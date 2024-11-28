FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...
'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arres...
Yes, Yes We ARE Thankful for the Incredible Levels of COPE Over Trump's...
SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...
Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE...
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT...
Oh The Humanity! Remembering The WKRP Turkey Drop Tragedy
So-Called BEAUTIFUL Snow White Trailer Drops on X and WHOA NELLY Those Hidden...
Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious...

Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:40 AM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-Elect Donald Trump has slowly waded back into posting on Twitter/X, and he hasn't lost his flair for written repartee.

All across the nation, the worst of the Left will be simmering hotter than popping cranberries, checking their lists of banned relatives, and pretending to read posts on Bluesky, while incessantly sneaking peeks at Twitter/X (where the real action is) … and they'll be met with this banger from the GOAT of mean tweets:

Advertisement

They're going to be saltier than Aunt Jan's overseasoned stuffing.

… the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!

Trenchant Trump tweets have become something of a holiday tradition.

Check out this beauty that's now more than a decade old:

'Lack of decorum!', they'll screech. 'Unpresidential! Divisive!'

They're not mad. They're jealous.

They just completed a full-court press shouting 'Nazi' and 'fascist' from the rooftops, only to lose an election in epic fashion.

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They don't hate the meanness. They hate that they can't pull it off effectively. They want their own Donald Trump.

As you might have guessed, many people were glad to see the return of the Mean Tweet™.

We should all remember this Thanksgiving that our Democrat counterparts are still reeling from the election, and we should be sure to … be thankful that we're not them.

Whey, yes. Yes, we are.

Pass the salt. 😂

It's never not going to be funny.

All seems right with the world today.

Advertisement

We're sensing a bit of a theme here, folks.

The mean tweets are back and we couldn't be more thankful.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone … even the haters and the losers.

Tags: TRUMP TWEET TWEETS TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY
Doug P.
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always Been 'Queer' (Spoiler: It Has Not)
Amy Curtis
'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI
Sam J.
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks We'll Have Midterm
Amy Curtis
Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE Will Audit the IRS
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement