UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert

Remember when you were young and impressionable and believed in positive stereotypes of our culture? For example, teachers were pure of heart, policemen were always moral and journalists told the truth?

Advertisement

There were other myths we naïve young souls bought into - not the least of which was that of the "Noble Savage". The Native American who possessed a special spirit that was in tune with Nature was a big one.

We all grew up. Well, everyone but UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell. One wonders if he created this image after watching "Dances With Wolves", "Avatar" or a Mazola margarine commercial. Regardless, he kind of should be a little embarrassed. But he won't.

Indigenous Peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.#IndigenousPeoplesDay | #COP28 pic.twitter.com/vqYcGrComu — Simon Stiell (@simonstiell) December 5, 2023

Never fear however, Twitter (X) is here to set the record straight.

Indigenous peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis because, and I quote: “Indigenous peoples co-exist in symbiosis with nature”



I honestly spit coffee on my phone I laughed so hard. He thinks we live in Dances with Wolves. My sides. https://t.co/P4C7ZE3guH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 5, 2023

Cartoon, meet reality. Reality, meet cartoon.

I live on a res. The guy who posted this tweet has obviously never even visited one. — D-503 (@KingsfordTravis) December 5, 2023

Oh hush, enough with your "lived experience". He's waxing poetically.

Watches Dances With Wolves one time... — PhillyDaver (@DaverPhilly) December 5, 2023

As we were just sayin'.

Why are the building casinos beachside? Doesn’t seem very pious towards the global warming religion scam. — Zara Shepherd (@ZaraShepherd9) December 5, 2023

And just like that, the bubble was burst - the dream was shattered.

You are the whole Magical Native trope. — la costurera diabólica (@hdighn) December 5, 2023

Or put another way.

The tribes near my home all shop at stores, drive vehicles, and live in modern homes. You're welcome to visit the Carolinas. We have Cherokee, Waccamaw, Catawba, etc.

They're not living in TeePees & drinking from the rivers. — OnePinkFlamingo🦩 (@OnePinkFlamingo) December 5, 2023

Or put yet another way.

We still don't expect him or his ilk to get it. They still think the world will end whenever Al Gore or Greta Thunberg says it will.

Indigenous People were the Earth’s earliest caretakers.

They know what to do and must always have a seat at the table of climate and environment protection. Their knowledge and skill are invaluable. https://t.co/vdgQww5jOE — Lizzie (@pi_lizzie) December 5, 2023

Found the white progressive girl. It was all worth it, Simon.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



