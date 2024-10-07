Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday, destroyer of souls. We meet again. We're not gonna let you best us today! We'll make you go away faster than a story about Doug Emhoff slapping his girlfriend.

We fight back around here, and we're doing it with the best memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.

Now let's go!

Wow, indeed. Legolas now identifies as a dwarf.

Wow. The Democrat GOTV is intense this year. pic.twitter.com/BSWpnuDRSa — Magills (@magills_) October 1, 2024

That seems about right.

Speaking of Democrats getting out the vote …

LOL.

Whoever made this hate kids pic.twitter.com/SRmqd8dCt0 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 30, 2024

The people coming down the bumpy slide had us cracking up!

'But she looks so presidential!'

Um, no.

(Language warning)

If you ever been disappointed with the name your parents gave you...

Anthony is here to make you feel better 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3lodWbffSE — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) September 30, 2024

Dr. Whet Faartz. 😂😂😂

Oh good it’s actually a downward spiral https://t.co/IZUJxTxLRv — The Great Sage, PhD (@ShriekingNoises) September 29, 2024

HAHA! Nice.

My hot pocket looking at me in the microwave at 2:45 AM https://t.co/2KNBwyOyrD — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) September 30, 2024

Bwahaha!

I keep coming back to this…. pic.twitter.com/b6zttKZ71J — Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) September 30, 2024

It's so true. 😂

When you find the perfect song to dub over the video pic.twitter.com/sTRhjODqxG — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) October 2, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Well done. 😂

Food Bandits pic.twitter.com/vP9AmTuhGD — Non-essential Commentary Animal Page (@InmanGoneWild) October 5, 2024

We will have to side with the trash panda on this one. Like c'mon … they're tacos!

Iranian shooting percentage is so bad even Angel Reese makes fun of it. https://t.co/oJu3FC3KtG — Magills (@magills_) October 1, 2024

DANG, BRO!!! 😂

Bwahaha! Amazing.

'I kissed a squirrel and I liked it.

Yeah … that's just nuts.

Try to unsee this 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/tTGmanAdUH — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 6, 2024

Walz is so friggin' weird.

That's so bad. We laughed.

pic.twitter.com/GUBjIbgfSM — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 5, 2024

LOLOLOL!

They're back! 😂😂😂

HAHA!

That's a pretty huge 'never mind'. LOL.

That driver knew what he was doing 😭 pic.twitter.com/2wY6XrLP8e — CCTV CORNER ⚠️ (@cctvcorner) October 5, 2024

That had to be a Monday. 😂

We know some of you enjoy this type of humor … fine … it's us … we thought it was hilarious.

Poor kid 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ibRkCjxeo — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 5, 2024

LOL. That's good.

“this is the biggest toilet I’ve ever seen” pic.twitter.com/9HGUdOVHZS — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 5, 2024

HAHA!

Yep, that's about right. 😂

Que acabo de ver? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/78AcuChMXE — Rogue FitSurgeon (@FitSurgeon) October 5, 2024

We thought only men pranked their buddies to this level.

Well done, ladies!

Bwahaha! We are dying!

This made me laugh: pic.twitter.com/FTvb8lGdl5 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 5, 2024

LOL!

Dang! We hate how true this is! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Yep! It's a lot like that.

HAHA!

This is the way.

Legend! We have become deceased. 💀💀💀

Would you rather have me lie? 😅 pic.twitter.com/xrEzxrPjOR — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 6, 2024

LOL. Perfect.

We're going to throw one to the Brits this week. Check out this classic from British comedian David Allen

Did you wait until the end? LOL.

Talk about a bad Monday! 'Hey, you died, but we found a way to let you keep working!'

Okay, folks, that's it! You all know what to do … get out there and show this Monday who's in charge. Or … treat this Monday like Tim Walz at Tiananmen Square. Find a way not to be there.

Until we meme again …