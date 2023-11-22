FBI Begs You To Not Let FISA Expire

Well, this is a bit embarrassing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is appealing to you, the American taxpayer, to tell your elected representatives to re-authorize the FISA act. You know, the act they abused to gather intelligence on Donald Trump. The act they abused with forged warrants and were never held to account?

Yeah, that act and by the agency that acts as AG Garland's attack dog going after people who pray in front of Planned Parenthood clinics and speak up against far-left school board agendas.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is an indispensable tool in the #FBI’s efforts to protect against national security threats. Section 702 will expire on December 31, 2023, unless reauthorized by Congress. Learn more at https://t.co/vYKjtutBj6 — FBI (@FBI) November 20, 2023

This may get us put on lists, but here we go. America's finest are really hoping you will get on board with their unaccountable antics in order to keep you safe. Honestly, the best they can do is let you know after the bodies have cooled that the shooter was "on their radar". Thank goodness for that!

As you can imagine, it did not go over well.

Is it still being used to spy on candidates and other American's??



Let it expire. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) November 20, 2023

You don't understand, Juno, it's candidates we don't like, so it's cool.

Didn’t a FBI lawyer, Clinesmith, lie on a FISA warrant and use it to spy on Trump? And he is still employed, IMO it should not be reauthorized. If this went on with President Trump no telling what you are doing to American Citizens. — Memill (@Memill71) November 20, 2023

Yes. How do we know our rights will be protected? What's that? I should what myself? OK sure, you got our support!

The FBI is no longer trusted by the people you serve.



You can't be trusted... — Danny Archer (@DannyArcher313) November 20, 2023

National security?



You’re not nationalists are you?



Heard that’s a sign of domestic terrorism. — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) November 21, 2023

And that's the problem, isn't it?

Yeah, how are they gonna spy on the GOP nominee’s campaign next year and help rig another election if FISA expires? https://t.co/SpzKYdtDEd pic.twitter.com/AeheTGo5vN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 21, 2023

Please let us be the attack dogs for Democrats!

FBI Training Handbook, section 3, subsection IV. - Not all men have balls. Not all women don't.

Everyone commenting on this is being targeted by Section 702 now 🤣🥺😩 — Laughing Louder (@LaughinOutLoudr) November 21, 2023

We hope you didn't enjoy the article. That might put you on the list. Oh well, at least we can look back on this moment and laugh, from our bunk in the re-education center.

***

