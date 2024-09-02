Monday Morning Meme Madness

Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on September 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's that time again. You know exactly what we mean … Monday. This particular Monday, however, happens to be Labor Day, which means many of you might not have to labor today.

Advertisement

Yeah, we don't get it either.

Work or no work, we're still gonna start the day off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found across Twitter/X in the past week.

That's it … that's exactly how we feel every Sunday evening.

That's how we did it back in the day! Like … way back … in the 80's and 90's. Now, well …

Shut up!

This is way too accurate. 😂

Shots fired!

LOL.

Nice.

HAHA! That's not unsportsmanlike. That's just plain having fun.

Imagine the poor wife watching her husband destroy her wall while he said things like 'Maybe you should do this. You're a pretty good stud finder.'

(Language warning)

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

That got dark quickly. Yep, we still laughed.

LOLOLOL!

Now we're picturing Dora starring in the latest Jardiance commercial: 'Come on now, explore with me! I'm bringing down my A1C!'

Dudes being dudes. LOL.

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! Bro, you have to think before you act! We are wheezing! 😂😂😂

'Still sealed'. 💀

Ha! That's good.

True story. LOL.

It's perfect! 😂

This is the way.

This also applies to protesters blocking traffic. LOL.

Whoever's showing up, they picked the wrong fight. 😂

Advertisement

LOL! Our brains just warped back to SNL in the 90's.

Why, for the love of all that is good and holy, does this happen?

Try not to laugh. We dare you.

It's so accurate that it hurts a little.

Our guy just got a prostate exam by bicycle. 😂😂😂

No, you did not just make us laugh at that. (She did.)

Bwahaha!

Okay, that's enough! The ladies are going to retaliate and we're not gonna like it.

We warned you. Don't mess with the ladies. 😂

Ouch.

HAHAHA!

LOL!

Advertisement

We regret to inform you that America has peaked.

Right?! LOL.

She has to learn. 😂

It was a cruel time for haircuts.

See what we mean?

LOLOLOL! That's the worst.

Every. Single. Time.

Check out this clip for our throwback comedy of the week. Jamie Foxx was killing it!

You couldn't even make this joke now without offending the woke overlords.

If you do have to work today, you can try that one on your boss, but it's probably not gonna work.

Whatever is on your schedule today, we hope you find some time to laugh.

Until we meme again …

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement