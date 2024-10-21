Monday Morning Meme Madness

Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on October 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

If Tim Walz were a day of the week, he'd be Monday. Hopefully, your Monday is finished soon … and hopefully, Tim Walz and Kamala are too.

Until then, we're going to keep finding good reasons to laugh every Monday to get our week off on the right foot.

Check out the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Wow, that may be the Mondayest of all the Monday memes. We feel seen.

Bad dog … but GOOD BOY!

Memes reflect real life. 😂

LOL.

We did not see that one coming. LOL.

HAHA!

It's true. Also, fellas, we're not completely innocent when she's driving. 😂

Bwahaha! Oh, man.

LOL! That is great!

HA! Accurate.

NO. WAY. That's hilarious!

The review from Taylor: 'No complaints from Granpa.' LOL.

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

Her mom lost all hope for the future. LOL.

YOWZA! 😂

LOL! Now that's just cruel.

We bet you weren't expecting to be singing Bohemian Catsody today, huh?

HA! It is perfect.

Seriously, you young folks don't even know. You needed an asbestos suit to transport these things.

LOLOLOL! It's true. They're in complete meltdown mode over Trump spending some time on the McDonald's crew.

We're Lovin' It!

Bwahaha! Cuban deserves it.

Expensive Petroleum! HA!

At first, we were like: 'Huh?'

And then we were like: 😂😂😂

What caliber is that?

Dang, you. Yes, we laughed.

HAHAHAHA!

That photo made our tongues hurt. If you know, you know.

LOLOLOL!

Nicholas has finally solved the Trolley Problem.

HAHA! Typos matter.

Ok, admit it. How many of you have woken up mad at your spouse over a dream?

It's like this:

LOL.

You know you laughed. 😂

That one dude launched into the air like Superman.

This is the way.

Perfection. 😂

Oddly enough, she doesn't seem much happier about being allowed out of the museum than she did about being trapped in it.

LOLOLOL! We're gonna get so much mileage out of this McDonald's thing. 😂

This seems like a good Monday for a throwback to Norm for our classic comedy bit.

(Warning: It gets a bit raunchy at the end.)

He was a master of delivery and comedic timing.

Answer: To thank him. 😂😂😂

Things like that never happen on Monday. Just get out there and try to get through this Monday. If you have to work, go at it like your Donald Trump working the fryer at Mickey D's. Tuesday is coming!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

