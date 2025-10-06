WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on October 06, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

You know what's not shut down? Mondays. Yep, they never stop … but neither do we.

Monday can try to keep us down, but we're gonna put a sombrero on it and turn this day into a fiesta by laughing at the best memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

¡Vámonos!

There's no way this wasn't a Monday. LOL!

Sometimes you just have to go for the joke and face the consequences. 😂

HAHA! That's the Temu shopping experience.

It was so good she couldn't not put it down.

'And that's why we changed Champ's name to Snoop.'

A dad joke pun in meme form … more please!

We think she's pretty funny. 😂

HA! Yes, Democrats tried to mock Trump this week and made him an adorably kitty. They really can't meme.

She's good. LOL.

Imagine if they're forced to vote in person … The Walking Democrats.

We were rooting for the cat. 😂

There's your proof! LOL.

LOLOLOL! This just gave us so many ideas. 😂

Wow! That is HARSH! 😂

The younguns are going to be so confused by this. 💀💀💀

We can't … explain … how … much we … love … this. 😂

(Language Warning)

President Trump ignited a full-on Democrat meltdown when he sent this out, resulting in endless sombrero jokes.

Yes, the sombreros were everywhere.

Our power is humor, and we'll never let anyone take it from us, Kammy!

We hope they don't stop! 😂

Raise your hand if you've never 'done lines' of Oreos.

Look, a guy might be in there anywhere from five minutes to three days. You gotta have your phone.

Okay, we'll give you the whole story. We know some of you don't like to click, and we'll let that slide since it's Monday.

Yesterday I was at my local TSC store buying a large bag of my dog's food for my Australian Cattle Dog and was in the checkout, when a woman behind me asked if I had a dog? What did she think I had an elephant? So, since I'm retired and have little to do, on impulse I told her that no, I didn't have a dog, I was starting the Purina Dog Diet again. I added that I probably shouldn’t, because I ended up in hospital last time, but I'd lost 10 pounds before I woke up in intensive care with tubes coming out of most of my orifices and IVs in both arms. I told her that it was essentially a perfect diet and that the way that it works is to load your pockets with dog nuggets and simply eat one or two every time you feel hungry. The food is nutritionally complete so it works well and I was going to try it again. (I have to mention here that practically everyone in line was now enthralled with my story.) Horrified, she asked me if I ended up in intensive care because the dog food poisoned me. I told her no, I stepped off the curb to sniff an Irish Setter's a** end and a car hit me.

We loved it! 😂😂😂

HAHA! 'When Grandpa passed … ' 😂

Ah, the joy of the cigarette smoke-filled PlayPlace.

We're going to have to hear his side. 😂

LOL.

We could listen to the whole thing. 😂

'Who wore it better, my dad or Taylor Swift?'

That is so dark, but we have to go with the dad … he urned it.

LOLOLOL!

Alright, which of you is this? 😂

We may have to try this one.

Bwahaha! We've all been there.

Hoo boy!

WHOA! That's actually crazy, folks … we're also on Day 1 of not eating cookies.

So hot. Well done. 😂

This week's throwback funny is going to take us back over 30 years to that time Charlton Heston appeared in Wayne's World 2.

Heston proved, once again, that he could act in anything.

We know, right? The good thing is, there's less Monday now than when you started reading, and we had some laughs along the way.

In fact, we'll be right back here next Monday to do it all over again because there's no such thing as a Twitchy shutdown!

Until we meme again …

