Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We Are Amused

Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We know that our government is committed to winning the war in Ukraine, we mean sniffing Zelenskyy's butt for his generous rebate program, but dressing up your child as him for the White House Halloween party is a little cringe.

The disgust was palpable. So much so, Secretary Blinken was brought to tears and had to wipe his eyes with 100 dollar bills.

Since when is war fun?

They're that detached from reality.

Picture, a thousand words and all that.

Halloween is supposed to be spooky.

Oops, a shameless self-promotion!

Look closely at the picture, because it seems like Joe just might think it's actually the man.

Yes, as long as daddy get's his Snickers.

Yes, the writer's strike has been rough on the White House comms team.

And to put the cherry on top...


Zhe has a way with words, no?

***

