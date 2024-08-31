Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?'

Not since Sean Penn became the coddler of communists and other assorted Third World dictators have we seen such odious moral preening in person of Mark Ruffalo. Or put another way ...

Why are you always on the wrong side of every issue? https://t.co/LEnTqACNUy — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2024

Recall that during the Kenosha riots, Ruffalo mourned the killing of a violent protestor protestor who actually said, "you gonna shoot me n*****?" to Kyle Rittenhouse before being shot in self-defense. Yeah, that actually happened.

We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

JoJo? We threw up in our mouths a little bit just now.

Like Foo said above, Ruffalo always takes the wrong position. Maybe being a far-left millionaire insulates oneself from the consequences of real life because here he is, at it again.

“@elonmusk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” de Moraes wrote.



Because he is a weird and entitled billionaire tech bro. Tax him… https://t.co/YYlYnD4VXV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2024

Heh! Look, the weird and entitled millionaire professional pretender is calling Elon "weird and entitled". At least "tech bros" produce something of value. Ruffalo stands in front of a green screen and says "Hulk smash!"

Our sweet, MarMar took the side of a censorious left-wing authoritarian. Presumably because he either hates Elon Musk's "right wing" positions or believes there's no wrong an authoritarian can do if he's on the left or both.

But, dear friends, Mark is free to spew his brain droppings on Twitter, an irony which is most certainly lost on him. And we, the snarkers of Twitter are free to mock - as you shall soon see.

It’s really weird that you think you’re smart. https://t.co/SKzdJyNGTd — Tandy (@dantypo) August 31, 2024

He's up there with Keith Olbermann in the IQ department.

Man who plays pretend and is worth $35m thinks someone else is weird and should be taxed heavily.



Tax the actors. https://t.co/wKuLOtcYj2 — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 31, 2024

a business Mark doesn’t own, is in conflict with a country Mark doesn’t live in, so he hopes the country he DOES live in, will punish the owner of the business he doesn’t own. and this is all motivated by ideology.



this is a clear example of why this ideology is totally bad. https://t.co/JVcYLi4gOa — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 31, 2024

Beautifully put.

everything is beautiful in this tweet - from open support for fascism and totalitarianism to cowardly limiting replies. but the most beautiful of it all is the incredible display of how mercilessly dumb our celebrities are. Mark is so dumb, he can't even understand what he did. https://t.co/8CVWorxM7a — batu (@qtomris) August 31, 2024

Even more eloquence. Mark, if you're reading this, "eloquence" means "the quality of forceful or persuasive expressiveness". If that doesn't make sense, have your agent explain it to you using small words.

The mindless partisan drone.



It doesn't matter what the issue is or what they'd independently think about it, if their opponent is against it, they'll be passionately, indignantly for it.



The modern self-proclaimed liberal is for anti-speech autocratic overlords because MUSKUH. https://t.co/2TmFB6al04 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2024

Just like that fish who follows the flashlight beam around the tank.

Let's see what an actual Brazilian thinks.

Said the foreign guy, who blocked the comments on the post. And yes, I am Brazilian, and I do not agree with this. https://t.co/KjiDAZih99 — Chihaya (@Joo17730165) August 31, 2024

For foreigners who are reading, basically what the supreme court minister is doing is illegal, considering that we are in the municipal election period, so this is considered censorship. — Chihaya (@Joo17730165) August 31, 2024

That sums it up nicely.

I support free speech because (1) truth-seeking is a human good and therefore needs political rights and (2) truly insane perspectives like this deserve to be shared and mocked openly. https://t.co/9XcAmYk4Fb — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 31, 2024

Looks like our job is done here.

***

