Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze
Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to...
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was...
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
VIP
A Kind Suggestion: A Touch More Etiquette Could Enrich Our Society
Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for...
Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America...
VIP
I Won't Forget Joe Biden
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still...
'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last...
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation...
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from U.S. Marine Corps photo by US Government, public domain)

Yes, it's Monday, and Monday sucks by definition for many of us, but this particular Monday is REALLY gonna suck … for Democrats!

That's right, Biden is gone … goner … even more gone (?), and the Democrats' worst nightmare is about to man the desk in the Oval Office once again.

Advertisement

All in all, it's going to be a pretty darn good … and hilarious … Monday.

So, whether you're celebrating Dr. King and dreaming of a world where we judge each other based on the content of our character, rather than the color of our skin, or you're dreaming of leftists becoming unglued as Trump takes the oath, let's get it started with some good old fashioned memes, clips, and jokes!

Ok, maybe not everyone, but all the cool people.

Yep, it's gonna be the Fridayest Monday we've had in some time.

Here come the flying pigs … Oops, never mind, those are just pink-haired protesters.

We're not even sure it's possible to explain 1980s television to the younger generations. 😂

We're not sure what you did, but the answer is 'yes'.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Never teach your horse how to jump on Monday.

'Shut the door, dear. Mommy's making a sale.' 😬

LOL. May you have a better day than this youngster.

Yeah, we're a bit dense sometimes. 😂

TV commercials back in the day were something else!

Hey, late is late! 😂

If you're a mother of young boys, we hate to tell you, but it only gets dumber and more violent.

True story. ☹️

We love it! You're not going to see that anywhere else because … he's the only one.

Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

That's sheer dedication to science right there.

Abby was not having it. LOL.

We know some of you have a circle of family and friends that could turn Scrabble into a bloodsport.

You can see the moment when she realizes she's been had. 😂

HAHA! Gross.

LOL.

Just stop. 😂

Bwahaha! We're dying!!!

100% accurate. 😂

HAHA!

Don't worry. They'll find another way to get their content out. Wait??? It's back already? That was fast.

Advertisement

We will never be free of 'roll in the snow nekkid while snorting cocoa powder challenge', or whatever they're up to these days.

LOLOLOL!

Props to the dude who stepped up to mess with him. 😂

Show of hands: Who got fooled for just a second?

Even The Rock is no match for the power a daughter wields over her dad. 😂

Margot came out swinging! 😂😂😂

What is this mysterious place you speak of? LOL.

Advertisement

We knew it! He's been keeping it a secret all this time. That's obviously why he always looks like he has a vacant stare and doesn't know what to say. He just doesn't want to spoil the surprise! 😂

(Language Warning)

Sometimes you walk the dog. Sometimes the dog walks you.

HAHA!

LOL. Funny girl.

Nice! Imagine how miserable this Monday could have been.

LOL, that dude disappeared faster than Kamala Harris fans.

Ok, we laughed. 😂

Amish donuts are great. Highly recommend.

Bwahaha!

So, we're not going to classify this as 'classic' because it's only 11 years old (we have to have some standards), but it's getting a little long in the tooth in the digital age and it's funny!

Advertisement

And that's why we're inaugurating a president today instead of coronating a king.

However you choose to launch your Monday, just do it better than that guy!

That's it for today folks! Enjoy the end of the Biden administration, the start of the Trump administration, or just Democrats being miserable. We're sure the material they generate in the coming weeks will provide plenty of fuel for our humor machine.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate
Warren Squire
Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze
justmindy
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation
Warren Squire
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport
Warren Squire
Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Warren Squire
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate Warren Squire
Advertisement