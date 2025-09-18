LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not

Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:20 PM on September 18, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As Twitter/X was erupting with hot takes about Jimmy Kimmel canceling himself, the one and only James Woods offered a fresh perspective that can only come from someone who has spent a lifetime in the bright lights of Hollywood.

Advertisement

According to Woods, Kimmel is just a good guy, caught up in a bad situation, and maybe we all should consider stepping back and giving him a break.

Or … well … you just need to read what he said yourself.

'Jimbo'. Epic.

Kimmel's not going to get any tears about 'free speech' from a man like James Woods, who has been essentially shut out of Hollywood for the past couple of decades because he dared to make it known he has conservative political views.

The entertainment industry is the last place that should be lecturing America about free speech.

Advertisement

The man is a great actor, what can we say? Flawless delivery.

Everyone was like 'What happened to James Woods?! Oh, there he is!' LOL.

Winning in true James Woods fashion.

Hits 'send' … 'Now we wait.'

We do too!

