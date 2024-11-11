Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived, and we've gotta tell you … we don't really care! We've been so happy and laughing so much since the Democrats got wiped out last Tuesday that even Monday can't bring us down.
That doesn't mean, of course, that we're not kicking Monday off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.
Before we begin, we here at Twitchy Team would like to recognize the significance of this particular Monday, as we celebrate Veterans Day. A heartfelt thanks to all of you who have served our great nation. We are forever in your debt.
Now let's get to it!
November 7, 2024
Trump handing out the 'L' is the perfect way to start off the week!
November 6, 2024
Sorry, Mickey D's, he's got other things to do now. 😂
November 6, 2024
Don't give your lib coworkers too hard of a time … unless they call you a Nazi.
"We tried so hard!" pic.twitter.com/MbfcPnjopm— Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) November 6, 2024
They just don't get it. They ramped up the Nazi rhetoric, told everyone how stupid they were, and trotted out the elitist celebrities. How did it go wrong? LOL.
This made me spit my beer out 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wNKy0FHpb9— 🇺🇸🙏Chris White🙏🇺🇸 (@PISDI94_96) November 6, 2024
Dang!
I’m in tears 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sFd6hIS4xe— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 4, 2024
LOLOLOL!
We're dead! The high-pitched helium gagging … 😂😂😂
November 7, 2024
Sorry, Tay Tay. You lost. It's time to shake it off.
This is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/gnEP8v2ehT— Penny2x (@imPenny2x) November 7, 2024
LOL. Perfection.
When Trump invites the Amish to the inauguration pic.twitter.com/bLiiAH2Rbf— Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) November 7, 2024
Well done, Amish. Not that you'll ever see this …
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OkLXXeLNtS— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) November 7, 2024
Bwahaha! That sounds about right.
This is hysterical 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRuSF9aNKF— Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) November 7, 2024
God bless America! 😂
November 7, 2024
You're probably going to have to click that one. It's worth it. LOL!
When you're trying to be quiet in a public bathroom. pic.twitter.com/jm6WtV1gSH— Klara (@klara_sjo) November 7, 2024
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/O6WRLbFt3r— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 7, 2024
You did not just make that joke! Yes, we laughed. We hope you're proud of yourself.
90s so accurate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gvE8d7XCbW— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) November 9, 2024
HAHA!
Hindenburg airship disaster, May 6, 1937. Colorized pic.twitter.com/agJCUyOl9P— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) November 7, 2024
'Colorized'. 😂
I am crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/vGuFqqMX98— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 7, 2024
Bwahaha! Deadness has been induced. 💀💀💀
It’s either you send them to boarded school or you soundproof your room.😏😂 pic.twitter.com/gJ9UZz8Alc— Gojo (@LennyCliff01) November 10, 2024
Those poor kids are gonna figure it out someday. LOL.
I. Can’t. Breathe. pic.twitter.com/FjvOQbv8YN— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 7, 2024
LOL! He's everywhere! 😂
She's going to feel pretty stupid when she has to change her name to United Kingdom Ferrera. https://t.co/cVIaF46VK3— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 7, 2024
HAHAHA!
They did the meme https://t.co/COTLBrdunb pic.twitter.com/UbfmT9Q1rg— Magills (@magills_) November 8, 2024
The Left really stepped up their efforts to entertain us this week. What can we say … they're givers!
Harris campaign came out with the JOY theme and told Walz to act like an out-of-shape Richard Simmons. But that only made it harder to see these people as serious leaders of the free world.pic.twitter.com/hytGuJoAxL— Holden (@Holden114) November 10, 2024
Not that we needed any other evidence of Kamala Harris's poor judgment, but this guy … Wow.
Ok. Seriously. This one just hurt. #dadjoke 🤣😂 @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/9Yb3RCJzSY— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) November 8, 2024
Oh no! 😂
A Tibetan monk has been discovered in a mountain cave in Nepal.— Judianna (@Judianna) November 8, 2024
He is considered the oldest person in the world at 165 years old.
He was found in a state of deep meditation called "takatet".
When he was first discovered they thought he was a mummy. However the archeologist… pic.twitter.com/89qeBKjKFO
However the archeologist examining what they thought was a mummy discovered that he had vital signs and was alive.
Among his things, they found an old scroll that read, 'Stop believing all the crap you read on 𝕏.'
We should have seen that one coming. LOL.
My HOA has miscalculated.— Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) November 8, 2024
They don’t know how prepared I am for war. pic.twitter.com/fBv06rn7OH
You do not mess with a woman's Christmas decorations. She even followed it up with another post.
I have been radicalized.— Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) November 9, 2024
All politics is local.
I am announcing my candidacy for HOA board. https://t.co/O1RVAnDqh3 pic.twitter.com/8nKQUYB0mT
LOL! Well done.
I’m sorry. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NwD4HchKzL— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) November 10, 2024
Y'all are killing us with the dad jokes today!
November 10, 2024
Really?! You folks were in some kind of mood this week. 😂
Will this be you? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/WyztyR36qe— Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) November 10, 2024
LOLOLOL!
November 11, 2024
We're gonna have to use that one.
BREAKING: Arizona Announces They Have Counted Another Ballot https://t.co/Crkz0whxHX pic.twitter.com/vv0Ru8MGVL— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 10, 2024
HA! Seriously, what is going on over there, Arizona? 😂
November 10, 2024
Yep. Somebody's gonna win and there's always at least one kid that understands that.
November 11, 2024
True story. 😂
I’m going to be playing this song on repeat for the next four years.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 9, 2024
This is AMAZING!!!! pic.twitter.com/QMcxQkUbtQ
We weren't going to torture you with the lib meltdowns but we loved that one.
November 11, 2024
HAHAHA!
I can’t … lol pic.twitter.com/DDEmslNpgK— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 11, 2024
Bwahaha! And we're dead AGAIN! 💀💀💀
Doorframe Williams 💀 pic.twitter.com/OARVckAk8S— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 10, 2024
We'd like to think that doorframe knocked some sense into her, but there's no chance. 😂
November 9, 2024
Turkey season is going to be wild this year. LOL.
For our classic comedy selection this week, we give you this classic clip from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels where Steve Martin plays the character Ruprecht.
Still funny after all these years! 😂😂😂
If anyone needs a good laugh, watch these two Mexican guys telling President Trump to please don’t deport them. OMG, this is hilarious😆. I’m DED🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9tiQpUyBjy— ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) November 9, 2024
LOL!
That's it for this week, folks. Now prance into this Monday like you're Tim Walz and Dancing Queen just came on the radio. Okay, maybe don't do that, but at least go out and make the most out of this Monday.
Until we meme again …
