Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  2:30 PM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed

The Houthis of Yemen are Iran's proxy against Saudi Arabia and Israel. They are most recently known as the terrorist group attacking shipping in the gulf. Today they were the recipients of a devastating retaliatory strike  in response to the Yemeni drone attack on Israel which killed one and wounded ten..

Would you be surprised to learn that Biden Administration incompetence contributed to this situation? President Trump designated the Houthis a terrorist group, which "raised concern" with the UN because of course it did. So naturally, President Obama Biden made undoing it one of his early priorities.

Looks like the strike is being cheered on by anti-Islamists, Israelis and others sick of the terrorism. So we expect that Western university students and faculty will be condemning it any second now.

For illustrative purposes only. Do not attempt this at home.

We don't know how reliable Intel Crab or crabs in general are as news sources, but we're including it with that caveat.

November can't come soon enough.

So much FAFO energy here.

Yes, we just said that.

Prediction: Israel will receive condemnation from all the usual sources - the UN, socialists and the EU (same thing). There will be a mealy-mouthed statement from Biden flaks expressing support for Israel with a healthy dollop of both-sideisms. If we're lucky, however, there will be a pause in Houthi aggression.

***

