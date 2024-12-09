Monday Morning Meme Madness

Happy Monday, Twitchy friends! Okay, maybe it won't be all that happy. It is Monday, after all, and we don't get a pardon.
That's not gonna stop us from revving up the worst day of the week with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find over the past week on Twitter/X.
Now let's see if we can get ourselves smiling the way Jill Biden does when she looks at Trump.
“So anyway, after my shift at McDonald’s, I bought a garbage truck…” pic.twitter.com/0lJn0Rewgl— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 7, 2024
See what we mean? 😂
Monday pic.twitter.com/jZauw5Ehpe— Xavier Memes 💰 (@ViralClara) December 8, 2024
What can we say? It just keeps coming. We feel your pain.
December 2, 2024
If the Beastie Boys hadn't fought for us, every day would be like Monday.
A man who bought himself a game console wanted his wife to give him a gift. 😂— The Red (@WomaninRedx) December 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ZmRVf0BWrA
Ha! That's how you make sure she'll get you something you like.
IYKYK 😂 pic.twitter.com/T56hWBIHJK— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 4, 2024
LOL. You young'uns are going to be completely lost. It's fine.
December 4, 2024
Now we're getting into the Christmas spirit! 😂
Cats and trees.. 😂— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 6, 2024
Who can relate? pic.twitter.com/JCQMMm25Q6
LOLOLOL! We're sure you cat people have some stories.
December 7, 2024
Okay, we laughed.
December 8, 2024
It's true! 😂
December 6, 2024
'Seasons Greetings from the Bidens.'
Perfection!
This guy is incredible !!! pic.twitter.com/EQrDAy8p59— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 7, 2024
HAHA! Please tell us you get this one! He nailed the facial expressions.
I have no words. pic.twitter.com/IIJt2aTlFQ— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 7, 2024
You'll have to click that one, especially if you still need to Christmas shop for someone you hate. 😂
Made me chuckle 🤭 pic.twitter.com/OSzlq5oVna— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) December 7, 2024
'Tis the season of giving!
Bruh 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ao0ywHET20— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) December 7, 2024
Bwahaha! On the bright side … we can guarantee she saved you lots of money!
Oof!! pic.twitter.com/bVYOBSZPsj— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) December 7, 2024
Now that's just brutal. Do not mess with this woman!
Changed my wifi to TRUMP pic.twitter.com/ZUKzmXcgjQ— Brett Murphy (PatriotPointman) (@PatriotPointman) December 8, 2024
LOL! Now that's a great idea!
December 5, 2024
That's one way to do it! 😂😂😂
December 9, 2024
Wait? What? Our lives are a lie!
December 8, 2024
HAHA! Been there, done that.
December 5, 2024
LOLOLOL! So dark. We love it!
December 4, 2024
Yep. We hate to admit it, but we can totally relate to that one.
Who even knows what these are called? 😂 pic.twitter.com/C2eIpnWWL5— NoveltyGiftSeed 🌱 (@noveltygift_) December 3, 2024
We know some of y'all are gonna know what those are called.
December 2, 2024
Why yes, yes, we do! 😂
December 2, 2024
LOL. We love this one!
Dude was working at McDonalds just a couple months ago. Now look at him. https://t.co/FhuiFMPU4c— Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) December 7, 2024
That's the American dream right there, folks! A lowly fry cook to the President of the United States. Who could have seen that coming? 😂
Well, at least you're not Aunt Edna pic.twitter.com/tNXn41Aklu— DingusNation (@Dingusception) December 8, 2024
There's always a silver lining. LOL.
Then they quiz you to see if your listening pic.twitter.com/0ApPIwGJ9v— DingusNation (@Dingusception) December 8, 2024
LOL! We've totally done that. Admit it, you have too.
December 8, 2024
Oh no! 💀💀💀
Entertain your toddler with this one simple trick pic.twitter.com/Zr6PlDGrMg— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 6, 2024
HAHAHA!
#memecoin #meme #Memes #funny #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ptu1Jq3ybJ— MemeCaptain (@Captain333Meme) December 8, 2024
And we're dead!
The longer we look at this one, the harder we laugh. 😂
(Language Warning)
Girls may live longer but guys have more fun pic.twitter.com/gB4mdnqs6x— Sh*tpostGateway (@Sh*tpostGate) December 8, 2024
Men torture each other. It's just how we're built.
December 8, 2024
LOLOLOL!
December 9, 2024
Ouch! 😂
(Language Warning)
She got outed by her kid in front of the whole audience 🤣 pic.twitter.com/F9175k3Yh8— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 9, 2024
Bwahaha! Having kids in public is often terrifying.
Granted, it only took me several decades to realize this, but....Why the heck did The Flintstones celebrate Christmas? pic.twitter.com/ZtOnTho7Wk— Judianna (@Judianna) December 8, 2024
HA! That's going to bother us all day now.
December 8, 2024
At least we know we're not the only ones. 😂
Grandma got run over by a reindeer, for real this time. pic.twitter.com/SokQeb0nYb— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) December 8, 2024
They did it! They did the song! We never thought we'd see the day.
My buddy out here putting new wine in old wine skins. pic.twitter.com/2squLuA7p5— BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) December 8, 2024
We can almost hear Dad telling us to get up and change the channel.
December 9, 2024
Well, isn't that the truth?! 😂
We can't believe we're calling a YouTube video 'classic comedy' but it is 18 years old now, and it really is a classic video for those of us who were around when the idea of viral videos was just getting started.
It's still great after all these years!
Showing up to what you were told was a casual get together but your priest, ex wife, and therapist are there pic.twitter.com/a7BmmCB8Vm— Magills (@magills_) December 8, 2024
LOL! We hope your Monday doesn't give you Joe Biden surprise face. But, hey, if it does, we know you'll get through it, and we know we'll meet you back here in a week to do it all over. Thanks for hanging with us and sharing in the laughs.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member