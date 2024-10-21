Monday Morning Meme Madness

If Tim Walz were a day of the week, he'd be Monday. Hopefully, your Monday is finished soon … and hopefully, Tim Walz and Kamala are too.
Until then, we're going to keep finding good reasons to laugh every Monday to get our week off on the right foot.
Check out the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/QxJfMuQsH1— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 18, 2024
Wow, that may be the Mondayest of all the Monday memes. We feel seen.
They all get a pass from me pic.twitter.com/pYk2xyBZD2— jonathan Slater (@slater_paul) October 13, 2024
Bad dog … but GOOD BOY!
0530— HolzXI (@holz_xi) October 14, 2024
Monday
Back at it
GM pic.twitter.com/gMPjk3UT0o
Memes reflect real life. 😂
October 18, 2024
LOL.
I don't know how to feel better after watching this pic.twitter.com/Os6X5pDYG4— UNIVERSAL FEEDS (@UNIVERSE_FEEDS) October 10, 2024
We did not see that one coming. LOL.
@fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/pmK5xK4icI— Squaw Valley Outpost (@Narradivision) October 14, 2024
HAHA!
😂😭 I apologize to all the men, I don’t even know why we’re like this. pic.twitter.com/VhRqKY3ftG— Linda (@turtledumplin) October 15, 2024
It's true. Also, fellas, we're not completely innocent when she's driving. 😂
i hope the first one works because i just don’t think i can fit a second one in there pic.twitter.com/2wP0To4cRS— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) October 14, 2024
Bwahaha! Oh, man.
This is hilarious and wholesome at the same time 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8hJG64kdb— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) October 15, 2024
LOL! That is great!
October 14, 2024
HA! Accurate.
Why Elon Musk made Starship more pointy is the greatest story of our time. pic.twitter.com/5TF7Dua5MK— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 20, 2024
NO. WAY. That's hilarious!
October 19, 2024
The review from Taylor: 'No complaints from Granpa.' LOL.
Who did this pic.twitter.com/HwDlS39NX5— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 14, 2024
LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀
The face her mom made said it all. 😂😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) October 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/eugIhvasjt
Her mom lost all hope for the future. LOL.
True story 😅 pic.twitter.com/9Zon8VHZV9— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 19, 2024
YOWZA! 😂
Bro 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/EDFVomimWb— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 20, 2024
LOL! Now that's just cruel.
For @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/ENP0SLNE1A— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) October 14, 2024
We bet you weren't expecting to be singing Bohemian Catsody today, huh?
The perfect Halloween costume doesn’t ex— pic.twitter.com/oYPSItyOCW— angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) October 20, 2024
HA! It is perfect.
October 14, 2024
Seriously, you young folks don't even know. You needed an asbestos suit to transport these things.
October 20, 2024
LOLOLOL! It's true. They're in complete meltdown mode over Trump spending some time on the McDonald's crew.
We're Lovin' It!
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AkqCkinVjv— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) October 15, 2024
Bwahaha! Cuban deserves it.
Real pic.twitter.com/YcoGnetDOv— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 19, 2024
Expensive Petroleum! HA!
October 20, 2024
At first, we were like: 'Huh?'
And then we were like: 😂😂😂
October 15, 2024
What caliber is that?
October 20, 2024
Dang, you. Yes, we laughed.
At the urinal in an I-95 rest stop bathroom:— The Dad Briefs (@SladeWentworth) October 17, 2024
Siri’s voice (from my back pocket): Turn left.
Man to the left of me: Please don’t.
HAHAHAHA!
October 15, 2024
That photo made our tongues hurt. If you know, you know.
This remake of Coolhand Luke is terrible pic.twitter.com/C33AAvbtvl— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 18, 2024
Nicholas will make a fine politician. pic.twitter.com/IWr8ohrwDo— I'm Jeff's Ghost 👻 (@fyvie2) October 20, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Nicholas has finally solved the Trolley Problem.
the unfortunate result of a young bulb raised in a bad environment pic.twitter.com/PoJOgDwemo— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) October 16, 2024
HAHA! Typos matter.
Are dreams a prelude as to what is to come? 😆 pic.twitter.com/0RKnNeBKFW— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 20, 2024
Ok, admit it. How many of you have woken up mad at your spouse over a dream?
It's like this:
My wife telling me what I did wrong in her dream. pic.twitter.com/3wNvOYv3iu— ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕟 𝔽𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕥 (@raisethablack) October 17, 2024
LOL.
GM. Saturday. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/TlCL4qPlaQ— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 19, 2024
You know you laughed. 😂
Madre mía !!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bJfviXgfPd— ✨💕ɮʟօօɖʏ ʍǟʀʏ💕✨ (@BelleBloody) October 19, 2024
That one dude launched into the air like Superman.
October 17, 2024
This is the way.
October 18, 2024
Perfection. 😂
they let her out the museum? pic.twitter.com/M9fBjrraGx— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 17, 2024
Oddly enough, she doesn't seem much happier about being allowed out of the museum than she did about being trapped in it.
“They’re loving it?” https://t.co/pJ5NkdS8Yn pic.twitter.com/hqwt7I0hOL— Magills (@magills_) October 20, 2024
LOLOLOL! We're gonna get so much mileage out of this McDonald's thing. 😂
This seems like a good Monday for a throwback to Norm for our classic comedy bit.
(Warning: It gets a bit raunchy at the end.)
I still watch this Norm segment every couple of weeks because it exhibits the best comedic timing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/pVqAyw3zxM— Dylan O'Sullivan (@DylanoA4) October 18, 2024
He was a master of delivery and comedic timing.
What's your next move? pic.twitter.com/rYvd1BXSVX— NahBabyNah #Trump (@NahBabyNah) October 19, 2024
Answer: To thank him. 😂😂😂
Things like that never happen on Monday. Just get out there and try to get through this Monday. If you have to work, go at it like your Donald Trump working the fryer at Mickey D's. Tuesday is coming!
Until we meme again …
