Monday Morning Meme Madness

If Tim Walz were a day of the week, he'd be Monday. Hopefully, your Monday is finished soon … and hopefully, Tim Walz and Kamala are too.

Until then, we're going to keep finding good reasons to laugh every Monday to get our week off on the right foot.

Advertisement

Check out the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Wow, that may be the Mondayest of all the Monday memes. We feel seen.

They all get a pass from me pic.twitter.com/pYk2xyBZD2 — jonathan Slater (@slater_paul) October 13, 2024

Bad dog … but GOOD BOY!

0530



Monday



Back at it



GM pic.twitter.com/gMPjk3UT0o — HolzXI (@holz_xi) October 14, 2024

Memes reflect real life. 😂

LOL.

I don't know how to feel better after watching this pic.twitter.com/Os6X5pDYG4 — UNIVERSAL FEEDS (@UNIVERSE_FEEDS) October 10, 2024

We did not see that one coming. LOL.

HAHA!

😂😭 I apologize to all the men, I don’t even know why we’re like this. pic.twitter.com/VhRqKY3ftG — Linda (@turtledumplin) October 15, 2024

It's true. Also, fellas, we're not completely innocent when she's driving. 😂

i hope the first one works because i just don’t think i can fit a second one in there pic.twitter.com/2wP0To4cRS — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) October 14, 2024

Bwahaha! Oh, man.

This is hilarious and wholesome at the same time 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8hJG64kdb — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) October 15, 2024

LOL! That is great!

HA! Accurate.

Why Elon Musk made Starship more pointy is the greatest story of our time. pic.twitter.com/5TF7Dua5MK — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 20, 2024

NO. WAY. That's hilarious!

The review from Taylor: 'No complaints from Granpa.' LOL.

Who did this pic.twitter.com/HwDlS39NX5 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 14, 2024

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

The face her mom made said it all. 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/eugIhvasjt — Figen (@TheFigen_) October 20, 2024

Her mom lost all hope for the future. LOL.

YOWZA! 😂

LOL! Now that's just cruel.

We bet you weren't expecting to be singing Bohemian Catsody today, huh?

The perfect Halloween costume doesn’t ex— pic.twitter.com/oYPSItyOCW — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) October 20, 2024

HA! It is perfect.

Advertisement

Seriously, you young folks don't even know. You needed an asbestos suit to transport these things.

LOLOLOL! It's true. They're in complete meltdown mode over Trump spending some time on the McDonald's crew.

We're Lovin' It!

Bwahaha! Cuban deserves it.

Expensive Petroleum! HA!

At first, we were like: 'Huh?'

And then we were like: 😂😂😂

What caliber is that?

Dang, you. Yes, we laughed.

At the urinal in an I-95 rest stop bathroom:



Siri’s voice (from my back pocket): Turn left.



Man to the left of me: Please don’t. — The Dad Briefs (@SladeWentworth) October 17, 2024

HAHAHAHA!

That photo made our tongues hurt. If you know, you know.

This remake of Coolhand Luke is terrible pic.twitter.com/C33AAvbtvl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 18, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

Nicholas will make a fine politician. pic.twitter.com/IWr8ohrwDo — I'm Jeff's Ghost 👻 (@fyvie2) October 20, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Nicholas has finally solved the Trolley Problem.

the unfortunate result of a young bulb raised in a bad environment pic.twitter.com/PoJOgDwemo — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) October 16, 2024

HAHA! Typos matter.

Are dreams a prelude as to what is to come? 😆 pic.twitter.com/0RKnNeBKFW — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 20, 2024

Ok, admit it. How many of you have woken up mad at your spouse over a dream?

It's like this:

My wife telling me what I did wrong in her dream. pic.twitter.com/3wNvOYv3iu — ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕟 𝔽𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕥 (@raisethablack) October 17, 2024

LOL.

GM. Saturday. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/TlCL4qPlaQ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 19, 2024

You know you laughed. 😂

That one dude launched into the air like Superman.

This is the way.

Perfection. 😂

they let her out the museum? pic.twitter.com/M9fBjrraGx — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 17, 2024

Oddly enough, she doesn't seem much happier about being allowed out of the museum than she did about being trapped in it.

Advertisement

LOLOLOL! We're gonna get so much mileage out of this McDonald's thing. 😂

This seems like a good Monday for a throwback to Norm for our classic comedy bit.

(Warning: It gets a bit raunchy at the end.)

I still watch this Norm segment every couple of weeks because it exhibits the best comedic timing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/pVqAyw3zxM — Dylan O'Sullivan (@DylanoA4) October 18, 2024

He was a master of delivery and comedic timing.

Answer: To thank him. 😂😂😂

Things like that never happen on Monday. Just get out there and try to get through this Monday. If you have to work, go at it like your Donald Trump working the fryer at Mickey D's. Tuesday is coming!

Until we meme again …