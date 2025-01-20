Monday Morning Meme Madness

Yes, it's Monday, and Monday sucks by definition for many of us, but this particular Monday is REALLY gonna suck … for Democrats!
That's right, Biden is gone … goner … even more gone (?), and the Democrats' worst nightmare is about to man the desk in the Oval Office once again.
All in all, it's going to be a pretty darn good … and hilarious … Monday.
So, whether you're celebrating Dr. King and dreaming of a world where we judge each other based on the content of our character, rather than the color of our skin, or you're dreaming of leftists becoming unglued as Trump takes the oath, let's get it started with some good old fashioned memes, clips, and jokes!
So true 🤣 pic.twitter.com/X5aBskGHYV— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) January 18, 2025
Ok, maybe not everyone, but all the cool people.
🙋♀️ pic.twitter.com/4ECV1sZFLv— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 18, 2025
Yep, it's gonna be the Fridayest Monday we've had in some time.
LMAO pic.twitter.com/1ZzvlVoi0x— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 19, 2025
Here come the flying pigs … Oops, never mind, those are just pink-haired protesters.
Every liberal on Monday who thought it was never gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/o7VnES7b7w— Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) January 19, 2025
We're not even sure it's possible to explain 1980s television to the younger generations. 😂
January 17, 2025
We're not sure what you did, but the answer is 'yes'.
I've watched this a dozen times and it makes me laugh every single time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XJIUjlNge5— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 11, 2025
Recommended
Never teach your horse how to jump on Monday.
Okay, this actually made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/ajJ7vBfftr— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 14, 2025
'Shut the door, dear. Mommy's making a sale.' 😬
We’ve all been there. pic.twitter.com/x3tzEJlbhy— RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) January 13, 2025
LOL. May you have a better day than this youngster.
January 13, 2025
Yeah, we're a bit dense sometimes. 😂
Good morning mon!! Unbothered, moisturized, happy, and in my lane. pic.twitter.com/oUMSM4KOJ2— M.C. Heavy Tits (@dannygurl304) January 14, 2025
TV commercials back in the day were something else!
January 14, 2025
Hey, late is late! 😂
This is why women live longer than men pic.twitter.com/DTpZFQBzWR— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 18, 2025
If you're a mother of young boys, we hate to tell you, but it only gets dumber and more violent.
January 17, 2025
True story. ☹️
OMG. 🤣🤣🤣❤️👇 pic.twitter.com/8FzLBmFinG— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 18, 2025
We love it! You're not going to see that anywhere else because … he's the only one.
GM, Twitter persons.— TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) January 18, 2025
Pursue your natural curiosity to it's fullest limits today! pic.twitter.com/s1pEWxNH8Y
LOLOLOL!
That's sheer dedication to science right there.
Wonderful expressions on the kid’s face— Enezator (@Enezator) January 18, 2025
If only we could all have abit of Abby in us. pic.twitter.com/gijbWpKTQc
Abby was not having it. LOL.
January 18, 2025
We know some of you have a circle of family and friends that could turn Scrabble into a bloodsport.
Core memory formed pic.twitter.com/lDcXivCrJT— Mens_Corner__ (@Mens_Corner__) January 18, 2025
You can see the moment when she realizes she's been had. 😂
Gm 😑 pic.twitter.com/V2DqYvay1M— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) January 19, 2025
HAHA! Gross.
Fox: “d-did you film that?” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/m1P0Rpb4RS— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2025
LOL.
January 18, 2025
Just stop. 😂
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3Qb55RgYt4— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 18, 2025
Bwahaha! We're dying!!!
January 18, 2025
100% accurate. 😂
Never lose your girlfriend pic.twitter.com/qQjHweGOht— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 17, 2025
HAHA!
January 18, 2025
Don't worry. They'll find another way to get their content out. Wait??? It's back already? That was fast.
We will never be free of 'roll in the snow nekkid while snorting cocoa powder challenge', or whatever they're up to these days.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mg3wk3rXl2— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 18, 2025
LOLOLOL!
Props to the dude who stepped up to mess with him. 😂
January 18, 2025
Show of hands: Who got fooled for just a second?
What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, "Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you" and me saying -— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 19, 2025
"yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym"#hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties
1-18-25
(hey I know they won't always be… pic.twitter.com/0OQBFXB8VL
Even The Rock is no match for the power a daughter wields over her dad. 😂
As long as the FDA is banning dyes, RFK Jr. should immediately start investigating that blue hair dye. Based on all of my observations, there’s something in that dye that makes people fat.— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 18, 2025
Margot came out swinging! 😂😂😂
January 19, 2025
What is this mysterious place you speak of? LOL.
Trump is going to be so mad when President Biden announces his cure for cancer at the last minute, completely overshadowing the inauguration. Savage move.— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 19, 2025
We knew it! He's been keeping it a secret all this time. That's obviously why he always looks like he has a vacant stare and doesn't know what to say. He just doesn't want to spoil the surprise! 😂
(Language Warning)
"I don't understand, he's never acted that way before..." pic.twitter.com/f8YH39z5lR— J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) January 18, 2025
Sometimes you walk the dog. Sometimes the dog walks you.
January 19, 2025
HAHA!
Always did love this one tho. pic.twitter.com/QEWdAUq7WN— Tandy (@dantypo) January 19, 2025
LOL. Funny girl.
January 19, 2025
Nice! Imagine how miserable this Monday could have been.
You Go, Girl!!!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MyVrGwPbnW— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 18, 2025
LOL, that dude disappeared faster than Kamala Harris fans.
January 19, 2025
Ok, we laughed. 😂
This video was in dire need of sound effects. pic.twitter.com/GuawLcyxzc— Non-essential Commentary Animal Page (@InmanGoneWild) January 18, 2025
Amish donuts are great. Highly recommend.
Anytime the temperature changes quickly in Florida: pic.twitter.com/iQjRRjhr5R— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 19, 2025
Bwahaha!
So, we're not going to classify this as 'classic' because it's only 11 years old (we have to have some standards), but it's getting a little long in the tooth in the digital age and it's funny!
And that's why we're inaugurating a president today instead of coronating a king.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/nN66lZ8P5q— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 19, 2025
However you choose to launch your Monday, just do it better than that guy!
That's it for today folks! Enjoy the end of the Biden administration, the start of the Trump administration, or just Democrats being miserable. We're sure the material they generate in the coming weeks will provide plenty of fuel for our humor machine.
Until we meme again …
