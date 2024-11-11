Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived, and we've gotta tell you … we don't really care! We've been so happy and laughing so much since the Democrats got wiped out last Tuesday that even Monday can't bring us down.

That doesn't mean, of course, that we're not kicking Monday off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Before we begin, we here at Twitchy Team would like to recognize the significance of this particular Monday, as we celebrate Veterans Day. A heartfelt thanks to all of you who have served our great nation. We are forever in your debt.

Now let's get to it!

pic.twitter.com/sHUOzz41e0 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 7, 2024

Trump handing out the 'L' is the perfect way to start off the week!

Sorry, Mickey D's, he's got other things to do now. 😂

Don't give your lib coworkers too hard of a time … unless they call you a Nazi.

"We tried so hard!" pic.twitter.com/MbfcPnjopm — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) November 6, 2024

They just don't get it. They ramped up the Nazi rhetoric, told everyone how stupid they were, and trotted out the elitist celebrities. How did it go wrong? LOL.

This made me spit my beer out 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wNKy0FHpb9 — 🇺🇸🙏Chris White🙏🇺🇸 (@PISDI94_96) November 6, 2024

Dang!

LOLOLOL!

We're dead! The high-pitched helium gagging … 😂😂😂

Sorry, Tay Tay. You lost. It's time to shake it off.

LOL. Perfection.

When Trump invites the Amish to the inauguration pic.twitter.com/bLiiAH2Rbf — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) November 7, 2024

Well done, Amish. Not that you'll ever see this …

Bwahaha! That sounds about right.

This is hysterical 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRuSF9aNKF — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) November 7, 2024

God bless America! 😂

You're probably going to have to click that one. It's worth it. LOL!

When you're trying to be quiet in a public bathroom. pic.twitter.com/jm6WtV1gSH — Klara (@klara_sjo) November 7, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

You did not just make that joke! Yes, we laughed. We hope you're proud of yourself.

90s so accurate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gvE8d7XCbW — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) November 9, 2024

HAHA!

Hindenburg airship disaster, May 6, 1937. Colorized pic.twitter.com/agJCUyOl9P — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) November 7, 2024

'Colorized'. 😂

Bwahaha! Deadness has been induced. 💀💀💀

It’s either you send them to boarded school or you soundproof your room.😏😂 pic.twitter.com/gJ9UZz8Alc — Gojo (@LennyCliff01) November 10, 2024

Those poor kids are gonna figure it out someday. LOL.

LOL! He's everywhere! 😂

She's going to feel pretty stupid when she has to change her name to United Kingdom Ferrera. https://t.co/cVIaF46VK3 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 7, 2024

HAHAHA!

The Left really stepped up their efforts to entertain us this week. What can we say … they're givers!

Harris campaign came out with the JOY theme and told Walz to act like an out-of-shape Richard Simmons. But that only made it harder to see these people as serious leaders of the free world.pic.twitter.com/hytGuJoAxL — Holden (@Holden114) November 10, 2024

Not that we needed any other evidence of Kamala Harris's poor judgment, but this guy … Wow.

Oh no! 😂

A Tibetan monk has been discovered in a mountain cave in Nepal.

He is considered the oldest person in the world at 165 years old.

He was found in a state of deep meditation called "takatet".

When he was first discovered they thought he was a mummy. However the archeologist… pic.twitter.com/89qeBKjKFO — Judianna (@Judianna) November 8, 2024

However the archeologist examining what they thought was a mummy discovered that he had vital signs and was alive. Among his things, they found an old scroll that read, 'Stop believing all the crap you read on 𝕏.'

We should have seen that one coming. LOL.

My HOA has miscalculated.



They don’t know how prepared I am for war. pic.twitter.com/fBv06rn7OH — Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) November 8, 2024

You do not mess with a woman's Christmas decorations. She even followed it up with another post.

I have been radicalized.



All politics is local.



I am announcing my candidacy for HOA board. https://t.co/O1RVAnDqh3 pic.twitter.com/8nKQUYB0mT — Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) November 9, 2024

LOL! Well done.

Y'all are killing us with the dad jokes today!

Really?! You folks were in some kind of mood this week. 😂

Will this be you? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/WyztyR36qe — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) November 10, 2024

LOLOLOL!

We're gonna have to use that one.

BREAKING: Arizona Announces They Have Counted Another Ballot https://t.co/Crkz0whxHX pic.twitter.com/vv0Ru8MGVL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 10, 2024

HA! Seriously, what is going on over there, Arizona? 😂

Yep. Somebody's gonna win and there's always at least one kid that understands that.

True story. 😂

I’m going to be playing this song on repeat for the next four years.



This is AMAZING!!!! pic.twitter.com/QMcxQkUbtQ — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 9, 2024

We weren't going to torture you with the lib meltdowns but we loved that one.

HAHAHA!

Bwahaha! And we're dead AGAIN! 💀💀💀

We'd like to think that doorframe knocked some sense into her, but there's no chance. 😂

Turkey season is going to be wild this year. LOL.

For our classic comedy selection this week, we give you this classic clip from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels where Steve Martin plays the character Ruprecht.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Still funny after all these years! 😂😂😂

If anyone needs a good laugh, watch these two Mexican guys telling President Trump to please don’t deport them. OMG, this is hilarious😆. I’m DED🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9tiQpUyBjy — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) November 9, 2024

LOL!

That's it for this week, folks. Now prance into this Monday like you're Tim Walz and Dancing Queen just came on the radio. Okay, maybe don't do that, but at least go out and make the most out of this Monday.

Until we meme again …