OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was...
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link...
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues
Good Luck With That: Prime Minister Of Barbados Demands $4.9 Trillion In Reparations
'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening
Florida Democrats Send Letter to DeSantis to End Non-Existent 'Book Bans'
The Hypocrisy Caucus: Anti-Israel Democrats Have Audacity to Celebrate Chanukah and Denoun...
Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His...
LAPD Says They're Aware of Possible Upcoming 'First Amendment Activity' in Los Angeles......

Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane People

Gordon K  |  12:01 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitchy

You may have read somewhere that Twitter (X) is filled with lunatics, bots and trolls - but mostly lunatics.

Take Zei_Squirrel here having a totally normal one because his hero, rabid "Destroy Israel" friend of Hamas, Refaat Alareer got himself killed by the IDF.

Advertisement

The whole totally normal I (heart) Hamas crew seemed a little, oh what's the word, peeved.

A story this bizarre requires some background. Alareer Tweeted out this demented "joke", which Bari Weiss called him out on. 

Who is Refaat Alareer? he's a pro-Hamas "journalist" not known for his calm demeanor or rational views. He even cursed out Medhi Hasan for saying that the 10/7 terrorist attack was barbaric

Recommended

Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly. Medhi Hasan was called out for not being bloodthirsty enough.

It can't be repeated too many times - this is a totally normal take from a totally normal person.

We doubt that Bari Weiss commands this kind of amazing power but maybe it's a good thing that they fear a left-leaning Jewish lesbian.

So, in summary:

Jesse Singal puts it best.

But the mockery makes it all worth it.

Advertisement

LOL! Oh wait, you're serious.

So far Ms. Weiss has remained silent so we know it must be true! Only a Mossad agent would deny she's a Mossad agent.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PALESTINE BARI WEISS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin
OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Doug P.
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link to Joe
Doug P.
Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was The Big Guy's Cut)
Doug P.
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement