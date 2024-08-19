Pass the Gaslight - Tim Walz's Quip About a Joyful Thanksgiving is Either Stupid or Dishonest

It has been amazing to watch. Sure, politicians stretch the truth, spin and even lie. However, there's this new phenomenon of saying something that is literally the opposite of what they are. Take "weird". The Democrats are a walking freakshow but are working overtime to make that stick to J.D. Vance. Or how about "authoritarian"? They caterwaul about Trump even as they weaponized the IRS, DOJ and FBI against their ideological opponents including ordinary citizens.

Which brings us to today's Democratic Party whopper. While pushing "joy" as their new focus-grouped message that has the natural look and feel of the plastic grass that the grocery store packs in with your to-go sushi, Tim Walz goes on to claim that Thanksgiving was peaceful until those nasty MAGAs divided the country. Behold.

Remember the time when you could go to Thanksgiving with your relatives and not complain about politics the whole time?



This election is a chance to bring up the joy and look to the future. pic.twitter.com/IuIYgjQkAb — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 19, 2024

You read that right. This is from the people who pushed politics into every topic. The people who advised you to talk to your "racist uncle" when you went home for the holidays. Yep, those people.

The assumption is that they're either stupid or assume their voters are stupid. Fortunately receipts were kept.

Literally your running mate you retarded creep (h/t: @Oilfield_Rando) pic.twitter.com/ixR7zpFNyH — Matt 🌴🐊🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) August 19, 2024

If they had any sense of shame they wo- never mind. What were we thinking?

Yes, I do. Then all your buddies in the media started running these articles. https://t.co/iU9bn7HyPY pic.twitter.com/KORkKd862O — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 19, 2024

Every hot take magazine was trying to turn traditional family time into a divisive political opportunity.

The party of Pajama Boy wishes the holidays had less political talk. https://t.co/U6TGwCq1iG pic.twitter.com/xmIg43RJe4 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) August 19, 2024

Getting in your family's face was a gift to us from America's first community organizer President. Now they're trying to wipe the stink off.

The very people who ruin your Thanksgiving with their politics make their electoral politics substance-free.



Tim here is being passive-aggressive like a cat lady. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 19, 2024

Correction: the choices aren't just "stupid" and "deceptive" but have been updated to include "passive-aggressive cat lady". We apologize for any inconvenience.

I remember when Obama and the Democrats encouraged people to confront their families with politics at Thanksgiving dinner. Oh and “don’t bring a knife to a gun fight”. Did I get that right? #TimWalzLies — vannschaffner (@vannschaffner) August 19, 2024

We remember.

The only relatives who complain about politics all the time at Thanksgiving are Liberals. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 19, 2024

"The personal is political!"

"Yeah, yeah, please pass the mashed potatoes."

Lol libs lost their minds when Trump was elected in 2016.



What’s being implied here is that libs have to be given exactly what they want all the time or else their disruptive hysteria will persist.



Placating the loudest and most mentally ill people is not a reasonable ask. https://t.co/rmvTHyYmkY — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 19, 2024

Why yes, they they are.

Then there was the fact that during Covid, Walz took a hardline approach to Thanksgiving gatherings, which proves he has cajones bigger than a pair of 20lb Butterballs

Remember the time you tried to cancel Thanksgiving? pic.twitter.com/2ClLEcGeDT — Magills (@magills_) August 19, 2024

Remember back when you told all the people in Minnesota that you would put them in jail if they got together with their families for Thanksgiving? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 19, 2024

Having a good memory is the antidote to charlatans and other assorted liars.

***

