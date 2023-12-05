OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased...
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert

Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File

Remember when you were young and impressionable and believed in positive stereotypes of our culture? For example, teachers were pure of heart, policemen were always moral and journalists told the truth?

There were other myths we naïve young souls bought into - not the least of which was that of the "Noble Savage". The Native American who possessed a special spirit that was in tune with Nature was a big one.

We all grew up. Well, everyone but UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell. One wonders if he created this image after watching "Dances With Wolves", "Avatar" or a Mazola margarine commercial. Regardless, he kind of should be a little embarrassed. But he won't.

Never fear however, Twitter (X) is here to set the record straight.

Cartoon, meet reality. Reality, meet cartoon.

Oh hush, enough with your "lived experience". He's waxing poetically.

As we were just sayin'.

And just like that, the bubble was burst - the dream was shattered.

Or put another way.

Or put yet another way.

We still don't expect him or his ilk to get it. They still think the world will end whenever Al Gore or Greta Thunberg says it will.

Found the white progressive girl. It was all worth it, Simon.

***

