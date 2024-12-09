Monday Morning Meme Madness

Happy Monday, Twitchy friends! Okay, maybe it won't be all that happy. It is Monday, after all, and we don't get a pardon.

That's not gonna stop us from revving up the worst day of the week with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find over the past week on Twitter/X.

Now let's see if we can get ourselves smiling the way Jill Biden does when she looks at Trump.

“So anyway, after my shift at McDonald’s, I bought a garbage truck…” pic.twitter.com/0lJn0Rewgl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 7, 2024

See what we mean? 😂

What can we say? It just keeps coming. We feel your pain.

If the Beastie Boys hadn't fought for us, every day would be like Monday.

A man who bought himself a game console wanted his wife to give him a gift. 😂



pic.twitter.com/ZmRVf0BWrA — The Red (@WomaninRedx) December 5, 2024

Ha! That's how you make sure she'll get you something you like.

LOL. You young'uns are going to be completely lost. It's fine.

Now we're getting into the Christmas spirit! 😂

Cats and trees.. 😂



Who can relate? pic.twitter.com/JCQMMm25Q6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 6, 2024

LOLOLOL! We're sure you cat people have some stories.

Okay, we laughed.

It's true! 😂

'Seasons Greetings from the Bidens.'

Perfection!

This guy is incredible !!! pic.twitter.com/EQrDAy8p59 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 7, 2024

HAHA! Please tell us you get this one! He nailed the facial expressions.

You'll have to click that one, especially if you still need to Christmas shop for someone you hate. 😂

'Tis the season of giving!

Bwahaha! On the bright side … we can guarantee she saved you lots of money!

Now that's just brutal. Do not mess with this woman!

Changed my wifi to TRUMP pic.twitter.com/ZUKzmXcgjQ — Brett Murphy (PatriotPointman) (@PatriotPointman) December 8, 2024

LOL! Now that's a great idea!

That's one way to do it! 😂😂😂

Wait? What? Our lives are a lie!

HAHA! Been there, done that.

LOLOLOL! So dark. We love it!

Yep. We hate to admit it, but we can totally relate to that one.

Who even knows what these are called? 😂 pic.twitter.com/C2eIpnWWL5 — NoveltyGiftSeed 🌱 (@noveltygift_) December 3, 2024

We know some of y'all are gonna know what those are called.

Why yes, yes, we do! 😂

LOL. We love this one!

Dude was working at McDonalds just a couple months ago. Now look at him. https://t.co/FhuiFMPU4c — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) December 7, 2024

That's the American dream right there, folks! A lowly fry cook to the President of the United States. Who could have seen that coming? 😂

Well, at least you're not Aunt Edna pic.twitter.com/tNXn41Aklu — DingusNation (@Dingusception) December 8, 2024

There's always a silver lining. LOL.

Then they quiz you to see if your listening pic.twitter.com/0ApPIwGJ9v — DingusNation (@Dingusception) December 8, 2024

LOL! We've totally done that. Admit it, you have too.

Oh no! 💀💀💀

Entertain your toddler with this one simple trick pic.twitter.com/Zr6PlDGrMg — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 6, 2024

HAHAHA!

And we're dead!

The longer we look at this one, the harder we laugh. 😂

(Language Warning)

Girls may live longer but guys have more fun pic.twitter.com/gB4mdnqs6x — Sh*tpostGateway (@Sh*tpostGate) December 8, 2024

Men torture each other. It's just how we're built.

LOLOLOL!

Ouch! 😂

(Language Warning)

She got outed by her kid in front of the whole audience 🤣 pic.twitter.com/F9175k3Yh8 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 9, 2024

Bwahaha! Having kids in public is often terrifying.

Granted, it only took me several decades to realize this, but....Why the heck did The Flintstones celebrate Christmas? pic.twitter.com/ZtOnTho7Wk — Judianna (@Judianna) December 8, 2024

HA! That's going to bother us all day now.

At least we know we're not the only ones. 😂

Grandma got run over by a reindeer, for real this time. pic.twitter.com/SokQeb0nYb — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) December 8, 2024

They did it! They did the song! We never thought we'd see the day.

My buddy out here putting new wine in old wine skins. pic.twitter.com/2squLuA7p5 — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) December 8, 2024

We can almost hear Dad telling us to get up and change the channel.

Well, isn't that the truth?! 😂

We can't believe we're calling a YouTube video 'classic comedy' but it is 18 years old now, and it really is a classic video for those of us who were around when the idea of viral videos was just getting started.

It's still great after all these years!

Showing up to what you were told was a casual get together but your priest, ex wife, and therapist are there pic.twitter.com/a7BmmCB8Vm — Magills (@magills_) December 8, 2024

LOL! We hope your Monday doesn't give you Joe Biden surprise face. But, hey, if it does, we know you'll get through it, and we know we'll meet you back here in a week to do it all over. Thanks for hanging with us and sharing in the laughs.

Until we meme again …