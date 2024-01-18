Iowahawk Figures Out Why Davos Freaks Us Normies Out

We're all seeing it in real time: billionaires who fly private jets to Davos, Switzerland and talk about their plans for world domination. Sure, it's for our own good and all that, but there's something a little off that has been in the back of all our minds. Something dark, something ... villainous.

She then offered to pose as a hotel maid to trap disinformation in its room and stab it in the shins with her poison-tipped switchblade shoes https://t.co/2ymKYkrCI1 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2024

Yes. The Elite Euro-Fascist that lurks in the heart of every World Economic Forum participant. To them, the future is where you own nothing, eat bugs, live in the cities all for your own good.

It's just fucking hilarious how this thing is just one big international Bond villain conference — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2024

Heck, Davos even sounds like the name of a James Bond villain. Or maybe the island that houses a secret underground lair.

FFS you've got Blofeld, Rosa Kleb, Jaws, and Odd Job all in the same place pic.twitter.com/FqNOe67nVE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2024

Ian Fleming couldn't have dreamed of better bad guys.

What makes Iowahawk so great is that he hits the nail on the head and it resonates with people.

Now where's my fluffy white cat?

***

