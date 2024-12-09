‘Journalist’ Shocked Trump’s Appointees Will Do Their Jobs Without Having to Be Asked
CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Happy Monday, Twitchy friends! Okay, maybe it won't be all that happy. It is Monday, after all, and we don't get a pardon.

That's not gonna stop us from revving up the worst day of the week with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find over the past week on Twitter/X.

Now let's see if we can get ourselves smiling the way Jill Biden does when she looks at Trump.

See what we mean? 😂

What can we say? It just keeps coming. We feel your pain.

If the Beastie Boys hadn't fought for us, every day would be like Monday.

Ha! That's how you make sure she'll get you something you like.

LOL. You young'uns are going to be completely lost. It's fine.

Now we're getting into the Christmas spirit! 😂

LOLOLOL! We're sure you cat people have some stories.

Okay, we laughed.

It's true! 😂

'Seasons Greetings from the Bidens.'

Perfection!

HAHA! Please tell us you get this one! He nailed the facial expressions.

You'll have to click that one, especially if you still need to Christmas shop for someone you hate. 😂

'Tis the season of giving!

Bwahaha! On the bright side … we can guarantee she saved you lots of money!

Now that's just brutal. Do not mess with this woman!

LOL! Now that's a great idea!

That's one way to do it! 😂😂😂

Wait? What? Our lives are a lie!

HAHA! Been there, done that.

LOLOLOL! So dark. We love it!

Yep. We hate to admit it, but we can totally relate to that one.

We know some of y'all are gonna know what those are called.

Why yes, yes, we do! 😂

LOL. We love this one!

That's the American dream right there, folks! A lowly fry cook to the President of the United States. Who could have seen that coming? 😂

There's always a silver lining. LOL.

LOL! We've totally done that. Admit it, you have too.

Oh no! 💀💀💀

HAHAHA!

And we're dead!

The longer we look at this one, the harder we laugh. 😂

(Language Warning)

Men torture each other. It's just how we're built.

LOLOLOL!

Ouch! 😂

(Language Warning)

Bwahaha! Having kids in public is often terrifying.

HA! That's going to bother us all day now.

At least we know we're not the only ones. 😂

They did it! They did the song! We never thought we'd see the day.

We can almost hear Dad telling us to get up and change the channel.

Well, isn't that the truth?! 😂

We can't believe we're calling a YouTube video 'classic comedy' but it is 18 years old now, and it really is a classic video for those of us who were around when the idea of viral videos was just getting started.

It's still great after all these years!

LOL! We hope your Monday doesn't give you Joe Biden surprise face. But, hey, if it does, we know you'll get through it, and we know we'll meet you back here in a week to do it all over. Thanks for hanging with us and sharing in the laughs.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

