Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's that time again. You know exactly what we mean … Monday. This particular Monday, however, happens to be Labor Day, which means many of you might not have to labor today.

Yeah, we don't get it either.

Work or no work, we're still gonna start the day off with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found across Twitter/X in the past week.

That's it … that's exactly how we feel every Sunday evening.

Before Safe Spaces Existed pic.twitter.com/9cCtSukni0 — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 1, 2024

That's how we did it back in the day! Like … way back … in the 80's and 90's. Now, well …

Shut up!

it’s crazy how relatable this sh** is😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cbMgkhXPYI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 29, 2024

This is way too accurate. 😂

Sorry Ladies... Kind of... LOL pic.twitter.com/fESVZQenfv — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 26, 2024

Shots fired!

This is so good. And hilarious. pic.twitter.com/YycbZPprs2 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 30, 2024

LOL.

This will always crack me up 😅 pic.twitter.com/W7dFQuKXhQ — The Dalbo Dog (@Dalbodog) August 26, 2024

Nice.

JMU QB Alonza Barnett III with the early flop of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/SoRTkCBWHH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2024

HAHA! That's not unsportsmanlike. That's just plain having fun.

Imagine the poor wife watching her husband destroy her wall while he said things like 'Maybe you should do this. You're a pretty good stud finder.'

(Language warning)

Bro forgot the plot of Covid 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HiytsjK7S — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 1, 2024

That got dark quickly. Yep, we still laughed.

LOLOLOL!

Now we're picturing Dora starring in the latest Jardiance commercial: 'Come on now, explore with me! I'm bringing down my A1C!'

her: “i haven’t heard from him, i bet he’s cheating on the boys trip”



him on the boys trip: pic.twitter.com/E8C5hJqOYl — sophie (@netcapgirl) September 1, 2024

Dudes being dudes. LOL.

Bwahaha!

pic.twitter.com/P4An9q8EZA — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) September 1, 2024

LOLOLOL! Bro, you have to think before you act! We are wheezing! 😂😂😂

'Still sealed'. 💀

Still love this one. pic.twitter.com/QCSGkEmoEd — Pork Kebab (@00711711711even) September 1, 2024

Ha! That's good.

True story. LOL.

It's perfect! 😂

This is the way.

Kindness doesn't work for some pedestrians.



pic.twitter.com/wPHKn1lG7Q — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 1, 2024

This also applies to protesters blocking traffic. LOL.

I might show up just to see what goes down pic.twitter.com/182QxQ0KAg — greg (@greg16676935420) September 1, 2024

Whoever's showing up, they picked the wrong fight. 😂

I know the boys will appreciate this one pic.twitter.com/yD10HNFpIz — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) September 1, 2024

LOL! Our brains just warped back to SNL in the 90's.

2 days at my house pic.twitter.com/W3sZ47weER — 💖Saba Khan💖 (@Saba_Khan_5) September 1, 2024

Why, for the love of all that is good and holy, does this happen?

Try not to laugh. We dare you.

It's so accurate that it hurts a little.

Our guy just got a prostate exam by bicycle. 😂😂😂

Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/DBl1vy9uIp — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 22, 2024

No, you did not just make us laugh at that. (She did.)

Who made this? 🤣🤣🤣



Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world? pic.twitter.com/y4llTzj75N — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 2, 2024

Bwahaha!

Okay, that's enough! The ladies are going to retaliate and we're not gonna like it.

We warned you. Don't mess with the ladies. 😂

Ouch.

HAHAHA!

LOL!

We regret to inform you that America has peaked.

Right?! LOL.

An excellent example of tough love 😬🫶😂 pic.twitter.com/wOTBpYh0N9 — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) September 2, 2024

She has to learn. 😂

It was a cruel time for haircuts.

See what we mean?

LOLOLOL! That's the worst.

The best part about visiting your grandma’s house? pic.twitter.com/8JsGv5U82U — Anita (@TheBest_Anita) August 30, 2024

Every. Single. Time.

Check out this clip for our throwback comedy of the week. Jamie Foxx was killing it!

Jim Fighting For His Life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mfdLv4jDn9 — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) August 30, 2024

You couldn't even make this joke now without offending the woke overlords.

If you do have to work today, you can try that one on your boss, but it's probably not gonna work.

Whatever is on your schedule today, we hope you find some time to laugh.

Until we meme again …