Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases,...
What Happens If Republicans Win? Adam Schiff Makes a Fool of Himself!
SOMEBODY Is Above the Law: Merrick Garland's DOJ Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland
Here's How Many Have Been Connected 3 Years After Biden Got $45.5 Billion...
DELISH! Elon Musk's Dig at Delaware Takes the Master Troll Cake (Literally)
Last Nail Driven Into 'Hunter Biden Laptop is Russian Disinfo' Coffin With This...
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What...
Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO...
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban
Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorseme...
'Morning Joe' Crew Helps Dems Call 'Disinformation' on Those Biden Videos You've Seen
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her...

'There's Something About Terry'- Terry Moran's Hairdo Raises itself and Hilarious Responses

Gordon K  |  4:00 PM on June 14, 2024
Twitchy

We've all had bad hair days. The left had so much fun when Donald Trump's orange combover flapped in the breeze. But in the history of TV talking heads having bad hair days, nothing can top this thing that ABC News' Terry Moran pulled off.

Advertisement

Behold.

It is windblown? If yes, was it a twister that was responsible? Who knows! What's important is that it brought both great responses and old memories.

This is hilarious, and if you're of a certain age, a little gross!

We found the Gen-Xer! Woogie would be so proud.

Eeew!

If you are from an even older era, this probably came to your mind.

Recommended

Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases, Leaves Him Speechless
Twitchy Video
Advertisement

Pretty funny we must say!

Basil is a pretty decent guy.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases, Leaves Him Speechless
Twitchy Video
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Here's How Many Have Been Connected 3 Years After Biden Got $45.5 Billion for High-Speed Internet
Doug P.
SOMEBODY Is Above the Law: Merrick Garland's DOJ Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland
Doug P.
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas
Sam J.
Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO Brutally Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases, Leaves Him Speechless Twitchy Video
Advertisement