It's Monday again, and we're almost there! Election Day is fast approaching, which means the Democrats are, of course, in an unhinged fever pitch.

While they're busy foaming at the mouth and spitting about 'Nazis', we definitely could use a little recharge to get us through the final stretch of insanity.

Advertisement

That's where Monday Morning Meme Madness comes in! Every week, we bring you the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week. And here they are!

We had some crazy TV back in the day, but yep, that's Monday for you.

LOL. 'Getting deported.'

(Language warning)

So dumb. I laughed a lot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bnZcV563iB — ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) October 26, 2024

😂😂😂

HAHAHA! We have so many questions.

Got him! LOL.

Nice.

This just breaks my heart, but what else is he supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/Mus8IFjUjv — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) October 26, 2024

Did you see that one coming? 😂

If you know, you know.

The life of a Chicago bears fan… pic.twitter.com/I6DiSeXfhi — Handshake Bets (@HandshakeBets) October 28, 2024

The guy on the floor! 😂

Stop it! LOL.

Things men can't do pic.twitter.com/IfGROcSjsY — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 27, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Okay, we laughed, but we are also now annoyed. 😂

Well I definitely didn’t see that coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/qyz3ShPqwe — Rob (@_ROB_29) October 27, 2024

Excellent delivery!

I just canceled my subscription to the Columbia House Record Club. pic.twitter.com/uHqOCugQB9 — G (@stevensongs) October 25, 2024

So many angry subscription cancellations these days! LOL.

So true 😂 pic.twitter.com/rReaRKU58s — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 28, 2024

LOL, yep we've been on the other end of that phone call.

pic.twitter.com/GBdA5Pqj7k — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 26, 2024

We know Mondays are for jokes, but this one feels a bit more like a safety warning.

Bwahaha!

Sir, we've found the rebel bass! pic.twitter.com/HXmqoWv3NS — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) October 26, 2024

Had to be done!

Imagine having to suffer through four years of this? 😨 pic.twitter.com/sG3nK0XWU7 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 27, 2024

Please, no. How would we ever endure? It would probably look a lot like this:

'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

'Welcome to the 12:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

Advertisement

'Welcome to the 6:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Tuesday Morning Meme Madness.'

Yep, that's how we'd survive.

WOW! So dark. So funny. 😂

LOLOLOL! That's hilarious!

I think this is a violation of your parole…. pic.twitter.com/Z5eipFtrjH — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 26, 2024

BOOM! Well played, sir. Well played.

Accurate.

Ouch.

HAHA!

This might be the scariest pumpkin I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xa0pG8you1 — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) October 27, 2024

That's a great throwback right there. 😂

Dang, son! LOL.

They've been doing that for decades! 😂

Advertisement

Let's go! LOL.

OK, she earned her Halloween treat. pic.twitter.com/rKBw8EWPLE — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) October 27, 2024

THAT. IS. AWESOME. 💀💀💀

We're pretty sure they're on their way back there.

Bwahaha!

Okay, we had to figure out what was going on here.

She's opening a can of Surströmming, which is 'lightly salted, fermented Baltic Sea herring traditional to Swedish cuisine since at least the 16th century' (Thanks, Wikipedia.)

It must be delicious too. 😬

'You ain't white! No joke.'

That's just uncanny! LOL.

Dance like the person you voted for! Well done, young man. 👏 pic.twitter.com/F4gJGiDv4k — 🇺🇸 Inga 🇺🇸 (@Inga_C8) October 27, 2024

HA! Whoever could it be?

LOL.

Now THIS is my kind of carrying on 😂 we gotta be able to roast each other. pic.twitter.com/FGdzy5sBHK — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) October 27, 2024

That's good. She was GLARING at him on the forehead joke. 😂😂😂

I still can’t believe Aldi sells these for 25 cents. I’ve got 8 of them now and don’t really even have a use for them, it was just too good of a deal to pass up. pic.twitter.com/7fL4Pcdb8P — Ron Rule (@ronrule) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

LOL! Bad, Ron!

That's messed up. Yep, we laughed.

LOLOLOL!

Guys … that one brought actual tears. 😂😂😂

This is a little bit different this week because it's not actually a comedy skit, although it sort of became one.

Truly one of the greatest television interviews ever.

'Well … until today.' 😂😂😂

Good advice in advance of impending Monday™. @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/bIjCvxvvYH — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) October 27, 2024

Do not seize the day!

Be careful out there, folks! The next time we meet for some meme fun, we'll be almost at zero hour for the election. We're gonna need a good dose of humor.

Until we meme again …