LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not

As Twitter/X was erupting with hot takes about Jimmy Kimmel canceling himself, the one and only James Woods offered a fresh perspective that can only come from someone who has spent a lifetime in the bright lights of Hollywood.

According to Woods, Kimmel is just a good guy, caught up in a bad situation, and maybe we all should consider stepping back and giving him a break.

Or … well … you just need to read what he said yourself.

We’ve all made jokes at Jimmy Kimmel’s expense. But Mr. Kimmel is a fellow artist, and I am in fact heartbroken to see the way he has been treated. I believe he is, in his heart of hearts, a good and decent fellow, devoid of malice and hate.



Just kidding, Jimbo. Eat sh**. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 18, 2025

'Jimbo'. Epic.

Kimmel's not going to get any tears about 'free speech' from a man like James Woods, who has been essentially shut out of Hollywood for the past couple of decades because he dared to make it known he has conservative political views.

The entertainment industry is the last place that should be lecturing America about free speech.

The man is a great actor, what can we say? Flawless delivery.

I was about to unfollow you 😂😂😂😂 kidding. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 18, 2025

Everyone was like 'What happened to James Woods?! Oh, there he is!' LOL.

For a second I thought someone hacked your account.😂😭😂



You win the internet! 🏆 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 18, 2025

Winning in true James Woods fashion.

I imagine James Woods typing this post with the same grin he had in Scary Movie 2 in the scene with the poltergeist 😜 pic.twitter.com/nVz8Kfh7bh — Misty May Marks 👸🏼 (@MistyMx3) September 18, 2025

Hits 'send' … 'Now we wait.'

We do too!

