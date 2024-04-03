Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on April 03, 2024
Twitchy

The excellent parody account, Dr. Jebra Faushay introduced us to ... um ... this. Someone was very upset that law enforcement stood on a stage with Donald Trump in Michigan.

Is this guy for real? Is it Cat 5 TDS outbreak? Is he a paid DNC rant artist like Harry Sisson and Dash Dobrofsky? Who cares? No grown man should be acting like this without expecting the authorities to remove him for his own safety and the safety of others.

If his goal was to go viral, well congratulations Mr. Stroke-Victim, you succeeded - but for the wrong reasons. Besides, spittle-flecked rants are Gen Z's thing and soooo 2023.

The mockery was swift and just.

(consults rule book) Nope! Not bad! In fact it may be the only thing that keeps us normies sane over the next four years.

His therapist is rubbing his hands together in anticipation of the big payout he's going to get. There's at least four more years of visits coming.

The family resemblance is uncanny.

LOL!

We weren't going to say anything, but since you brought it up ...

A very strong case for Sanka decaf right here

This is the moral of the story, kids.

***

