1, 2024
avoiding press and debates -
Can you feel the joy?#Haikus4Harris
Forget changing words— Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) September 1, 2024
My core values have not changed
As far as you know#Haikus4Harris
That could have been straight from her CNN interview.
Three years in a row— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 1, 2024
ready for the same old new
bracing for the joy
#Haikus4Harris
Husband bangs babysitter— DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 1, 2024
Harris bangs someone else’s husband
Abortions for all #Haikus4Harris
Ooh, scorched earth via poetry.
Walz lies all the time— Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) September 1, 2024
Kamala lies with Willie
Lying is their thing #Haikus4Harris
(Dabs tears from eyes) We love romantic poetry!
#Haikus4Harris— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) September 1, 2024
Sex with Willie Brown
The husband banged the nanny
Oh, hello, herpes
Keats, Kipling, eat your hearts out.
Hollywood dopes scream— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 1, 2024
End of democracy looms
Who will clean their pools
#Haikus4Harris
Going up means going down— AmErican (@Flipper628) September 1, 2024
Let the heels point the way
Saying nothing says it all #Haikus4Harris
Insecurity,— Olias Haldane (@OHaldane_) September 1, 2024
Dreams of Grandeur Fleeting,
Empty Bottle,
Anger & Desperation Hold Hands. #Haikus4Harris
Not technically a Haiku but definitely poetic.
***
