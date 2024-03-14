NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead

When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
Gordon K  |  3:30 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/MGM Home Entertainment, Library of Congress

Once upon a time, the big media companies owned the narrative outright. They loved controlling the information pipeline that decided what you could and could not see.

For example, a Pride Parade in DC would garner fawning national attention. A March for Life might get 15 seconds at best or a slanted hit piece at worst.

That attitude has never gone away. The way that the news organizations go after Twitter, Substack, Rumble, Parler, or any other form of alternative media they dislike proves it.

All that to say NBC "News" is at it again. 

Here one can see the hackery of using a tragedy with racist implications to go after Elon Musk (boo, hiss) and conservative influencers. There's only one problem.

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
It's not only happening, it's mentioned in their own article.

Top-notch journalisming there guys.

This never gets old!

So, what's it like on the ground in Haiti?

You might think this is the real tragedy. But then again, you aren't an NBC journalist.

Oh, and here's another instance of either messaging or journalistic malpractice. Some people noticed this:

I'm sure the Democrats are workshopping a new term, something like "offshore future citizens".

At least the mockery was (please forgive us here) something you could sink your teeth into.

Be careful what you ask for.

BREAKING: Conservatives pounce on Dr. Hannibal Lecter in latest attack on the mentally different.

And this right here is the takeaway. 

