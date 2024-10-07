Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday, destroyer of souls. We meet again. We're not gonna let you best us today! We'll make you go away faster than a story about Doug Emhoff slapping his girlfriend.
We fight back around here, and we're doing it with the best memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.
Now let's go!
Wow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7AaXImJPrS— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) September 30, 2024
Wow, indeed. Legolas now identifies as a dwarf.
Wow. The Democrat GOTV is intense this year. pic.twitter.com/BSWpnuDRSa— Magills (@magills_) October 1, 2024
That seems about right.
Speaking of Democrats getting out the vote …
October 4, 2024
LOL.
Whoever made this hate kids pic.twitter.com/SRmqd8dCt0— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 30, 2024
The people coming down the bumpy slide had us cracking up!
https://t.co/DN1mHFjVXd pic.twitter.com/qVws25k0v6— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 30, 2024
'But she looks so presidential!'
Um, no.
(Language warning)
If you ever been disappointed with the name your parents gave you...— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) September 30, 2024
Anthony is here to make you feel better 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3lodWbffSE
Dr. Whet Faartz. 😂😂😂
Oh good it’s actually a downward spiral https://t.co/IZUJxTxLRv— The Great Sage, PhD (@ShriekingNoises) September 29, 2024
HAHA! Nice.
My hot pocket looking at me in the microwave at 2:45 AM https://t.co/2KNBwyOyrD— Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) September 30, 2024
Bwahaha!
I keep coming back to this…. pic.twitter.com/b6zttKZ71J— Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) September 30, 2024
It's so true. 😂
When you find the perfect song to dub over the video pic.twitter.com/sTRhjODqxG— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) October 2, 2024
LOLOLOL!
October 1, 2024
Well done. 😂
Food Bandits pic.twitter.com/vP9AmTuhGD— Non-essential Commentary Animal Page (@InmanGoneWild) October 5, 2024
We will have to side with the trash panda on this one. Like c'mon … they're tacos!
Iranian shooting percentage is so bad even Angel Reese makes fun of it. https://t.co/oJu3FC3KtG— Magills (@magills_) October 1, 2024
DANG, BRO!!! 😂
I’m sorry/you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/vo1gl9d9R2— Lori - Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) October 4, 2024
Bwahaha! Amazing.
Yup. pic.twitter.com/eIf3nxvXu5— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) October 3, 2024
'I kissed a squirrel and I liked it.
Yeah … that's just nuts.
Try to unsee this 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/tTGmanAdUH— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 6, 2024
Walz is so friggin' weird.
October 3, 2024
That's so bad. We laughed.
October 5, 2024
LOLOLOL!
TGIF Dad Joke 🫶 pic.twitter.com/lXSXli5sTi— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) October 5, 2024
They're back! 😂😂😂
October 4, 2024
HAHA!
LMAO pic.twitter.com/kN6AcrVczl— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 4, 2024
That's a pretty huge 'never mind'. LOL.
That driver knew what he was doing 😭 pic.twitter.com/2wY6XrLP8e— CCTV CORNER ⚠️ (@cctvcorner) October 5, 2024
That had to be a Monday. 😂
October 5, 2024
We know some of you enjoy this type of humor … fine … it's us … we thought it was hilarious.
Poor kid 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ibRkCjxeo— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 5, 2024
LOL. That's good.
“this is the biggest toilet I’ve ever seen” pic.twitter.com/9HGUdOVHZS— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 5, 2024
HAHA!
October 6, 2024
Yep, that's about right. 😂
Que acabo de ver? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/78AcuChMXE— Rogue FitSurgeon (@FitSurgeon) October 5, 2024
We thought only men pranked their buddies to this level.
Well done, ladies!
LMAOO pic.twitter.com/hG3NVzqXZ7— rare insults (@insultsrare) October 4, 2024
Bwahaha! We are dying!
This made me laugh: pic.twitter.com/FTvb8lGdl5— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 5, 2024
LOL!
October 5, 2024
Dang! We hate how true this is! 😂
October 6, 2024
LOLOLOL!
October 6, 2024
Yep! It's a lot like that.
October 5, 2024
HAHA!
October 5, 2024
This is the way.
October 6, 2024
Legend! We have become deceased. 💀💀💀
Would you rather have me lie? 😅 pic.twitter.com/xrEzxrPjOR— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 6, 2024
LOL. Perfect.
We're going to throw one to the Brits this week. Check out this classic from British comedian David Allen
Did you wait until the end? LOL.
October 2, 2024
Talk about a bad Monday! 'Hey, you died, but we found a way to let you keep working!'
Okay, folks, that's it! You all know what to do … get out there and show this Monday who's in charge. Or … treat this Monday like Tim Walz at Tiananmen Square. Find a way not to be there.
Until we meme again …
