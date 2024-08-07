Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist

Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Imagine, if you will, you're back in high-school and this happens.

Do you think this would happen? Would that boy be the belle of the ball? Would the girls swoon over him and his incredibly feminist sensitivities?

Yeah, we didn't think so either. Let's be honest, this is in the same category as the woman who says she just wants a guy who is sensitive or makes her laugh. What she really means is she wants a handsome alpha who is not a d-bag. Same situation here. If the tampon hero was, say Chad Chaddington, dreamy 6' 2" and looking at a football scholarship, then this scenario could work. If not, well perhaps this illustration may help.

The Chad Chaddington scenario illustrated.

And it seldom works out well for those who take their advice.

Meanwhile in reality ...

The actual 99% likely outcome. There are some rare exceptions, however.

Girls were no longer icky, but there was still so much the boys didn't know about them.

You have to love how progressives push something absurd, such as going through the expense and effort to put tampons in boys restrooms, and then ask why it's such a big deal to those who object. Um, making tampons accessible in a boys bathroom is a big deal to you, that's why you made it a political football for progressive politicians and activists.

Of all the things one could carry to help a buddy out; a few extra bucks, extra pencils [do students use those anymore? -Ed] or an extra bottle of water, wouldn't a menstrual product be a little - what's the buzzword making the rounds today - oh yes, weird?

And if, like using pronouns, it's "just being considerate" then why not make bands aids mandatory in school restrooms? Spare phone batteries for emergency calls? You already know why and it actually has little to do with being considerate and more with being virtuous.

Anyway, let's get back to the glorious mockery.

There's nothing wrong with having friend-girls but yeah, not a way to get prom dates.

Yeah, now that you mention that, it does seem a little far-fetched. We guess for this completely realistic scenario to happen is that the girls restroom was out because due to some unforeseen massive demand and the only available sanitary feminine products were stashed away in the boys bathroom in anticipation of a possible trans-male.

It's the Washington Post. Normal rules of reality don't necessarily apply here.

Seems like the best way to end this post.

***

