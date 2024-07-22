The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti

We don't know if you're up on current events, but this weekend was kind of a big deal. President Joe Biden announced he won't run for re-election (do you really need us to insert a link here?) and announced that Vice President Kamala Harris would be taking his place.

All the messaging has flipped 180 degrees. What was once "Joe is super sharp" and "He's in the race" is now "Wow, Kamala is the most excellent, capable candidate ever" and "WOMAN OF COLOR! YAY!"

There will be many, many posts on all of the above. But it's important not to lose sight of what's important.

This is Kamala impersonator extraordinaire, Estee Palti's time to shine.

Good morning America! We have work to do!! pic.twitter.com/YzHtTF0pEQ — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) July 22, 2024

Would you like balsamic vinaigrette with that word salad?

We're not the only ones looking forward to an Estee Administration.

You are going to be a busy woman for a while. 👏👏😂😂 — Vicki 💯🇺🇸🔥😎👩‍⚕️👩‍💼 (@freespchmatters) July 22, 2024

I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2024

It took me a while to realise it’s an impression not lip syncing! https://t.co/jDn4fS3afj — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) July 22, 2024

Why yes, she's that good.

Esther is on a role…



SNL should hire her for the fall Presidential Season… https://t.co/SPEPYqsDcd — Jenny Marie Hatch (@jennyhatch1968) July 22, 2024

We agree, but that will never happen. Saturday Night Live is far too gone for that to happen. Best we can do is Kate McKinnon singing "Hallelujah".

way better than Maya Rudolph. https://t.co/hqmYqoZECj — Hollywood is Dead (@Hatr8787) July 22, 2024

Now we're just being redundant.

Can we please pleeeeaaase get a mock debate with @mommyrn88 and @Shawn_Farash https://t.co/M8IUMAgNrk — BC (@badcompuny) July 22, 2024

We'd shell out real money to see this.

This woman is going to have a good 3 months https://t.co/VjmRVOsFvx — @Grainsurgeon (@GrainSurgeon) July 22, 2024

We hope so.

It’s time America



.@realDonaldTrump can’t wait to debate you pic.twitter.com/YMK62FKRlw — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) July 22, 2024

Gladly, Ms. Palti knows this is her time!

If there's any justice in this Universe, she'll be a celebrity. Sadly, "comedians" like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jon Oliver are way past the point of no return.

