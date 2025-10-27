Monday Morning Meme Madness

We regret to inform you that it's Monday again. Monday has all the charm of a Hallmark greeting card written by Keith Olbermann. It's as enticing as an eight-hour timeshare presentation by Elizabeth Warren. Monday's as palatable as J.B. Pritzker in spandex.

In other words, we really don't like Mondays … or at least we wouldn't if we couldn't share them with all of you.

We're in this together. Yes, that's what Gerald Nadler's nipples say to each other inside his pants, but it's also true for you and us on Monday mornings as we laugh at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X for the week. Let's go!

I would end the call and rejoin 2 min later and say I had connection issues. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCtJLBnKD9 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) October 21, 2025

Now that's a typical Monday morning nightmare. 😂

Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/N2Oul4BVkC — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 24, 2025

As the old saying goes, where there's a will, there's a couple dozen OSHA violations.

This is exactly how it is. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hmdIBNNMjM — Chad Harrison 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JeepguyTexas) October 21, 2025

This was the perfect summary of how Twitter/X was the past week, as the Right explained to Democrats that voting against funding the government means the Democrats caused the shutdown.

In other news of fun events of the week, a ton of computer systems experienced massive problems across the nation due to outages of Amazon's web services.

Today is my first day at AWS.



I noticed a small bug in DynamoDB clustering implementation and I think I fixed it.



Shipped to prod already.



Going to make a coffee and will check back if everything is working. — Sandi Slonjšak (@sandislonjsak) October 20, 2025

We'll have you notice that it was Monday. That one's for the nerds out there. Give us a minute while we laugh amongst ourselves.

That was way too accurate. LOL.

HA! RIP, Harambe.

He has a point. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XxzXoOJgg4 — Giggling Ganon (@GigglingGanon) October 22, 2025

Sorry, ladies!

I stole this with the sole purpose of hoping it makes @fuzzychimpcom 's Monday Morning Meme Madness, and I will feel no shame for it



Have a great week!

😁 pic.twitter.com/oxY7UljU7f — Beau (@Capacitor1776) October 26, 2025

LOL! Well, that's the perfect lead-in to some of the madness surrounding Trump's ballroom renovations at the White House this week.

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/3AT16IQ6T5 — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) October 26, 2025

It started with this dude lamenting the end of a room in the White House that isn't even in the East Wing and ended with people responding with their own 'iconic' images of the East Wing.

I took this iconic photo of the east wing of the White House many years ago. I can’t believe it’s gone. No Kings. pic.twitter.com/EAA71M7usF — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 26, 2025

LOLOLOL! We remember that.

My husband and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can't believe it's gone. https://t.co/uF4OK0U1Ir pic.twitter.com/qXAU5jQhvK — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 27, 2025

HAHA!

My wife and I in the East Wing of the White House. I can't believe it's gone. https://t.co/fpuQi46Sjk pic.twitter.com/eQ5jdBnQH2 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 26, 2025

Our very own Cal is not that old, we assure you! 😂

I took this iconic photo of the east wing of the White House many years ago. I can’t believe it’s gone. No Kings. https://t.co/RInWekuItG pic.twitter.com/H47VIlC0LM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2025

Now, that's an 'east wing' we really do miss.

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/vSVfTcVRt5 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 26, 2025

Heartbreaking! 😂

Recently unearthed photo of White House East Wing employees escaping for their lives moments before the wrecking ball hit



Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this photograph pic.twitter.com/CXrvtgeQxF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2025

Our best wishes to all those who were hurt by Trump's renovation project this week after also learning what the East Wing is this week.

(Language Warning.)

George was a beast! 😂

Another one for the wonderful @JoanneMason11 pic.twitter.com/xKSEJi0psv — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) October 27, 2025

The dad jokes have arrived. We love it!

What did we just watch? 😂

It's good though! LOL.

Try not to laugh. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sgrIWtM9D1 — Chad Harrison 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JeepguyTexas) October 23, 2025

LOLOLOL! Okay, that one caught us off guard. We're suckers for people making fun of TikTok videos. 😂

GameStop stock about to jump to $420 a share. https://t.co/gTsYJoW24Y — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 27, 2025

GameStop is getting in on the meme fun? We're here for it!

This is so wrong, but hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/yDPboVopZD — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 26, 2025

Bwahaha! If you try this one, you're going to have to report back to us. 😂😂😂

And now we feel old. 😂💀

When he says "thanks for the show" 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QNGI60hvT6 — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) October 25, 2025

LOL. This is why it is always dangerous to goof off in the elevator.

We bet you all have some stories …

That's Monday by 3:00 PM. 😂

I remember your trip to Asia pic.twitter.com/B3jm9dYkIl — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 26, 2025

LOL! We forgot about that one. Newsom has nailed nearly as many Chinese as Eric Swalwell.

(Language Warning.)

This guy cracks me up...🤣 pic.twitter.com/PGbotGuwWm — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) October 26, 2025

Seriously, the shoes are really big. 😂

RIP, sir.

Bwahaha! We would totally make that joke.

LOL. Stop!

I want a Southern GPS😂 pic.twitter.com/bo2mu5gJoD — I am Ken (@Ikennect) October 26, 2025

This is perfect! 😂

LOLOLOL! We are utterly floored.

When it's your job to make the dolls you're selling seem less creepy.

WHOA! 😂

Reaction of dogs when they know they have done something wrongpic.twitter.com/oTVtGlwbOr — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) October 26, 2025

HAHA! Dogs are incapable of hiding their guilt.

LOLOLOL! 😂

Okay, this is not technically old enough to be 'classic comedy', but we had some Impractical Jokers last week and couldn't pass up providing a bit more this week.

Prime Impractical Jokers was so special man... pic.twitter.com/66g5RmVLUr — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 21, 2025

Those guys are great!

What happens when you drink 10 oz of Magnesium Citrate?

I’m glad you asked. Buckle up.



12:05 p.m. — It begins. You down the 10-ounce bottle like it’s a lukewarm PBR at a college tailgate. The label says “cherry flavored,” but it tastes like someone described cherry to a chemist… pic.twitter.com/7HyzsabPKa — 🥩HealthRebellion🍖 (@OneManCircus87) October 22, 2025

You're going to have to click it to read the whole thing. We died at 'cherry pie you ate in 2004'. We hope your Monday isn't that bad! 😂

That's a wrap for this Monday, folks. We hope to see you back again next week, and we promise we won't mention Gerald Nadler's nipples again.

Until we meme again …

