Monday Morning Meme Madness

As we prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we are thankful that six days of the week aren't Monday … but today is not that day.

Yes, Monday pretends to be just any other day, but we all know something just ain't right about it. If Monday were a Twitter/X account, it would be a guy from Bangladesh who lectures you about politics and calls himself 'ILoveAmerica1776'.

Fortunately, we know how to deal with Monday here at Twitchy: We laugh it away with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found over the past week.

Now there's a person who understands the terror that begins on Monday. 😂

Chiefs player hurt during Bills-Texans game pic.twitter.com/ZylbNguGiG — Karsen 🐎 (@Broncos4six) November 21, 2025

Sorry, Chiefs fans, but that's just funny! LOL.

Ha! This one hits hard. There's nothing quite like realizing it's 3:00 am after you've been watching some dude on YouTube unclogging drains for 3 hours.

The quickest a man's point has ever been

proven in history 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/92b0ce8N05 — S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) November 21, 2025

She walked right into that one.

'Democrats should pick Pete Buttigieg in the primary just to see what Olivia Nuzzi will do.' 😂

How funny is this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LTpguVVQLa — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 21, 2025

Oof!

Where are our introverts? Raise your hands. Oh … yeah … there's no way you'll do that. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We laughed WAY too hard at that one. 💀💀💀

Nathan was helping his mom get the turkey ready to cook. He asked her if it was a boy or a girl turkey. Well he found out. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wbcMPw80GA pic.twitter.com/14jD8a0hDh — Chad Harrison 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JeepguyTexas) November 23, 2025

The gagging! LOL. The basics of turkey anatomy seem to be sorely lacking on social media.

It's hard to argue with the logic. 😂

Wife: “Please don’t get all political at dinner.”



Me: “Don’t worry babe. I won’t.”



Me: *three drinks later* pic.twitter.com/lZrfxfVs3C — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 20, 2025

HAHA! We know you all have some Thanksgiving stories to tell. Drop them in the comments!

Dumb jokes can be funny pic.twitter.com/qjLUKCOZtM — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) November 23, 2025

It was definitely dumb … and funny. We might have to try this one on the kids!

We have to be frank. We laughed.

Okay, that one caught us off guard.

(Language Warning)

The Democrat scholarship fund prank. 😂 This is just too funny! pic.twitter.com/MmNTxwBY5C — Rachel - WRITESIDE BLONDE ® (@WritesideBlonde) November 21, 2025

The grandparents were having none of that! 😂

'Yeah. Hurts. Doesn't it?' 😂

This is a pretty funny skit pic.twitter.com/8VqUJFJ2ZX — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) November 24, 2025

Well done. LOL.

True story. 😂

Little man wasn't taking any chances. We don't blame him!

Bwahaha! Dads cannot resist the opportunity to make a joke.

She picks up a hitchhiker. He asks if she’s worried he could be a serial killer. Her comeback? Definitely interesting... What do you rate her crisis-management skills? pic.twitter.com/RKS5jZy5GT — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) November 23, 2025

Perfect! 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here.

Make sure you pickup the correct pencil when doing carpentry, it can make all the difference: pic.twitter.com/vY6i1DjrQJ — AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 22, 2025

HA! We're pretty sure he missed the joke.

'Bro yes I know this looks insane and you're probably like who is this dude? I'm the dude who has a very pregnant wife. I'm done questioning what she wants. I'm scared of her and honestly you should be too. I promise this is the order. Thank you and godspeed.'

Been there. Done that. Ladies making brand new humans get whatever they ask for. It's that simple.

Good morning X. Make it your best day! 💋 pic.twitter.com/ojoy3vM35p — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 23, 2025

LOL!

He should have left it on for when she walked in. 😂 pic.twitter.com/J7YJmSnTl2 — Giggling Ganon (@GigglingGanon) November 23, 2025

Some of you have definitely done this. Admit it.

Y'all know we're sick for laughing at that, right? 😂

I would like to know how this story ends pic.twitter.com/Ymgmiy7IiA — Fun Viral Vids 😊 (@Fun_Viral_Vids) November 17, 2025

If she ever finds out, he will die. LOL.

Stop! 😂

We're not going to judge.

I love how he showed the guy his wife as proof 😂 pic.twitter.com/HroAsAMViY — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) November 23, 2025

HAHA! Now that's good!

X after account location visibility was turned on: https://t.co/qlPEDxaXFT pic.twitter.com/3KA4DpF6rY — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 23, 2025

LOL! Sorry to all of our Indian-American friends. (No, not you, Elizabeth Warren.)

LOLOLOL! Yeah, we laughed out loud. 😂

Teaching my son civics. pic.twitter.com/MpuCDAL03O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 23, 2025

This is the way.

For our classic comedy selection this week, we actually have a trifecta of classic clips. Let's get started with a reminder that late-night TV used to be about comedy instead of political lectures.

David Letterman taking Richard Simmons to surprise New Jersey residents in 1994 😂 so good pic.twitter.com/jVUF1x83vZ — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) November 20, 2025

Imagine Richard Simmons peering into your front window. 😂

An iconic moment, featuring one of the longest laughs ever recorded from a studio audience on American television. Ed Ames showing Johnny Carson how to throw a tomahawk on The Tonight Show in 1965. pic.twitter.com/SFIXMshHGA — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) November 20, 2025

Carson knew how to make people laugh and then milk every last bit of it.

Our favorite of the week, however, has to be this clip from the TV series Cheers.

Man, we loved that show!

Hey, if you find yourself in that position today, just roll with it. Hopefully, it's a short week for you with the holiday, and the fallout won't come until next week. 😂

That's it for this week, Twitchy friends! Wishing you a heartfelt Happy Thanksgiving! We're thankful to you for reading and joining us every Monday for some much-needed laughs. See you next week!

Until we meme again …

