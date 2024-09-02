Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's that time again. You know exactly what we mean … Monday. This particular Monday, however, happens to be Labor Day, which means many of you might not have to labor today.
Yeah, we don't get it either.
Work or no work, we're still gonna start the day off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found across Twitter/X in the past week.
September 1, 2024
That's it … that's exactly how we feel every Sunday evening.
Before Safe Spaces Existed pic.twitter.com/9cCtSukni0— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 1, 2024
That's how we did it back in the day! Like … way back … in the 80's and 90's. Now, well …
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XyYU5GZjRy— Your NightMare 👻 (@IAmSycoo) September 1, 2024
Shut up!
it’s crazy how relatable this sh** is😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cbMgkhXPYI— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 29, 2024
This is way too accurate. 😂
Sorry Ladies... Kind of... LOL pic.twitter.com/fESVZQenfv— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 26, 2024
Shots fired!
This is so good. And hilarious. pic.twitter.com/YycbZPprs2— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 30, 2024
LOL.
This will always crack me up 😅 pic.twitter.com/W7dFQuKXhQ— The Dalbo Dog (@Dalbodog) August 26, 2024
Nice.
JMU QB Alonza Barnett III with the early flop of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/SoRTkCBWHH— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2024
HAHA! That's not unsportsmanlike. That's just plain having fun.
August 27, 2024
Imagine the poor wife watching her husband destroy her wall while he said things like 'Maybe you should do this. You're a pretty good stud finder.'
(Language warning)
Bro forgot the plot of Covid 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HiytsjK7S— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 1, 2024
Recommended
That got dark quickly. Yep, we still laughed.
August 31, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Now we're picturing Dora starring in the latest Jardiance commercial: 'Come on now, explore with me! I'm bringing down my A1C!'
her: “i haven’t heard from him, i bet he’s cheating on the boys trip”— sophie (@netcapgirl) September 1, 2024
him on the boys trip: pic.twitter.com/E8C5hJqOYl
Dudes being dudes. LOL.
Yes. pic.twitter.com/Js0e8399cM— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) August 29, 2024
Bwahaha!
September 1, 2024
LOLOLOL! Bro, you have to think before you act! We are wheezing! 😂😂😂
September 2, 2024
'Still sealed'. 💀
Still love this one. pic.twitter.com/QCSGkEmoEd— Pork Kebab (@00711711711even) September 1, 2024
Ha! That's good.
Dying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UGbZiZcngs— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) September 1, 2024
True story. LOL.
The music.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ShqZv5DMT3— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 1, 2024
It's perfect! 😂
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CL8iLjo89K— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) September 1, 2024
This is the way.
Kindness doesn't work for some pedestrians.— Figen (@TheFigen_) September 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/wPHKn1lG7Q
This also applies to protesters blocking traffic. LOL.
I might show up just to see what goes down pic.twitter.com/182QxQ0KAg— greg (@greg16676935420) September 1, 2024
Whoever's showing up, they picked the wrong fight. 😂
I know the boys will appreciate this one pic.twitter.com/yD10HNFpIz— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) September 1, 2024
LOL! Our brains just warped back to SNL in the 90's.
2 days at my house pic.twitter.com/W3sZ47weER— 💖Saba Khan💖 (@Saba_Khan_5) September 1, 2024
Why, for the love of all that is good and holy, does this happen?
September 1, 2024
Try not to laugh. We dare you.
Good morning pic.twitter.com/Qr5e0qNV3u— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) August 27, 2024
It's so accurate that it hurts a little.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/1zpYIBV3l4— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) September 1, 2024
Our guy just got a prostate exam by bicycle. 😂😂😂
Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/DBl1vy9uIp— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 22, 2024
No, you did not just make us laugh at that. (She did.)
Who made this? 🤣🤣🤣— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 2, 2024
Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world? pic.twitter.com/y4llTzj75N
Bwahaha!
September 2, 2024
Okay, that's enough! The ladies are going to retaliate and we're not gonna like it.
#lol #meme #funny #Comedy #MemeLife #Laugh #FunnyMemes pic.twitter.com/muTriHrxAd— SMH Clips (@SMHClips) August 30, 2024
We warned you. Don't mess with the ladies. 😂
September 2, 2024
Ouch.
LMAO pic.twitter.com/RFHkNxsCts— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 1, 2024
HAHAHA!
Bro😭 pic.twitter.com/v0klKxAE4o— Viral Tweets (@Viral_Tweetss) September 1, 2024
LOL!
September 2, 2024
We regret to inform you that America has peaked.
September 1, 2024
Right?! LOL.
An excellent example of tough love 😬🫶😂 pic.twitter.com/wOTBpYh0N9— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) September 2, 2024
She has to learn. 😂
September 1, 2024
It was a cruel time for haircuts.
September 1, 2024
See what we mean?
August 31, 2024
LOLOLOL! That's the worst.
The best part about visiting your grandma’s house? pic.twitter.com/8JsGv5U82U— Anita (@TheBest_Anita) August 30, 2024
Every. Single. Time.
Check out this clip for our throwback comedy of the week. Jamie Foxx was killing it!
Jim Fighting For His Life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mfdLv4jDn9— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) August 30, 2024
You couldn't even make this joke now without offending the woke overlords.
August 30, 2024
If you do have to work today, you can try that one on your boss, but it's probably not gonna work.
Whatever is on your schedule today, we hope you find some time to laugh.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member