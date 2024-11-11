Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Mer...
VIP
Voters Gave Trump a Second Chance on Illegals, the Rest of the GOP...
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump...
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a...
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Mart...
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)
J.K. Rowling: 'My Values Haven't Changed; What's Changed is the Political Landscape'
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect...
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Participation Trophy? Former Harris Staffer Wants Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 11, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Donovan Reeves on Unsplash)

Monday has arrived, and we've gotta tell you … we don't really care! We've been so happy and laughing so much since the Democrats got wiped out last Tuesday that even Monday can't bring us down.

Advertisement

That doesn't mean, of course, that we're not kicking Monday off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Before we begin, we here at Twitchy Team would like to recognize the significance of this particular Monday, as we celebrate Veterans Day. A heartfelt thanks to all of you who have served our great nation. We are forever in your debt.

Now let's get to it!

Trump handing out the 'L' is the perfect way to start off the week!

Sorry, Mickey D's, he's got other things to do now. 😂

Don't give your lib coworkers too hard of a time … unless they call you a Nazi.

They just don't get it. They ramped up the Nazi rhetoric, told everyone how stupid they were, and trotted out the elitist celebrities. How did it go wrong? LOL.

Dang!

LOLOLOL!

We're dead! The high-pitched helium gagging … 😂😂😂

Recommended

'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student
Gordon K
Advertisement

Sorry, Tay Tay. You lost. It's time to shake it off.

LOL. Perfection.

Well done, Amish. Not that you'll ever see this …

Bwahaha! That sounds about right.

God bless America! 😂

You're probably going to have to click that one. It's worth it. LOL!

You did not just make that joke! Yes, we laughed. We hope you're proud of yourself.

Advertisement

HAHA!

'Colorized'. 😂

Bwahaha! Deadness has been induced. 💀💀💀

Those poor kids are gonna figure it out someday. LOL.

LOL! He's everywhere! 😂

HAHAHA!

The Left really stepped up their efforts to entertain us this week. What can we say … they're givers!

Not that we needed any other evidence of Kamala Harris's poor judgment, but this guy … Wow.

Advertisement

Oh no! 😂

However the archeologist examining what they thought was a mummy discovered that he had vital signs and was alive.

Among his things, they found an old scroll that read, 'Stop believing all the crap you read on 𝕏.'

We should have seen that one coming. LOL.

You do not mess with a woman's Christmas decorations. She even followed it up with another post.

LOL! Well done.

Advertisement

Y'all are killing us with the dad jokes today!

Really?! You folks were in some kind of mood this week. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We're gonna have to use that one.

HA! Seriously, what is going on over there, Arizona? 😂

Yep. Somebody's gonna win and there's always at least one kid that understands that.

True story. 😂

We weren't going to torture you with the lib meltdowns but we loved that one.

HAHAHA!

Bwahaha! And we're dead AGAIN! 💀💀💀

Advertisement

We'd like to think that doorframe knocked some sense into her, but there's no chance. 😂

Turkey season is going to be wild this year. LOL.

For our classic comedy selection this week, we give you this classic clip from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels where Steve Martin plays the character Ruprecht.

Still funny after all these years! 😂😂😂

LOL!

That's it for this week, folks. Now prance into this Monday like you're Tim Walz and Dancing Queen just came on the radio. Okay, maybe don't do that, but at least go out and make the most out of this Monday.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student
Gordon K
Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Merch
Warren Squire
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Amy Curtis
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a Four-Year Cruise
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student Gordon K
Advertisement