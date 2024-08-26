Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, it had to happen eventually … it's Monday again.
That doesn't mean the day has to be completely miserable. We can get it started with some joy, and we don't mean that phony Kamala Harris DNC fake joy facade they layered over days of TDS-infected angst.
Nope, we mean the good old joy that comes from a good laugh. So let's dig into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week!
Me as a cat. pic.twitter.com/KfkXJluNqJ— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) August 20, 2024
This is what Monday must be like for cats.
Hahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/1rv9hw1Vyp— Rob (@_ROB_29) August 19, 2024
'Sanka … you dead?' 😂
Okay, that made me chuckle 😂 pic.twitter.com/KwqhuzUaeX— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) August 20, 2024
LOL!
You have to watch to the very end.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 19, 2024
You have to. 💀 pic.twitter.com/jyqLqt14IW
HA! 'If you're very immature like I am.'
Honey, you've come to the right place. 😂
Handy guide on how to be cool in the 80s pic.twitter.com/i623fS9J7X— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) August 22, 2024
Trust us, young people. This happened.
We need more Black Magicians pic.twitter.com/v2Sgsgx5hr— UNCLE HOTEP 🤡🌍 (@UncleHotep) August 19, 2024
LOLOLOL!
August 20, 2024
Give the kids what they want! 😂
She made him sing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3g7YSn4kmz— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) August 19, 2024
Guys … he said he was from Ireland! LOL.
Right? pic.twitter.com/gketStY01z— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 22, 2024
LOL.
😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/TLw3d7IkrH— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 19, 2024
And we're dead. 😂😂😂
August 22, 2024
Maybe … it's a bit of a stretch.
👰🤵♂️🏌️♂️What’s your move in this situation?— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 18, 2024
(Via: @cmckiernan3 | @ziregolf) pic.twitter.com/aEB4acLgYo
HAHA! That's impressive self-control.
August 22, 2024
What could possibly go wrong? 😂
Men, don't forget your two week notices this week.. pic.twitter.com/Aj6gcmbBrg— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 21, 2024
Let us know how it works out, bro.
August 21, 2024
He dead. 😂
The Father of the year ...pic.twitter.com/EjOR6tQRLS— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 21, 2024
LOL. He had a problem. He provided a solution.
August 25, 2024
Nice.
His slow-mo goal celebration is perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cl6zRfAo5— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) August 21, 2024
That's messed up … in a good way.
August 25, 2024
Bwahaha!
What you thought marriage would be like vs what marriage is actually like.— eve (@eveforamerica) August 21, 2024
Is this true?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gbTPmAD12I
Oh, it's true. It's so darn true. LOL.
August 25, 2024
And we are fabulous!
I love me a Kiss Cam at sports matches, but this might be even better. I can't stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/gukCPFfSy3— Gary Patrick Brown (@GPBinNL) August 22, 2024
This is amazing. 😂
Bruh 😭 pic.twitter.com/tqyxcCgaIr— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 25, 2024
LOLOLOL!
We're dying over here.
How to get free drinks😭 pic.twitter.com/BMXZaie24v— no context memes (@weirddalle) August 22, 2024
The verdict is in. We love her!
August 25, 2024
We're gonna plead the 5th on this one. 😂
That laugh is like an effect. 😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/MQBaci1OaM
Now THAT is joy! Seriously, the laugh has us wheezing!
August 26, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Bro was almost removed from the living 💀 pic.twitter.com/4zDnDfOb6G— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) August 22, 2024
A brush with death to be sure.
August 24, 2024
LOL.
The accuracy 😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3XLfvRs8— South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) August 23, 2024
Ok, that's pretty good.
China 👍 pic.twitter.com/QOroyuocMP— سیدہ شیرازی (@an72u5) August 24, 2024
They steal everything! 😂
they did this random lady so dirty 😭 pic.twitter.com/764edGE5G6— Jesse Case (@jessecase) August 22, 2024
Bwahaha! 💀
August 24, 2024
Ouch.
August 25, 2024
LOL.
August 25, 2024
Bwahaha!
Hero dad! 😂pic.twitter.com/0MJz8XKkhj— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 24, 2024
Yep, that one caught us off guard. 😂
August 25, 2024
LOL!
August 25, 2024
Oh no! It's about to happen!
If you know you know pic.twitter.com/3hRbPurkCf— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 25, 2024
HA! We're pretty sure most of you will get it. (Yeah, we just called you old.)
Gen X is indestructible. pic.twitter.com/ktghyWn96F— Bill S. Esquire (@BillSEsquire_11) August 25, 2024
The description is spot on. We're honestly surprised they still make these things.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xYOrEQBIqZ— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) August 25, 2024
Hey, at least we don't have to worry about them being offended by that one! 😂
she had never been more stressed in her life😭 pic.twitter.com/UnQnnL6Iq8— no context memes (@weirddalle) August 25, 2024
About 80% of parenting is messing with your kids.
This week's classic funny comes directly from multiple reader requests. Y'all are messed up! 😂😂😂
One more for the road …
August 24, 2024
LOLOLOL! We hope you all have a better Monday than this dude.
Thanks for laughing with us again. Now get out there and stumble through this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer a question … any question.
Until we meme again …
