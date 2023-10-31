Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We Are Amused

We know that our government is committed to winning the war in Ukraine, we mean sniffing Zelenskyy's butt for his generous rebate program, but dressing up your child as him for the White House Halloween party is a little cringe.

Blinken dresses son as Zelensky for White House Halloween party https://t.co/uqOV0YqGIW pic.twitter.com/O1qAHBzHPL — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2023

The disgust was palpable. So much so, Secretary Blinken was brought to tears and had to wipe his eyes with 100 dollar bills.

And the little girl? In Ukraine colors? How freaking disgusting — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) October 31, 2023

Since when is war fun?

Sick, degenerate people. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 31, 2023

Jesus Christ, the military industrial complex is dressing its children as their most beloved figures — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) October 31, 2023

They're that detached from reality.

Picture, a thousand words and all that.

This would've been more realistic if Brad Paisley and Ben Stiller were beside him and instead of a bag it was a giant wallet just asking for billions. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 31, 2023

Halloween is supposed to be spooky.

You laugh and mock, but that kid just pocketed $3 billion dollars worth of Mars bars and Skittles. https://t.co/nxQsVIjNtZ — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) October 31, 2023

Did that cause Biden to instinctively give the kid a couple billion taxpayer dollars? https://t.co/tzwRI5Wsb8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 31, 2023

Look closely at the picture, because it seems like Joe just might think it's actually the man.

the perfect costume to wear and ask for handouts in America and comes with a 100% success rate https://t.co/Unn3CJRunl — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) October 31, 2023

Yes, as long as daddy get's his Snickers.

Dresses son as Zelensky, sends him to beg the president for candy, keeps a portion of it for himself



Screenwriters getting lazy with their symbolism https://t.co/Ibwk5kQcFH pic.twitter.com/zRXBd60usx — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 31, 2023

Yes, the writer's strike has been rough on the White House comms team.

Zhe has a way with words, no?

