WATCH: Michael Cohen Getting Turkey-Trolled Might Be the FUNNIEST Thing You See Today

This one gets funnier every time we watch it … and we've watched it a lot. Former Trump toady turned Donald detractor, Michael Cohen, was hilariously trolled while livestreaming.

Cohen claimed, days before the election, that he was making plans to leave the country if Trump won. They never actually leave. As Cohen attempted to explain why he isn't leaving, he gets trolled by a viewer applying filters to his face as he speaks.

We're not going to pretend to know how that all works, but a cranky Cohen snarls 'I'm gonna end up blocking this idiot'.

Low IQ @MichaelCohen212 is getting trolled HARD for remaining in the US after saying he’d leave the US if Trump won.



Best part of this recent live appearance is how viewers kept putting turkeys and other decoration on Cohen’s head and how annoyed he got.



What a complete joke. pic.twitter.com/GOizKJXS6j — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 8, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

He gets SO mad. We lost it when the hair and sunglasses showed up.

Days before the election, Cohen not only claimed he was leaving the good old US of A if Trump won, but he delivered a pretty detailed claim to MSNBC about preparing his passport and deciding what to do with his family. LOL.

Has Michael Cohen gotten his fake passport and new identity yet? pic.twitter.com/Iwt3CZgtBI — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) November 6, 2024

Sure you are, Mikey.

Ok this is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time.



Michael Cohen is trying to explain his plans to leave the country after Trump won and is getting increasingly mad as livestream viewers add a Turkey filter to his face.pic.twitter.com/kkLuqt0Gfm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2024

Seriously, folks. It's going to be hard to top this one but never say never. We have been in a continual state of laughter ever since President Trump decimated Democrats Tuesday night.

This made me laugh so hard I'm crying. — SnowBunny 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@AprilB79482) November 8, 2024

Same.

You “leaf”



I’m laughing so hard I’m crying 🦃😂🦃😂🦃 — MNRangerGirl (@MNJeepGirl77) November 8, 2024

Ha! That's exactly how it sounded. 'I'm not leaving anywhere. YOU LEAF!'

Tears rolling down my face! Cannot remember ths last time I laughed this hard!!! — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) November 8, 2024

It's just SO good.

This is too hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂 All those looks! Ahahaa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/823MWFGePc — Tisha Areo Maris (@TishaAreoLadle) November 8, 2024

The cowboy hat nearly killed us!

Maybe I have the sense of humor of a 10 year old but this is the funniest video I've seen probably all year https://t.co/YWq8i71b6x — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 8, 2024

We know we have the humor of a 10-year-old, but this is one of the funniest things we've seen in ages.

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/SqSMLtIoqc — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 8, 2024

If someone tops this today, we will be eternally grateful.

We here at Twitchy Team will continue to bring you the humor from what seems to be an endless fount of funny this week.