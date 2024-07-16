Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was...
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Yeater

Harmeet Dhillon, an unapologetic First Amendment hero and conservative spoke at the RNC convention last night. Who is she and why should you care? Glad you asked. Just read her accomplishments.

No arguing that she is an asset to the Republican party and a gift to the right in general.

So when some "Christ is King" social media influencer says something like this, we should all cringe.

Fortunately, many did.

Other supportive Tweets rolled in, but were not printable since Twitchy is a PG-13 site. Of course, the lefties jumped on it too, but we're not including their banal Tweets.

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Grand Slam
justmindy
justmindy
Witzke's bio says "coalition builder". It might be time to change it.

On the bright side, support poured in.

In other words, don't be the caricature the left paints the right in.

Many Christians find a home on the political right as it reflects Christian values a lot more than the Democrats offerings. That said, the Republican party is not the church, synagogue, mosque or temple.

Yes. This.

This has been this editor's observation as well.

Witzke got the attention (and sadly, revenue) she deserved.

"Christ is King" should be a statement of faith, not a verbal bludgeon.

Harsh but spot on.

Grifters sacrifice so much of their humanity that she may not actually be fully human.

***

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
justmindy
WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Sam J.
Photographers Fear Viral Photos of Trump Are 'Kind of Free PR'
Brett T.
Aaron Walker
Secret Service Director Allegedly Didn't Want to Put Snipers on a Sloped Roof
Brett T.
Brett T.
Writer Wonders If Trump's Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn't Shot
Brett T.
Brett T.
Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot
Brett T.

