Iowahawk Figures Out Why Davos Freaks Us Normies Out

Gordon K  |  6:30 AM on January 18, 2024
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

We're all seeing it in real time: billionaires who fly private jets to Davos, Switzerland and talk about their plans for world domination. Sure, it's for our own good and all that, but there's something a little off that has been in the back of all our minds. Something dark, something ... villainous.

Yes. The Elite Euro-Fascist that lurks in the heart of every World Economic Forum participant. To them, the future is where you own nothing, eat bugs, live in the cities all for your own good.

Heck, Davos even sounds like the name of a James Bond villain. Or maybe the island that houses a secret underground lair.

Ian Fleming couldn't have dreamed of better bad guys.

What makes Iowahawk so great is that he hits the nail on the head and it resonates with people.

Now where's my fluffy white cat?

