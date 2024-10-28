'It's Time to F**KING Panic': Comedian Billy Eichner Loses It in Impassioned Plea...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on October 28, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's Monday again, and we're almost there! Election Day is fast approaching, which means the Democrats are, of course, in an unhinged fever pitch.

While they're busy foaming at the mouth and spitting about 'Nazis', we definitely could use a little recharge to get us through the final stretch of insanity.

That's where Monday Morning Meme Madness comes in! Every week, we bring you the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week. And here they are!

We had some crazy TV back in the day, but yep, that's Monday for you.

LOL. 'Getting deported.'

(Language warning)

😂😂😂

HAHAHA! We have so many questions.

Got him! LOL.

Nice.

Did you see that one coming? 😂

If you know, you know.

The guy on the floor! 😂

Stop it! LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Okay, we laughed, but we are also now annoyed. 😂

Excellent delivery!

So many angry subscription cancellations these days! LOL.

LOL, yep we've been on the other end of that phone call.

We know Mondays are for jokes, but this one feels a bit more like a safety warning.

Bwahaha!

Had to be done!

Please, no. How would we ever endure? It would probably look a lot like this:

'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

'Welcome to the 12:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

'Welcome to the 6:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'

'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Tuesday Morning Meme Madness.'

Yep, that's how we'd survive.

WOW! So dark. So funny. 😂

LOLOLOL! That's hilarious!

BOOM! Well played, sir. Well played.

Accurate.

Ouch.

HAHA!

That's a great throwback right there. 😂

Dang, son! LOL.

They've been doing that for decades! 😂

Let's go! LOL.

THAT. IS. AWESOME. 💀💀💀

We're pretty sure they're on their way back there.

Bwahaha!

Okay, we had to figure out what was going on here.

She's opening a can of Surströmming, which is 'lightly salted, fermented Baltic Sea herring traditional to Swedish cuisine since at least the 16th century' (Thanks, Wikipedia.)

It must be delicious too. 😬

'You ain't white! No joke.'

That's just uncanny! LOL.

HA! Whoever could it be?

LOL.

That's good. She was GLARING at him on the forehead joke. 😂😂😂

LOL! Bad, Ron!

That's messed up. Yep, we laughed.

LOLOLOL!

Guys … that one brought actual tears. 😂😂😂

This is a little bit different this week because it's not actually a comedy skit, although it sort of became one.

Truly one of the greatest television interviews ever.

'Well … until today.' 😂😂😂

Do not seize the day!

Be careful out there, folks! The next time we meet for some meme fun, we'll be almost at zero hour for the election. We're gonna need a good dose of humor.

Until we meme again …

