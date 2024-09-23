Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hello, meme lovers! Welcome back to another Monday morning.

Yes, it's Monday. Yes, it sucks, but hey … it could be worse. You could have been woken up by your pager in Lebanon.

We're going to kick this day off with our own explosive start by checking out some of the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Ha! You know it's true.

this was well done 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7PKlqjT8JT — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) September 16, 2024

Nailed it!

Mark Robinson’s sexual fetishes are so weird that Democrats are trying to include them in elementary school education. — Magills (@magills_) September 19, 2024

LOL!

When an engineer plays a pool. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dv1RJBqSHd — SMH Clips (@SMHClips) September 20, 2024

Great shot! 😂

Every. Single. Day.

EVERYBODY is trolling Kamala Harris. 😂



It’s over for her. pic.twitter.com/HbW6rRaWmn — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 21, 2024

This dude has it perfect, right down to the hand motions. 😂

OMG the memes keep coming 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zewIPQfwm2 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 19, 2024

Ouch. LOL.

only boomers still use pagers — G (@stevensongs) September 17, 2024

Pager dad jokes? Yep, we've got 'em.

LOL.

Good news, ladies …

HAHA! That's disturbing.

LOL!

some heroes do not wear capes. pic.twitter.com/42MVPdN3cz — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) September 22, 2024

This is brilliant! 💀

Guys!!! We laughed way too hard at that one. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Priceless! 😂😂😂

Reactions of dogs that were given less food…



One of them pulled a knife. 😂



pic.twitter.com/8bc2f2ny7L — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 22, 2024

Too funny. That last one though! LOL.

The weather guy who figured out wind chill died.



He was 86 but felt like 75. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) September 20, 2024

Ruth!!! 😂😂😂

Tom's about to find out why they call it Jeopardy.

LOL. Some things never change.

Doggie didn’t know how to handle the cat decorations and froze

pic.twitter.com/KTEkkr0jZZ — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 22, 2024

HAHA! Not even a twitch.

But it's beautiful! 😂

Kids say the darnedest things. pic.twitter.com/fAqM1pJNeo — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 22, 2024

That kid just got his dad in trouble. LOL.

Stop it! 😂

This is the way.

Bwahaha!

Okay, we never thought of it like that.

The way he leaped out the window 😭 pic.twitter.com/MrBm5H2EEy — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 22, 2024

LOLOLOL! The ending was amazing! 😂

Oh no! LOL.

'I believe I can fly!' 😂

We are unstoppable!

The last guy: 😨😨😯😯 pic.twitter.com/6mW8N5Poct — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 22, 2024

LOL.

one day we’ll all be eating good pic.twitter.com/YcGrhEB4VY — Wøe ☥ (@Woeotto) September 21, 2024

Well done.

That tweet is a crime against humanity.

Why women outlive men: Exhibit A 🤦‍♂️💀 pic.twitter.com/O6EBrmrSdO — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) September 22, 2024

Had to be done. LOL.

Saw this on Reddit and it’s so true pic.twitter.com/EFkComaksH — Josh Martin 🛫 (@JoshDMartin) September 22, 2024

Waking up in the morning like …

My heart dropped with him pic.twitter.com/3ZSsoSILxf — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 22, 2024

That's just cold. 😂

LOL!

LOLOLOL! His wife's laugh makes it perfect!

Twitchy readers suggested Mitch Hedberg for our classic comedy selection of the week. Check out this one from circa 20 years ago.

Now that is a unique sense of humor! 😂

If you feel like Dave this Monday, we feel your pain.

There's only one thing you can do about it: Get out there, have some laughs, and survive until Tuesday!

Until we meme again …