BOOM: Guy Benson Sends JoJo Back to Jerz With a Single Perfect Post

A common Democrat deflection in the past week to excuse their abhorrent behavior in the days following Charlie Kirk's murder has been to claim something along the lines of 'Where were you when Democrats were murdered by a Trump-loving MAGA nut in Minnesota?'

This, of course, ignores entirely that leftists across the world were gleefully telling everyone, within minutes, how glad they were that Charlie Kirk had been brutally murdered for everyone to see.

It was honestly one of the most ghoulish displays of human depravity from supposedly civilized people we've ever witnessed.

Left-wing Twitter/X influencer, JoJoFromJerz, took it upon herself to run cover for congressional Democrats who refused to vote for a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk's life. 'Senate Democrats should introduce a 'Melissa Hortman day of remembrance' and see if Republicans object to it,' JoJo jabbed.

That's when Fox News contributor and political editor at our sister site Townhall, Guy Benson, stepped up to the plate.

They unanimously passed a resolution in her honor & condemned her death, which was inflicted by a crazy person who thought Tim Walz had secretly instructed him to do it. They did not give speeches condemning or defaming her, nor did their base celebrate her murder. Hope this… https://t.co/UTssh0xItM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 20, 2025

'Hope this helps.'

Ouch. The match was over before it even started. JoJo was way out of her depth on this one.

They did pass a resolution honoring Hortman. No Republican objected, and they all voted for it.

58 Democrats voted NOT to honor Kirk's life, while another 38 chose not to vote at all. It's hard to imagine harboring that level of vitriol in your heart for a person.

Hortman's political opponents in the Republican Party didn't feel the need to denigrate her memory, and the GOP base didn't cheer when she was murdered.

It's just the decent, human thing to do.

What state is the Democrat Party in that their leaders refuse to offer the most basic decency, or know they can't because it would infuriate their base?

Gonna try to save you some future embarrassment. Any time you guys get called out for being absolute human garbage, if you wonder if the Right would also be the same level of human garbage, the answer is always no, and there may even be real-world examples.



Hope this helps! — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 20, 2025

This is accurate. Nobody grave dances like the Left.

You had never tweeted the word “Hortman” until yesterday. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 20, 2025

Why didn't you call for this when it happened? Have you ever mentioned Mrs Hortman prior to this? pic.twitter.com/xeH6v4hpzG — Bow Hunter 🇺🇸 (@BowHunter247) September 19, 2025

Yowza. It only got worse for poor JoJo.

Here is the resolution Congress passed *unanimously* after a psycho who thought he was acting on Walz’s orders murdered Hortman — it included praise for “her devotion to public service” (which zero GOPers objected to even tho she was a Dem) & a condemnation of political violence. https://t.co/DBnZmUGXCJ pic.twitter.com/7slzgaIQmT — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2025

Wow, it's almost like people can choose not to be monsters when something horrible happens to their political opponent.

Perhaps if Democrats had just tried exercising a LOT more grace in the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder, JoJo wouldn't have to be out there embarrassing herself trying to make excuses for their behavior.

