Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet

So this happened. Brian Stelter, reliable foot soldier for the Democrats, committed the Unpardonable Sin of not staying pure. This one sentence fragment was enough to turn him from favorite commentator to scummy, right-wing adjacent corporate tool.

Advertisement

You can't see it? That's because he deleted it. So fiercely did his allies turn on him that he quickly recanted and prayed for mercy. Fortunately for us, it was screenshotted*.

* We've been told that "screenshotted" is not correct but we like it because it sounds a little naughty, so it remains.

Now let's dive into the rich pool of responses at the hands of his Inquisitors and savor the fundamentalism that the left loves to accuse the right of.

Brian, I’ve always known you were a hack. Learning now that you’re also a total prick.



Delete this. Apologize to the people suffering from this disease. And start using your platform for something useful, for crying out loud. — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) July 3, 2024

Poor Brian. We on the right always knew he was a hack. But for it to be coming from the left, for such a minor infraction at that, has us choking back the tears - of laughter.

Your obsession with the Biden age stuff is veering into some weird territory — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 3, 2024

Of course White House shill, Aaron Rupar, dutifully took Stelter to the woodshed for (checks notes) discussing Biden's age. Because no one does that, right? Or maybe it's because Stelter broke the first rule of Biden Problems Club, there are no Biden Problems.

If you want to be a political pundit akin to Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, and Ben Shapiro, you should say it. — Taylor E. Darcy (@tayloredarcy) July 3, 2024

Yup, there's not a hair's breadth between Brian Stelter and Charlie Kirk anymore.

President Biden signs bipartisan legislation that will save lives and help Americans suffering from a horrible disease, again showing his effectiveness as a president who gets things done.



The media’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/gd9JFv5c1S — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 3, 2024

Clown, you are the media and ideologically, just down the hall from Stelter.

This is just gross, Brian. I’ve be a big fan of yours for years, and was upset when CNN gave you the boot, but I’m not sure how much longer that will be the case. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) July 3, 2024

This reminds us of the time Debra Messing huffily canceled her subscription to the New York Times because they didn't fully toe the line.

thank you for the feedback. i screwed up with this tweet and i'm here to say sorry. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 3, 2024

Let's see if his penance is sufficient to appease the True Believers.

You can delete all you want, Brian Stelter, but the internet doesn’t forget what an absolute bag of garbage you are. Absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/fIfHtgsEyg — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 3, 2024

Advertisement

There's a lot to be said for the company you keep.

Brian, has Donald Trump reached out to you for a place in his next administration now that you’ve outed yourself as a neo-Nazi? — Connecticut Yankee Joe (@CTYankeeJoe) July 3, 2024

LOL! Guess not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!