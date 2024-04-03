Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids

The excellent parody account, Dr. Jebra Faushay introduced us to ... um ... this. Someone was very upset that law enforcement stood on a stage with Donald Trump in Michigan.

If this guy doesn’t calm down, he’s going to spontaneously combust and be rendered unable to vote in November. pic.twitter.com/CdbWBVyiW6 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 3, 2024

Is this guy for real? Is it Cat 5 TDS outbreak? Is he a paid DNC rant artist like Harry Sisson and Dash Dobrofsky? Who cares? No grown man should be acting like this without expecting the authorities to remove him for his own safety and the safety of others.

If his goal was to go viral, well congratulations Mr. Stroke-Victim, you succeeded - but for the wrong reasons. Besides, spittle-flecked rants are Gen Z's thing and soooo 2023.

The mockery was swift and just.

He's been at the feminist gentle poetry hangouts. https://t.co/9Q1yEapizR — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 3, 2024

Thing about libs is they are always so level headed. Always facts never emotion https://t.co/FsJqbSx6GB — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) April 3, 2024

Is it bad that I'm considering voting for Trump now just so I can have 4 full glorious years of vein-popping middle aged TikTok entertainment? https://t.co/ENywMaNBpF — Betty Has Boundaries 🟪 ⬜️ 🟨 (@betty_has) April 3, 2024

(consults rule book) Nope! Not bad! In fact it may be the only thing that keeps us normies sane over the next four years.

I’m sure his therapist is proud…😂😂🙃 https://t.co/NP8iQXs4KZ — Monkeyjunk1 (@monkeyjunk1) April 3, 2024

His therapist is rubbing his hands together in anticipation of the big payout he's going to get. There's at least four more years of visits coming.

IS THIS DASH'S UNCLE https://t.co/vor5t4RRyC — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) April 3, 2024

The family resemblance is uncanny.

Not even death would stop this man from voting. — Durden Westfall (@jrrdesertfox9) April 3, 2024

LOL!

He very badly needs a nose hair trimmer, too. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) April 3, 2024

We weren't going to say anything, but since you brought it up ...

A great ad for decaf. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 3, 2024

A very strong case for Sanka decaf right here

If you're getting this upset over politics, you need to step away from it for a while. https://t.co/0toT9L3dVx — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) April 3, 2024

This is the moral of the story, kids.

