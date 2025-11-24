Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on November 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok creation)

As we prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we are thankful that six days of the week aren't Monday … but today is not that day.

Yes, Monday pretends to be just any other day, but we all know something just ain't right about it. If Monday were a Twitter/X account, it would be a guy from Bangladesh who lectures you about politics and calls himself 'ILoveAmerica1776'.

Fortunately, we know how to deal with Monday here at Twitchy: We laugh it away with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found over the past week.

Now there's a person who understands the terror that begins on Monday. 😂

Sorry, Chiefs fans, but that's just funny! LOL.

Ha! This one hits hard. There's nothing quite like realizing it's 3:00 am after you've been watching some dude on YouTube unclogging drains for 3 hours.

She walked right into that one.

'Democrats should pick Pete Buttigieg in the primary just to see what Olivia Nuzzi will do.' 😂

Oof!

Where are our introverts? Raise your hands. Oh … yeah … there's no way you'll do that. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We laughed WAY too hard at that one. 💀💀💀

The gagging! LOL. The basics of turkey anatomy seem to be sorely lacking on social media.

It's hard to argue with the logic. 😂

HAHA! We know you all have some Thanksgiving stories to tell. Drop them in the comments!

It was definitely dumb … and funny. We might have to try this one on the kids!

We have to be frank. We laughed.

Okay, that one caught us off guard.

(Language Warning)

The grandparents were having none of that! 😂

'Yeah. Hurts. Doesn't it?' 😂

Well done. LOL.

True story. 😂

Little man wasn't taking any chances. We don't blame him!

Bwahaha! Dads cannot resist the opportunity to make a joke.

Perfect! 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here.

HA! We're pretty sure he missed the joke.

'Bro yes I know this looks insane and you're probably like who is this dude? I'm the dude who has a very pregnant wife. I'm done questioning what she wants. I'm scared of her and honestly you should be too. I promise this is the order. Thank you and godspeed.'

Been there. Done that. Ladies making brand new humans get whatever they ask for. It's that simple.

LOL!

Some of you have definitely done this. Admit it.

Y'all know we're sick for laughing at that, right? 😂

If she ever finds out, he will die. LOL.

Stop! 😂

We're not going to judge.

HAHA! Now that's good!

LOL! Sorry to all of our Indian-American friends. (No, not you, Elizabeth Warren.)

LOLOLOL! Yeah, we laughed out loud. 😂

This is the way.

For our classic comedy selection this week, we actually have a trifecta of classic clips. Let's get started with a reminder that late-night TV used to be about comedy instead of political lectures.

Imagine Richard Simmons peering into your front window. 😂

Carson knew how to make people laugh and then milk every last bit of it.

Our favorite of the week, however, has to be this clip from the TV series Cheers.

Man, we loved that show!

Hey, if you find yourself in that position today, just roll with it. Hopefully, it's a short week for you with the holiday, and the fallout won't come until next week. 😂

That's it for this week, Twitchy friends! Wishing you a heartfelt Happy Thanksgiving! We're thankful to you for reading and joining us every Monday for some much-needed laughs. See you next week!

Until we meme again …

