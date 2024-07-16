'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance

Harmeet Dhillon, an unapologetic First Amendment hero and conservative spoke at the RNC convention last night. Who is she and why should you care? Glad you asked. Just read her accomplishments.

This woman, who gave the Sikh Prayer at the RNC, is Harmeet Dhillon (@pnjaban), is one of the most important conservative activists and lawyers in America:



-She filed lawsuits to stop Stay-at-home order during COVID

-Defended James Damore when google fired him

-Sued Antifa on… pic.twitter.com/pYuICtyslC — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 16, 2024

No arguing that she is an asset to the Republican party and a gift to the right in general.

So when some "Christ is King" social media influencer says something like this, we should all cringe.

How about you get deported instead, you pagan blasphemer.



God saves our president and the RNC mocks him with this witchcraft. pic.twitter.com/pAa0S6tQeV — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) July 16, 2024

Fortunately, many did.

Lauren, stop the ugly. While I agree that Christianity continues as an excellent foundation for a successful society, America was founded on freedom of worship! Don’t you realize that @pnjaban works tirelessly to support American constitutional freedoms? https://t.co/BxGRaReXnk — TeacherInDelaware (@LanesTweeter) July 16, 2024

Other supportive Tweets rolled in, but were not printable since Twitchy is a PG-13 site. Of course, the lefties jumped on it too, but we're not including their banal Tweets.

Witzke's bio says "coalition builder". It might be time to change it.

On the bright side, support poured in.

Sihks are peaceful, moral people. Take your Christian hypocrisy and stuff it in your ballot box. People like you are why the RNC loses. — Drewski (@drewsnafu82) July 16, 2024

In other words, don't be the caricature the left paints the right in.

She is a Sikh American doing a Sikh prayer which literally translated asks for the well being of all, its a spiritual concept of Oneness for all by connecting to the One Lord. You can call that One Lord any name. If asking for the wellbeing of all is an issue for you then thats a… — Struggle for Justice- A Sikh Story (@Indianex1984) July 16, 2024

Many Christians find a home on the political right as it reflects Christian values a lot more than the Democrats offerings. That said, the Republican party is not the church, synagogue, mosque or temple.

The beautiful thing about America is she has the right to worship how and who she chooses as long as it doesn’t infringe on your rights. You have the right to say this, but can’t actually deport someone for their beliefs. — Joshua (@JoshMongan1) July 16, 2024

Yes. This.

Keep whining and seething. #Sikhs were in the USA 100 years back, #Sikhs are here and Sikhs will continue to live in the USA in future as well. We are soldiers, doctors, engineers, scientists, inventors, truck drivers and most importantly religious and honest people. https://t.co/hSIOHjklt6 — Free Falcon (@manpreet_mba09) July 16, 2024

This has been this editor's observation as well.

Witzke got the attention (and sadly, revenue) she deserved.

You ppl are what’s wrong with our party now. Judgmental, prejudiced, and hateful. You’re no Christian. Not Christ like in the slightest. — Lorde V (@VashaunBlanks) July 16, 2024

I think Trump would disagree with you deporting his lawyer. — Wyatt's Metal (@wyattsmetal) July 16, 2024

You’re upset that some republicans are Sikhs?



This is a weird hill to die on. This is not a party with a religious test for membership.



I welcome Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, atheists, pretty much anything if they believe in the right moral values.



And if they want to pray… https://t.co/ItcHj4x9BL — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 16, 2024

Observation: "Christ is King" in bio is on the exact same level as "pronouns in bio", and similar to orthodox crosses in handle. In fact, it's worse, because this is the actual opposite of what Jesus would say, so it's hypocritical too. https://t.co/EzE4GEjxLm — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 16, 2024

"Christ is King" should be a statement of faith, not a verbal bludgeon.

You're an intolerant idiot. And if you were the chief GOP strategist, they'd never win another election either. https://t.co/qfa5wzXwbt — Cameron Poetzscher (@cpoetzscher) July 16, 2024

Harsh but spot on.

It's hard for me to process that Lauren is a real person.



Astonishing. https://t.co/4me4hwhKl6 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 16, 2024

Grifters sacrifice so much of their humanity that she may not actually be fully human.

***

