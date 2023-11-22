Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
Far-Left Groups Raising Money to Free Alleged Murderer, White Male 'Dandelion'
BBC: The Real Victims of The Black Death in England Were... Black Women?
CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'
Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Tools to Help Students Spot Misinformation Online
Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week
'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor...
It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos
Report: Hamas to Release 53 Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners, Short Ceasefire
Professor Claims Oct. 7 Wasn't Genocidal Threat Because Only 0.01 Percent of Israelis...
Awww, Would You Look at That! Cassidy Hutchinson Has Herself a New BFF...
The Nation Wants to 'Decolonize' Thanksgiving, Celebrate 'Truthsgiving'
Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...

FBI Begs You To Not Let FISA Expire

Gordon K  |  7:00 AM on November 22, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Well, this is a bit embarrassing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is appealing to you, the American taxpayer, to tell your elected representatives to re-authorize the FISA act. You know, the act they abused to gather intelligence on Donald Trump. The act they abused with forged warrants and were never held to account?

Advertisement

Yeah, that act and by the agency that acts as AG Garland's attack dog going after people who pray in front of Planned Parenthood clinics and speak up against far-left school board agendas.

This may get us put on lists, but here we go. America's finest are really hoping you will get on board with their unaccountable antics in order to keep you safe. Honestly, the best they can do is let you know after the bodies have cooled that the shooter was "on their radar". Thank goodness for that!

As you can imagine, it did not go over well.

You don't understand, Juno, it's candidates we don't like, so it's cool.

Recommended

Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes. How do we know our rights will be protected? What's that? I should what myself? OK sure, you got our support!

And that's the problem, isn't it?

Please let us be the attack dogs for Democrats!

FBI Training Handbook, section 3, subsection IV. - Not all men have balls. Not all women don't.

Advertisement

We hope you didn't enjoy the article. That might put you on the list. Oh well, at least we can look back on this moment and laugh, from our bunk in the re-education center.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CORRUPTION FBI FISA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
FuzzyChimp
BBC: The Real Victims of The Black Death in England Were... Black Women?
Coucy
Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Gordon K
It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos
Brett T.
CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'
Brett T.
'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor Business Interest
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever FuzzyChimp
Advertisement