WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic Victim

Matt Viser, writing for The Washington Post, is heading up the Hunter Biden pardon preparedness committee for the unflinchingly liberal U.S. news media.

Hunter Biden is a bad dude … even worse than Corn Pop. The media have incessantly tried to circle the wagons around Hunter, painting him as the poor victim of addiction, all in an attempt to protect Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s tragedy and turmoil shadowed the Biden presidency https://t.co/FCCzGsKvtW — Post Politics (@postpolitics) September 6, 2024

They're going to kick their efforts into overdrive in the waning days of the Deposed President of the United States.

It's not so much that they love Hunter Biden or need to protect Joe Biden any longer now that rich Democrat power brokers have ousted him.

Hunter Biden is an embarrassment to American media.

More correctly, the American media are an embarrassment to American media and Hunter Biden makes that all too clear.

From sugar-coating his crimes as a mere addiction problem, ignoring his ill-begotten gains, defending the spiking of the laptop story in a move that would have made the Soviets blush, and pretending none of this implicated Joe Biden, the U.S. media have exposed themselves as absolute frauds - a disgrace to their profession.

lmaoooo new narrative dropped https://t.co/lWdG0jUqiK — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 6, 2024

They need to wrap up the story of Joe and Hunter Biden with a tidy bow - a loving father granting his heroic victim son a pardon, despite any public outcry, is just what the doctor ordered. (Probably, Dr. Jill.)

The "tragedy" of breaking the law wilfully?



He's not a victim. He's an entitled elitist. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 6, 2024

He endured 'Where’s Hunter?' chants during the 2020 campaign, and looked on as he became a focal point of presidential debates. He saw a member of Congress display nude photos of him during a congressional hearing. In a courtroom, he listened to testimony from ex-lovers as they recounted his various misdeeds.

Poor guy. If only there was some way he could have avoided drawing unwanted attention to himself.

The media have always overstated Hunter's addiction as the primary motivation for his lawlessness.

His primary motivation is that he's a spoiled rich kid who thinks he can get away with anything, and has, for the most part. He's the kind of man that makes a person question what kind of father he had.

Tragedy? He’s a freaking crack addicted loser with a penchant for cheap wh0res. And it should have been a bigger shadow on the Biden regime because they used Joe’s position for personal gain. — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) September 6, 2024

So-called journalists worked overtime to reshape the Hunter Biden story to shield his father.

That's not journalism. That's naked partisanship.

It was a real tragedy that Joe Biden turned his addict son into a bag man. — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) September 6, 2024

Everyone knew where the real story was. In a time when it's popular to talk about 'threats to democracy', the finger should be pointed at the corrupt media.

He's a crackhead who handled millions of ill-gotten dollars for his even more corrupt father. https://t.co/pT4h1Dxk4F — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 6, 2024

… to put it succinctly.

Now they have to make it palatable for Joe Biden to break his 'word as a Biden' and go ahead and pardon Hunter anyway. Poor Hunter's had enough. He's been treated so unfairly. There's one thing Joe Biden loves more than anything else and that's family. Hunter is heroically throwing himself on the sword to protect his family.

He's going to be pardoned, but first they need to turn him into a hero. https://t.co/USrMzfxBST — Boneyardigans (@UConnFanDotCom) September 6, 2024

They're going to try it all.

This time was a rare occurrence when Hunter could be the protector. He could prevent a trial from unfolding in the final months of his father’s half-century political career. He could spare his family the testimony in a courtroom about the darkest chapters of his life.

Joe Biden will likely comply. In fact, we have little doubt he ever intended to do anything different. The media are just going to make it easier for him.

In fact, they'll make it a choice between being a monstrous father or pardoning his poor downtrodden son.

There is no gaslighting mission the press will turn down in service to the Democrat Party.

Look for more paron excuses for the senior Biden as his end approaches.

They'll give him everything he needs, just like Matt Viser does here.

While a pardon would mark a significant reversal, it could come during a lame-duck period when the president’s political career would be concluding. Hunter Biden’s sentencing for the Delaware conviction is scheduled for Nov. 13, a week after Election Day. The sentencing for the California case is slated for Dec. 16, five weeks before Joe Biden leaves office.

I can imagine your story if he had the R after his name instead... — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) September 7, 2024

Imagine if one of Trump's kids was half the hellion Hunter Biden is.

These same 'journalists' would have non-stop coverage about the president's wayward son and cries of 'what did Trump know and when did he know it' would ring from the anchor desks at CNN to the bathroom stalls of Grand Central Station … or wherever it is they produce content for MSNBC.

For crying out loud. Have you no shame? — Former Indian American (@EighthIndian) September 6, 2024

No. Not a bit.