Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?'

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:15 AM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Not since Sean Penn became the coddler of communists and other assorted Third World dictators have we seen such odious moral preening in person of Mark Ruffalo. Or put another way ...

Recall that during the Kenosha riots, Ruffalo mourned the killing of a violent protestor protestor who actually said, "you gonna shoot me n*****?" to Kyle Rittenhouse before being shot in self-defense. Yeah, that actually happened.

JoJo? We threw up in our mouths a little bit just now.

Like Foo said above, Ruffalo always takes the wrong position. Maybe being a far-left millionaire insulates oneself from the consequences of real life because here he is, at it again.

Heh! Look, the weird and entitled millionaire professional pretender is calling Elon "weird and entitled". At least "tech bros" produce something of value. Ruffalo stands in front of a green screen and says "Hulk smash!" 

WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Aaron Walker
Our sweet, MarMar took the side of a censorious left-wing authoritarian. Presumably because he either hates Elon Musk's "right wing" positions or believes there's no wrong an authoritarian can do if he's on the left or both.

But, dear friends, Mark is free to spew his brain droppings on Twitter, an irony which is most certainly lost on him. And we, the snarkers of Twitter are free to mock - as you shall soon see.

He's up there with Keith Olbermann in the IQ department.

Beautifully put.

Even more eloquence. Mark, if you're reading this, "eloquence" means "the quality of forceful or persuasive expressiveness". If that doesn't make sense, have your agent explain it to you using small words.

Just like that fish who follows the flashlight beam around the tank.

Let's see what an actual Brazilian thinks.

That sums it up nicely.

Looks like our job is done here.

***

