Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane People

You may have read somewhere that Twitter (X) is filled with lunatics, bots and trolls - but mostly lunatics.

Take Zei_Squirrel here having a totally normal one because his hero, rabid "Destroy Israel" friend of Hamas, Refaat Alareer got himself killed by the IDF.

Advertisement

recently Bari Weiss put a kill target on Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian writer and reporter in Gaza, for daring to joke about the baby in oven hoax. The Israeli regime, whose members follow her every word, have now killed him. Bari Weiss killed Refaat Alareer pic.twitter.com/9qa4VJADWy — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) December 7, 2023

The whole totally normal I (heart) Hamas crew seemed a little, oh what's the word, peeved.

Refaat Aleer was singled out by Bari Weiss for an audience of millions, and now he is dead. You’re the lunatic whitey pic.twitter.com/cwh1XFn0fj — noah kulwin (@nkulw) December 8, 2023

A story this bizarre requires some background. Alareer Tweeted out this demented "joke", which Bari Weiss called him out on.

Here is Refaat Alareer joking about whether or not an Israeli baby, burned alive in an oven, was cooked "with or without baking powder." pic.twitter.com/MIPDMmJbq1 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

Who is Refaat Alareer? he's a pro-Hamas "journalist" not known for his calm demeanor or rational views. He even cursed out Medhi Hasan for saying that the 10/7 terrorist attack was barbaric

He posted this the day of the initial strike when Medhi Hasan (a Muslim I might add) posted that kidnapping children was barbaric. He clearly didn’t have an issue with it. This man wasn’t a journalist and saying so is a disservice to journalists. Bari Weiss didn’t get him killed. pic.twitter.com/bLQgpqzeuO — Kim (@Kimmer4444) December 8, 2023

Yes, you read that correctly. Medhi Hasan was called out for not being bloodthirsty enough.

It can't be repeated too many times - this is a totally normal take from a totally normal person.

If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss @bariweiss and her likes.



Many maniacal Israeli soldiers already bombing Gaza take these lies and smears seriously and they act upon them. https://t.co/ILUJuB6oVQ pic.twitter.com/vp2iQwi1vW — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 31, 2023

We doubt that Bari Weiss commands this kind of amazing power but maybe it's a good thing that they fear a left-leaning Jewish lesbian.

So, in summary:

Squirrel is stamping its feet, because [checks notes]:



Bari Weiss pointed out that a pro-Hamas Nazi mocked the deaths of Jewish child. Squirrel thinks BW has a hotline to the IDF, to order the Nazi's death... pic.twitter.com/w5wlC2Axlc — 🤴 Rich Sanderson (Stunning and Regal) (@RichSandersen) December 8, 2023

Jesse Singal puts it best.

These online communities have been getting sicker and sicker for a long time. They're now at the point where they are unironically claiming that a Bari Weiss quote-retweet led to the IDF deciding to take out a Palestinian journalist she was beefing with online. pic.twitter.com/Vf00rNR4Uh — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 8, 2023

But the mockery makes it all worth it.

Advertisement

Sorry, I cannot answer your question here on X because if I do, Bari Weiss will send the order to have me killed.



Hope you understand,



Niccolo — FbF (@FistedFoucault) December 8, 2023

Bari Weiss is a Mossad agent posing as a B journalist , D actually but never mind .. not only MSM but so called right wing and alt right and so called fringe outlets are nothing more than Mossad/cia psyops with agents dual nationality spies posing as journalists! — Jariah #3 (@3Jariah44443) December 9, 2023

LOL! Oh wait, you're serious.

So far Ms. Weiss has remained silent so we know it must be true! Only a Mossad agent would deny she's a Mossad agent.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!