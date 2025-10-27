Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on October 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

We regret to inform you that it's Monday again. Monday has all the charm of a Hallmark greeting card written by Keith Olbermann. It's as enticing as an eight-hour timeshare presentation by Elizabeth Warren. Monday's as palatable as J.B. Pritzker in spandex.

In other words, we really don't like Mondays … or at least we wouldn't if we couldn't share them with all of you.

We're in this together. Yes, that's what Gerald Nadler's nipples say to each other inside his pants, but it's also true for you and us on Monday mornings as we laugh at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X for the week. Let's go!

Now that's a typical Monday morning nightmare. 😂

As the old saying goes, where there's a will, there's a couple dozen OSHA violations.

This was the perfect summary of how Twitter/X was the past week, as the Right explained to Democrats that voting against funding the government means the Democrats caused the shutdown.

In other news of fun events of the week, a ton of computer systems experienced massive problems across the nation due to outages of Amazon's web services.

Recommended

Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved
justmindy
We'll have you notice that it was Monday. That one's for the nerds out there. Give us a minute while we laugh amongst ourselves.

That was way too accurate. LOL.

HA! RIP, Harambe.

Sorry, ladies!

LOL! Well, that's the perfect lead-in to some of the madness surrounding Trump's ballroom renovations at the White House this week.

It started with this dude lamenting the end of a room in the White House that isn't even in the East Wing and ended with people responding with their own 'iconic' images of the East Wing.

LOLOLOL! We remember that.

HAHA!

Our very own Cal is not that old, we assure you! 😂

Now, that's an 'east wing' we really do miss.

Heartbreaking! 😂

Our best wishes to all those who were hurt by Trump's renovation project this week after also learning what the East Wing is this week.

(Language Warning.)

George was a beast! 😂

The dad jokes have arrived. We love it!

What did we just watch? 😂

It's good though! LOL.

LOLOLOL! Okay, that one caught us off guard. We're suckers for people making fun of TikTok videos. 😂

GameStop is getting in on the meme fun? We're here for it!

Bwahaha! If you try this one, you're going to have to report back to us. 😂😂😂

And now we feel old. 😂💀

LOL. This is why it is always dangerous to goof off in the elevator.

We bet you all have some stories …

That's Monday by 3:00 PM. 😂

LOL! We forgot about that one. Newsom has nailed nearly as many Chinese as Eric Swalwell.

(Language Warning.)

Seriously, the shoes are really big. 😂

RIP, sir.

Bwahaha! We would totally make that joke.

LOL. Stop!

This is perfect! 😂

LOLOLOL! We are utterly floored.

When it's your job to make the dolls you're selling seem less creepy.

WHOA! 😂

HAHA! Dogs are incapable of hiding their guilt.

LOLOLOL! 😂

Okay, this is not technically old enough to be 'classic comedy', but we had some Impractical Jokers last week and couldn't pass up providing a bit more this week.

Those guys are great!

You're going to have to click it to read the whole thing. We died at 'cherry pie you ate in 2004'. We hope your Monday isn't that bad! 😂

That's a wrap for this Monday, folks. We hope to see you back again next week, and we promise we won't mention Gerald Nadler's nipples again.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

