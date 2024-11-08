WATCH: Michael Cohen Getting Turkey-Trolled Might Be the FUNNIEST Thing You See Today

WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on November 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This one gets funnier every time we watch it … and we've watched it a lot. Former Trump toady turned Donald detractor, Michael Cohen, was hilariously trolled while livestreaming.

Cohen claimed, days before the election, that he was making plans to leave the country if Trump won. They never actually leave. As Cohen attempted to explain why he isn't leaving, he gets trolled by a viewer applying filters to his face as he speaks.

We're not going to pretend to know how that all works, but a cranky Cohen snarls 'I'm gonna end up blocking this idiot'.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

He gets SO mad. We lost it when the hair and sunglasses showed up.

Days before the election, Cohen not only claimed he was leaving the good old US of A if Trump won, but he delivered a pretty detailed claim to MSNBC about preparing his passport and deciding what to do with his family. LOL.

Sure you are, Mikey.

Seriously, folks. It's going to be hard to top this one but never say never. We have been in a continual state of laughter ever since President Trump decimated Democrats Tuesday night.

Same.

Ha! That's exactly how it sounded. 'I'm not leaving anywhere. YOU LEAF!'

It's just SO good.

The cowboy hat nearly killed us!

We know we have the humor of a 10-year-old, but this is one of the funniest things we've seen in ages.

If someone tops this today, we will be eternally grateful.

We here at Twitchy Team will continue to bring you the humor from what seems to be an endless fount of funny this week.

