DRAMA: Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Comments … or Did She?
Dear Content Creators: The Audience Isn't Bigoted, It's RIGHT
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Sony Lost $400M on Garbage Game and This Guy...
LYING LIAR WHO LIES: Watch Kamala Harris Spread a Boatload of Misinformation About...
He's LOVIN' It: John Fetterman Praises Israel's Latest Attacks Against Hezbollah (WATCH)
PURE PROPAGANDA: BBC Fuels 'Staged' Assassination Attempt Theories With Ridiculous Story A...
DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets...
Mark Levin: 'Evisceration of Our Constitutional Rights' Would Follow 'An Economic Catastro...
He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Lists Things 'Democrats Last Week Voted AGAINST'
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on September 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Hello, meme lovers! Welcome back to another Monday morning.

Yes, it's Monday. Yes, it sucks, but hey … it could be worse. You could have been woken up by your pager in Lebanon.

Advertisement

We're going to kick this day off with our own explosive start by checking out some of the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Ha! You know it's true.

Nailed it!

LOL!

Great shot! 😂

Every. Single. Day.

This dude has it perfect, right down to the hand motions. 😂

Ouch. LOL.

Pager dad jokes? Yep, we've got 'em.

LOL.

Good news, ladies …

Recommended

DRAMA: Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Comments … or Did She?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

HAHA! That's disturbing.

LOL!

This is brilliant! 💀

Guys!!! We laughed way too hard at that one. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Priceless! 😂😂😂

Too funny. That last one though! LOL.

Ruth!!! 😂😂😂

Tom's about to find out why they call it Jeopardy.

LOL. Some things never change.

HAHA! Not even a twitch.

Advertisement

But it's beautiful! 😂

That kid just got his dad in trouble. LOL.

Stop it! 😂

This is the way.

Bwahaha!

Okay, we never thought of it like that.

LOLOLOL! The ending was amazing! 😂

Oh no! LOL.

'I believe I can fly!' 😂

We are unstoppable!

LOL.

Well done.

Advertisement

That tweet is a crime against humanity.

Had to be done. LOL.

Waking up in the morning like …

That's just cold. 😂

LOL!

LOLOLOL! His wife's laugh makes it perfect!

Twitchy readers suggested Mitch Hedberg for our classic comedy selection of the week. Check out this one from circa 20 years ago.

Now that is a unique sense of humor! 😂

If you feel like Dave this Monday, we feel your pain.

There's only one thing you can do about it: Get out there, have some laughs, and survive until Tuesday!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DRAMA: Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Comments … or Did She?
Aaron Walker
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Sony Lost $400M on Garbage Game and This Guy Doesn't Think That's Funny (But It Is)
Amy Curtis
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post
Sam J.
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
Dear Content Creators: The Audience Isn't Bigoted, It's RIGHT
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DRAMA: Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Comments … or Did She? Aaron Walker
Advertisement