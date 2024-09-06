Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala...
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment o...
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT...
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only...
Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a...
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's...
LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But...
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of...
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't...

WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic Victim

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:20 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Matt Viser, writing for The Washington Post, is heading up the Hunter Biden pardon preparedness committee for the unflinchingly liberal U.S. news media.

Hunter Biden is a bad dude … even worse than Corn Pop. The media have incessantly tried to circle the wagons around Hunter, painting him as the poor victim of addiction, all in an attempt to protect Joe Biden.

Advertisement

They're going to kick their efforts into overdrive in the waning days of the Deposed President of the United States.

It's not so much that they love Hunter Biden or need to protect Joe Biden any longer now that rich Democrat power brokers have ousted him.

Hunter Biden is an embarrassment to American media.

More correctly, the American media are an embarrassment to American media and Hunter Biden makes that all too clear.

From sugar-coating his crimes as a mere addiction problem, ignoring his ill-begotten gains, defending the spiking of the laptop story in a move that would have made the Soviets blush, and pretending none of this implicated Joe Biden, the U.S. media have exposed themselves as absolute frauds - a disgrace to their profession.

They need to wrap up the story of Joe and Hunter Biden with a tidy bow - a loving father granting his heroic victim son a pardon, despite any public outcry, is just what the doctor ordered. (Probably, Dr. Jill.)

He endured 'Where’s Hunter?' chants during the 2020 campaign, and looked on as he became a focal point of presidential debates. He saw a member of Congress display nude photos of him during a congressional hearing. In a courtroom, he listened to testimony from ex-lovers as they recounted his various misdeeds.

Recommended

Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Poor guy. If only there was some way he could have avoided drawing unwanted attention to himself.

The media have always overstated Hunter's addiction as the primary motivation for his lawlessness.

His primary motivation is that he's a spoiled rich kid who thinks he can get away with anything, and has, for the most part. He's the kind of man that makes a person question what kind of father he had.

So-called journalists worked overtime to reshape the Hunter Biden story to shield his father.

That's not journalism. That's naked partisanship.

Everyone knew where the real story was. In a time when it's popular to talk about 'threats to democracy', the finger should be pointed at the corrupt media.

… to put it succinctly.

Now they have to make it palatable for Joe Biden to break his 'word as a Biden' and go ahead and pardon Hunter anyway. Poor Hunter's had enough. He's been treated so unfairly. There's one thing Joe Biden loves more than anything else and that's family. Hunter is heroically throwing himself on the sword to protect his family.

Advertisement

They're going to try it all.

This time was a rare occurrence when Hunter could be the protector. He could prevent a trial from unfolding in the final months of his father’s half-century political career. He could spare his family the testimony in a courtroom about the darkest chapters of his life.

Joe Biden will likely comply. In fact, we have little doubt he ever intended to do anything different. The media are just going to make it easier for him.

In fact, they'll make it a choice between being a monstrous father or pardoning his poor downtrodden son.

There is no gaslighting mission the press will turn down in service to the Democrat Party.

Look for more paron excuses for the senior Biden as his end approaches.

They'll give him everything he needs, just like Matt Viser does here.

While a pardon would mark a significant reversal, it could come during a lame-duck period when the president’s political career would be concluding. Hunter Biden’s sentencing for the Delaware conviction is scheduled for Nov. 13, a week after Election Day. The sentencing for the California case is slated for Dec. 16, five weeks before Joe Biden leaves office.

Advertisement

Imagine if one of Trump's kids was half the hellion Hunter Biden is.

These same 'journalists' would have non-stop coverage about the president's wayward son and cries of 'what did Trump know and when did he know it' would ring from the anchor desks at CNN to the bathroom stalls of Grand Central Station … or wherever it is they produce content for MSNBC.

No. Not a bit.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM PARDON WAPO WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
FuzzyChimp
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff
Amy Curtis
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT During Univision Radio Interview
Amy Curtis
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only Happens in America
Amy Curtis
Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a Trump (or Ted Cruz) Ad
Doug P.
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Protesters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris FuzzyChimp
Advertisement