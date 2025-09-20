BOOM: Guy Benson Sends JoJo Back to Jerz With a Single Perfect Post

CNN's Abby Phillip Says Her Fellow Democrats Need to Apologize for Engaging in...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 11:30 PM on September 20, 2025

A common Democrat deflection in the past week to excuse their abhorrent behavior in the days following Charlie Kirk's murder has been to claim something along the lines of 'Where were you when Democrats were murdered by a Trump-loving MAGA nut in Minnesota?'

This, of course, ignores entirely that leftists across the world were gleefully telling everyone, within minutes, how glad they were that Charlie Kirk had been brutally murdered for everyone to see.

It was honestly one of the most ghoulish displays of human depravity from supposedly civilized people we've ever witnessed.

Left-wing Twitter/X influencer, JoJoFromJerz, took it upon herself to run cover for congressional Democrats who refused to vote for a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk's life. 'Senate Democrats should introduce a 'Melissa Hortman day of remembrance' and see if Republicans object to it,' JoJo jabbed.

That's when Fox News contributor and political editor at our sister site Townhall, Guy Benson, stepped up to the plate.

'Hope this helps.'

Ouch. The match was over before it even started. JoJo was way out of her depth on this one.

'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems Have Become
Grateful Calvin
They did pass a resolution honoring Hortman. No Republican objected, and they all voted for it.

58 Democrats voted NOT to honor Kirk's life, while another 38 chose not to vote at all. It's hard to imagine harboring that level of vitriol in your heart for a person.

Hortman's political opponents in the Republican Party didn't feel the need to denigrate her memory, and the GOP base didn't cheer when she was murdered.

It's just the decent, human thing to do.

What state is the Democrat Party in that their leaders refuse to offer the most basic decency, or know they can't because it would infuriate their base?

This is accurate. Nobody grave dances like the Left.

Yowza. It only got worse for poor JoJo.

Wow, it's almost like people can choose not to be monsters when something horrible happens to their political opponent.

Perhaps if Democrats had just tried exercising a LOT more grace in the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder, JoJo wouldn't have to be out there embarrassing herself trying to make excuses for their behavior.

