It's Monday again, and we're almost there! Election Day is fast approaching, which means the Democrats are, of course, in an unhinged fever pitch.
While they're busy foaming at the mouth and spitting about 'Nazis', we definitely could use a little recharge to get us through the final stretch of insanity.
That's where Monday Morning Meme Madness comes in! Every week, we bring you the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week. And here they are!
October 28, 2024
We had some crazy TV back in the day, but yep, that's Monday for you.
I'm dead af 💀 pic.twitter.com/oGsT0gKTxb— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 21, 2024
LOL. 'Getting deported.'
(Language warning)
So dumb. I laughed a lot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bnZcV563iB— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) October 26, 2024
😂😂😂
October 22, 2024
HAHAHA! We have so many questions.
Good Saturday morning #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/jCHRsSw82O— Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) October 26, 2024
Got him! LOL.
@fuzzychimpcom https://t.co/Wo8AYmfGCE— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) October 22, 2024
Nice.
This just breaks my heart, but what else is he supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/Mus8IFjUjv— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) October 26, 2024
Did you see that one coming? 😂
Good morning, X. 😁 pic.twitter.com/hi7o55zmR3— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 22, 2024
If you know, you know.
The life of a Chicago bears fan… pic.twitter.com/I6DiSeXfhi— Handshake Bets (@HandshakeBets) October 28, 2024
The guy on the floor! 😂
October 25, 2024
Stop it! LOL.
Things men can't do pic.twitter.com/IfGROcSjsY— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 27, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Good morning, X. 😀 pic.twitter.com/h6AQinmcyv— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 25, 2024
Okay, we laughed, but we are also now annoyed. 😂
Well I definitely didn’t see that coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/qyz3ShPqwe— Rob (@_ROB_29) October 27, 2024
Excellent delivery!
I just canceled my subscription to the Columbia House Record Club. pic.twitter.com/uHqOCugQB9— G (@stevensongs) October 25, 2024
So many angry subscription cancellations these days! LOL.
So true 😂 pic.twitter.com/rReaRKU58s— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 28, 2024
LOL, yep we've been on the other end of that phone call.
October 26, 2024
We know Mondays are for jokes, but this one feels a bit more like a safety warning.
October 27, 2024
Bwahaha!
Sir, we've found the rebel bass! pic.twitter.com/HXmqoWv3NS— Bob Golen (@BobGolen) October 26, 2024
Had to be done!
Imagine having to suffer through four years of this? 😨 pic.twitter.com/sG3nK0XWU7— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 27, 2024
Please, no. How would we ever endure? It would probably look a lot like this:
'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'
'Welcome to the 12:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'
'Welcome to the 6:00 pm installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness.'
'Welcome to the 6:00 am installment of Tuesday Morning Meme Madness.'
Yep, that's how we'd survive.
October 26, 2024
WOW! So dark. So funny. 😂
How embarrassing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RBXdLVGbc0— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) October 26, 2024
LOLOLOL! That's hilarious!
I think this is a violation of your parole…. pic.twitter.com/Z5eipFtrjH— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 26, 2024
BOOM! Well played, sir. Well played.
Her: “He’s probably out there cheating”— OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) October 27, 2024
Him: pic.twitter.com/pdwneC5z6j
Accurate.
October 27, 2024
Ouch.
October 26, 2024
HAHA!
This might be the scariest pumpkin I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xa0pG8you1— Alison Burke (@TiredActor) October 27, 2024
That's a great throwback right there. 😂
October 26, 2024
Dang, son! LOL.
October 27, 2024
They've been doing that for decades! 😂
Heh. @JackPosobiec @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/7lLtjgNpLa— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) October 27, 2024
Let's go! LOL.
OK, she earned her Halloween treat. pic.twitter.com/rKBw8EWPLE— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) October 27, 2024
THAT. IS. AWESOME. 💀💀💀
October 26, 2024
We're pretty sure they're on their way back there.
シュールストレミング缶を開けるとこうなります🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zFwsVpoe5R— ヒロクライム (@tannokasa4) October 27, 2024
Bwahaha!
Okay, we had to figure out what was going on here.
She's opening a can of Surströmming, which is 'lightly salted, fermented Baltic Sea herring traditional to Swedish cuisine since at least the 16th century' (Thanks, Wikipedia.)
It must be delicious too. 😬
October 27, 2024
'You ain't white! No joke.'
That's just uncanny! LOL.
Dance like the person you voted for! Well done, young man. 👏 pic.twitter.com/F4gJGiDv4k— 🇺🇸 Inga 🇺🇸 (@Inga_C8) October 27, 2024
HA! Whoever could it be?
Happy Sunday ☺️ pic.twitter.com/4Qot58NqiC— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 27, 2024
LOL.
Now THIS is my kind of carrying on 😂 we gotta be able to roast each other. pic.twitter.com/FGdzy5sBHK— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) October 27, 2024
That's good. She was GLARING at him on the forehead joke. 😂😂😂
I still can’t believe Aldi sells these for 25 cents. I’ve got 8 of them now and don’t really even have a use for them, it was just too good of a deal to pass up. pic.twitter.com/7fL4Pcdb8P— Ron Rule (@ronrule) October 27, 2024
LOL! Bad, Ron!
October 27, 2024
That's messed up. Yep, we laughed.
This is what happens after a couple decades of people saying "no judgement" 🤨#judgement #FAFO #Fail pic.twitter.com/C4JRdkdZIt— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 27, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Guys … that one brought actual tears. 😂😂😂
This is a little bit different this week because it's not actually a comedy skit, although it sort of became one.
Truly one of the greatest television interviews ever.
'Well … until today.' 😂😂😂
Good advice in advance of impending Monday™. @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/bIjCvxvvYH— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) October 27, 2024
Do not seize the day!
Be careful out there, folks! The next time we meet for some meme fun, we'll be almost at zero hour for the election. We're gonna need a good dose of humor.
Until we meme again …
