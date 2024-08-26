Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on August 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, it had to happen eventually … it's Monday again.

That doesn't mean the day has to be completely miserable. We can get it started with some joy, and we don't mean that phony Kamala Harris DNC fake joy facade they layered over days of TDS-infected angst.

Nope, we mean the good old joy that comes from a good laugh. So let's dig into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week!

This is what Monday must be like for cats.

'Sanka … you dead?' 😂

LOL!

HA! 'If you're very immature like I am.'

Honey, you've come to the right place. 😂

Trust us, young people. This happened.

LOLOLOL!

Give the kids what they want! 😂

Guys … he said he was from Ireland! LOL.

LOL.

And we're dead. 😂😂😂

Maybe … it's a bit of a stretch.

HAHA! That's impressive self-control.

What could possibly go wrong? 😂

Let us know how it works out, bro.

He dead. 😂

LOL. He had a problem. He provided a solution.

Nice.

That's messed up … in a good way.

Bwahaha!

Oh, it's true. It's so darn true. LOL.

And we are fabulous!

This is amazing. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We're dying over here.

The verdict is in. We love her!

We're gonna plead the 5th on this one. 😂

Now THAT is joy! Seriously, the laugh has us wheezing!

LOLOLOL!

A brush with death to be sure.

LOL.

Ok, that's pretty good.

They steal everything! 😂

Bwahaha! 💀

Ouch.

LOL.

Bwahaha!

Yep, that one caught us off guard. 😂

LOL!

Oh no! It's about to happen!

HA! We're pretty sure most of you will get it. (Yeah, we just called you old.)

The description is spot on. We're honestly surprised they still make these things.

Hey, at least we don't have to worry about them being offended by that one! 😂

About 80% of parenting is messing with your kids.

This week's classic funny comes directly from multiple reader requests. Y'all are messed up! 😂😂😂

One more for the road …

LOLOLOL! We hope you all have a better Monday than this dude.

Thanks for laughing with us again. Now get out there and stumble through this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer a question … any question.

Until we meme again …

