NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead

Once upon a time, the big media companies owned the narrative outright. They loved controlling the information pipeline that decided what you could and could not see.

For example, a Pride Parade in DC would garner fawning national attention. A March for Life might get 15 seconds at best or a slanted hit piece at worst.

That attitude has never gone away. The way that the news organizations go after Twitter, Substack, Rumble, Parler, or any other form of alternative media they dislike proves it.

All that to say NBC "News" is at it again.

Elon Musk and conservative influencers have spread unverified claims to millions, smearing Haitian migrants as cannibals as they endure deep uncertainty about the future of their country and family members still there. https://t.co/iZCjMdenmu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2024

Here one can see the hackery of using a tragedy with racist implications to go after Elon Musk (boo, hiss) and conservative influencers. There's only one problem.

NBC NEWS: “Conservatives are OUT OF LINE suggesting there are Haitian cannibals!!”



NBC NEWS (same article:

“There are…um, gangs that are eating people, including The Cannibal Army. But it is unacceptable for those on the right to notice!” https://t.co/bgrBZHitv8 pic.twitter.com/0Sr0eWpqjl — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) March 14, 2024

It's not only happening, it's mentioned in their own article.

NBC's factcheck defense is "yes, there is actually provably documented cannibalism, but this isn't 'for-real' cannibalism, they're just eating people as a *gang intimidation tactic,* 𝑝𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟 𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑠."



So stop judging, you bigot. https://t.co/P2LAxHVb1B — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 14, 2024

Top-notch journalisming there guys.

“corporate media told me they thought the worst part about cannibalism in haiti was the right-wing influencer smear campaign. and i disagreed. i thought the worst part was the cannibalism.” https://t.co/ppAJEYZGg6 pic.twitter.com/LKbQ1XLYxI — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 14, 2024

This never gets old!

Verified cannibalism on the books. Smear away. https://t.co/e2OPdxlaa1 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 14, 2024

So, what's it like on the ground in Haiti?

I spoke with a Haitian orphanage director a couple months ago and I can assure you—the things you’ve heard about Haiti are not only true, they’re 10 times worse than what you’ve heard. I can’t even repeat the horrors that were described to me. https://t.co/f3cb1EMsia — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 14, 2024

You might think this is the real tragedy. But then again, you aren't an NBC journalist.

You do not, under any circumstances, "gotta hand it to cannibals." https://t.co/zsS9iyoA6W — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 14, 2024

Oh, and here's another instance of either messaging or journalistic malpractice. Some people noticed this:

When you call them migrants and they haven’t even left Haiti yet: https://t.co/JRMzH7ILjW pic.twitter.com/XDF2lC0eNi — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 14, 2024

Aren't they -checks notes- still in Haiti? https://t.co/JYPBAKHIX4 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) March 14, 2024

I'm sure the Democrats are workshopping a new term, something like "offshore future citizens".

At least the mockery was (please forgive us here) something you could sink your teeth into.

Update: There are no cannibals in Haiti.



But their DEI department is trying to fix that. https://t.co/fCkSk3SW2L — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 14, 2024

We’re at the @NBCNews sympathizing with the Haitian cannibals portion of the timeline in case anyone is keeping score at home https://t.co/RV0hjs0cy4 pic.twitter.com/JlwDl1bkkb — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) March 14, 2024

Did a cannibal write this? — Magills (@magills_) March 14, 2024

Put the leg bone down, NBC. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 14, 2024

Eat me. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 14, 2024

Be careful what you ask for.

I can report that the gang leader Barbecue is willing to sit down with a NBC reporter over dinner to discuss this matter.



The sides will be fava beans and chianti. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) March 14, 2024

BREAKING: Conservatives pounce on Dr. Hannibal Lecter in latest attack on the mentally different.

You’re just mad because thanks to X and citizen journalism we got to see what is actually happening — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 14, 2024

And this right here is the takeaway.

