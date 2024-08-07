Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist

Imagine, if you will, you're back in high-school and this happens.

Since #TamponTim is trending I'll point out that in high school, any boy who casually was like "Oh you got ur period? I stashed a pad from the bathroom in my backpack in case one of my friends needed it" -- that boy would be king stud. That boy would be drowning in prom invites. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) August 6, 2024

Advertisement

Do you think this would happen? Would that boy be the belle of the ball? Would the girls swoon over him and his incredibly feminist sensitivities?

Yeah, we didn't think so either. Let's be honest, this is in the same category as the woman who says she just wants a guy who is sensitive or makes her laugh. What she really means is she wants a handsome alpha who is not a d-bag. Same situation here. If the tampon hero was, say Chad Chaddington, dreamy 6' 2" and looking at a football scholarship, then this scenario could work. If not, well perhaps this illustration may help.

The Chad Chaddington scenario illustrated.

This is some box wine white girl fanfic. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) August 7, 2024

Is the grass green in this fantasy world you’ve created or is everything opposite? — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) August 7, 2024

Leftists love to imagine humans being other than they are. https://t.co/IIrnZPKm3l — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 7, 2024

And it seldom works out well for those who take their advice.

Meanwhile in reality ...

No the girls would have been creeped out and the boys would have made fun of him — RORO 2.0 (@roropsych) August 7, 2024

The actual 99% likely outcome. There are some rare exceptions, however.

The times I knew it someone was having their period in high school was zero. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 7, 2024

Girls were no longer icky, but there was still so much the boys didn't know about them.

Friend, you're missing the point. The point is that sanitary supplies left in boy's bathrooms don't necessarily have to be used by boys or trans kids. They can be passed out to sisters, classmates, female friends in a pinch. It just...doesn't have to be a big deal. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) August 6, 2024

You have to love how progressives push something absurd, such as going through the expense and effort to put tampons in boys restrooms, and then ask why it's such a big deal to those who object. Um, making tampons accessible in a boys bathroom is a big deal to you, that's why you made it a political football for progressive politicians and activists.

You never thought to carry anything just because a buddy might need it, even if you didn't need it yourself? Huh. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) August 6, 2024

Of all the things one could carry to help a buddy out; a few extra bucks, extra pencils [do students use those anymore? -Ed] or an extra bottle of water, wouldn't a menstrual product be a little - what's the buzzword making the rounds today - oh yes, weird?

And if, like using pronouns, it's "just being considerate" then why not make bands aids mandatory in school restrooms? Spare phone batteries for emergency calls? You already know why and it actually has little to do with being considerate and more with being virtuous.

Anyway, let's get back to the glorious mockery.

I met my husband this exact way. Senior year he let me choose a tampon from his collection so I asked him to prom. All my friends did too but he chose me! We got married and had kids of our own. In 2020 he marched against tRump with me 👇🏼.



When you find a good one you don’t let… https://t.co/08oip42LHI pic.twitter.com/FV7aULgAnR — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

“I stashed a pad for your period will you go to the prom with me?”



Boys, I’m gonna level with you here, if a chick is comfortable talking about her period with you, and you’re not already dating, you’re so far into the friend zone that it’s probably hopeless.



Yeah, she’d go to… https://t.co/osiFa5Rdaz pic.twitter.com/ykmaf8J9vl — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) August 7, 2024

There's nothing wrong with having friend-girls but yeah, not a way to get prom dates.

I am fascinated by this completely fabricated scenario in which a girl obtains a pad from a boy who grabbed one from the washroom, rather than obtaining one herself from the washroom that she herself will need to visit anyway in order to make use of said pad. https://t.co/Gnt6YBTPir — Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) August 7, 2024

Yeah, now that you mention that, it does seem a little far-fetched. We guess for this completely realistic scenario to happen is that the girls restroom was out because due to some unforeseen massive demand and the only available sanitary feminine products were stashed away in the boys bathroom in anticipation of a possible trans-male.

Wait…you literally write articles in the Washington Post arguing that men giving women special treatment is benevolent sexism and harmful because it reinforces the idea that women are weaker and need protection from men…



…and now reverse course and want boys to stockpile… https://t.co/oRda43X6Jg — Rods_of_God (@Rods_of_God) August 7, 2024

It's the Washington Post. Normal rules of reality don't necessarily apply here.

Advertisement

Have you ever MET a teenaged boy? They’d be far more likely to stuff them up their nostrils, and pretend to be a walrus, than carry one around in case a classmate needed one. 🤣🤣🤣 #TamponTim is a joke. https://t.co/j28iIst0mz pic.twitter.com/sMG4NWfw9A — Annie ♥️s Freedom (@AnniesBackAgain) August 7, 2024

Seems like the best way to end this post.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!