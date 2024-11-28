Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back

President-Elect Donald Trump has slowly waded back into posting on Twitter/X, and he hasn't lost his flair for written repartee.

All across the nation, the worst of the Left will be simmering hotter than popping cranberries, checking their lists of banned relatives, and pretending to read posts on Bluesky, while incessantly sneaking peeks at Twitter/X (where the real action is) … and they'll be met with this banger from the GOAT of mean tweets:

Advertisement

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

They're going to be saltier than Aunt Jan's overseasoned stuffing.

… the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!

Trenchant Trump tweets have become something of a holiday tradition.

Check out this beauty that's now more than a decade old:

Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

'Lack of decorum!', they'll screech. 'Unpresidential! Divisive!'

They're not mad. They're jealous.

They just completed a full-court press shouting 'Nazi' and 'fascist' from the rooftops, only to lose an election in epic fashion.

They don't hate the meanness. They hate that they can't pull it off effectively. They want their own Donald Trump.

Mean tweets are back! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2024

As you might have guessed, many people were glad to see the return of the Mean Tweet™.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING MR PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/XHzjOWYJc2 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 28, 2024

We should all remember this Thanksgiving that our Democrat counterparts are still reeling from the election, and we should be sure to … be thankful that we're not them.

Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/EbmQevbsdN — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 28, 2024

Whey, yes. Yes, we are.

You’re an embarrassment. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 28, 2024

Pass the salt. 😂

It's never not going to be funny.

It’s morning in America https://t.co/86dgAn10hh — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 28, 2024

All seems right with the world today.

Advertisement

We're sensing a bit of a theme here, folks.

This hit like the good old days — Daniel (@growing_daniel) November 28, 2024

Mean tweets are back, and I'm thankful. 🤣😭 https://t.co/4TPPJTNjQ6 — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) November 28, 2024

I’m so freaking happy the Trump Tweets are back https://t.co/6ZkiHKbftL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 28, 2024

The mean tweets are back and we couldn't be more thankful.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone … even the haters and the losers.