The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on July 22, 2024
Twitchy

We don't know if you're up on current events, but this weekend was kind of a big deal. President Joe Biden announced he won't run for re-election (do you really need us to insert a link here?) and announced that Vice President Kamala Harris would be taking his place.

All the messaging has flipped 180 degrees. What was once "Joe is super sharp" and "He's in the race" is now "Wow, Kamala is the most excellent, capable candidate ever" and "WOMAN OF COLOR! YAY!"

There will be many, many posts on all of the above. But it's important not to lose sight of what's important.

This is Kamala impersonator extraordinaire, Estee Palti's time to shine.

Would you like balsamic vinaigrette with that word salad?

We're not the only ones looking forward to an Estee Administration.

Why yes, she's that good.

We agree, but that will never happen. Saturday Night Live is far too gone for that to happen. Best we can do is Kate McKinnon singing "Hallelujah".

Now we're just being redundant.

We'd shell out real money to see this.

We hope so.

Gladly, Ms. Palti knows this is her time!

If there's any justice in this Universe, she'll be a celebrity. Sadly, "comedians" like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jon Oliver are way past the point of no return.

***

