Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on October 07, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, Monday, destroyer of souls. We meet again. We're not gonna let you best us today! We'll make you go away faster than a story about Doug Emhoff slapping his girlfriend.

We fight back around here, and we're doing it with the best memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.

*** Great News! If you find yourself wanting to check out any edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness, you can now easily see every one simply by following this link! ***

Now let's go!

Wow, indeed. Legolas now identifies as a dwarf.

That seems about right.

Speaking of Democrats getting out the vote …

LOL.

The people coming down the bumpy slide had us cracking up!

'But she looks so presidential!'

Um, no.

(Language warning)

Dr. Whet Faartz. 😂😂😂

HAHA! Nice.

Bwahaha!

It's so true. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Well done. 😂

We will have to side with the trash panda on this one. Like c'mon … they're tacos!

DANG, BRO!!! 😂

Bwahaha! Amazing.

'I kissed a squirrel and I liked it.

Yeah … that's just nuts.

Walz is so friggin' weird.

That's so bad. We laughed.

LOLOLOL!

They're back! 😂😂😂

HAHA!

That's a pretty huge 'never mind'. LOL.

That had to be a Monday. 😂

We know some of you enjoy this type of humor … fine … it's us … we thought it was hilarious.

LOL. That's good.

HAHA!

Yep, that's about right. 😂

We thought only men pranked their buddies to this level.

Well done, ladies!

Bwahaha! We are dying!

LOL!

Dang! We hate how true this is! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Yep! It's a lot like that.

HAHA!

This is the way.

Legend! We have become deceased. 💀💀💀

LOL. Perfect.

We're going to throw one to the Brits this week. Check out this classic from British comedian David Allen

Did you wait until the end? LOL.

Talk about a bad Monday! 'Hey, you died, but we found a way to let you keep working!'

Okay, folks, that's it! You all know what to do … get out there and show this Monday who's in charge. Or … treat this Monday like Tim Walz at Tiananmen Square. Find a way not to be there.

Until we meme again …

