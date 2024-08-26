Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, it had to happen eventually … it's Monday again.

That doesn't mean the day has to be completely miserable. We can get it started with some joy, and we don't mean that phony Kamala Harris DNC fake joy facade they layered over days of TDS-infected angst.

Nope, we mean the good old joy that comes from a good laugh. So let's dig into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our timeline in the past week!

This is what Monday must be like for cats.

'Sanka … you dead?' 😂

Okay, that made me chuckle 😂 pic.twitter.com/KwqhuzUaeX — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) August 20, 2024

LOL!

You have to watch to the very end.

You have to. 💀 pic.twitter.com/jyqLqt14IW — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 19, 2024

HA! 'If you're very immature like I am.'

Honey, you've come to the right place. 😂

Handy guide on how to be cool in the 80s pic.twitter.com/i623fS9J7X — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) August 22, 2024

Trust us, young people. This happened.

We need more Black Magicians pic.twitter.com/v2Sgsgx5hr — UNCLE HOTEP 🤡🌍 (@UncleHotep) August 19, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Give the kids what they want! 😂

She made him sing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3g7YSn4kmz — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) August 19, 2024

Guys … he said he was from Ireland! LOL.

LOL.

And we're dead. 😂😂😂

Maybe … it's a bit of a stretch.

HAHA! That's impressive self-control.

What could possibly go wrong? 😂

Men, don't forget your two week notices this week.. pic.twitter.com/Aj6gcmbBrg — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 21, 2024

Let us know how it works out, bro.

He dead. 😂

The Father of the year ...pic.twitter.com/EjOR6tQRLS — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 21, 2024

LOL. He had a problem. He provided a solution.

Nice.

His slow-mo goal celebration is perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cl6zRfAo5 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) August 21, 2024

That's messed up … in a good way.

Bwahaha!

What you thought marriage would be like vs what marriage is actually like.



Is this true?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gbTPmAD12I — eve (@eveforamerica) August 21, 2024

Oh, it's true. It's so darn true. LOL.

And we are fabulous!

I love me a Kiss Cam at sports matches, but this might be even better. I can't stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/gukCPFfSy3 — Gary Patrick Brown (@GPBinNL) August 22, 2024

This is amazing. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We're dying over here.

How to get free drinks😭 pic.twitter.com/BMXZaie24v — no context memes (@weirddalle) August 22, 2024

The verdict is in. We love her!

We're gonna plead the 5th on this one. 😂

That laugh is like an effect. 😂



pic.twitter.com/MQBaci1OaM — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 22, 2024

Now THAT is joy! Seriously, the laugh has us wheezing!

LOLOLOL!

Bro was almost removed from the living 💀 pic.twitter.com/4zDnDfOb6G — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) August 22, 2024

A brush with death to be sure.

LOL.

The accuracy 😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3XLfvRs8 — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) August 23, 2024

Ok, that's pretty good.

They steal everything! 😂

they did this random lady so dirty 😭 pic.twitter.com/764edGE5G6 — Jesse Case (@jessecase) August 22, 2024

Bwahaha! 💀

Ouch.

LOL.

Bwahaha!

Yep, that one caught us off guard. 😂

LOL!

Oh no! It's about to happen!

If you know you know pic.twitter.com/3hRbPurkCf — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 25, 2024

HA! We're pretty sure most of you will get it. (Yeah, we just called you old.)

Gen X is indestructible. pic.twitter.com/ktghyWn96F — Bill S. Esquire (@BillSEsquire_11) August 25, 2024

The description is spot on. We're honestly surprised they still make these things.

Hey, at least we don't have to worry about them being offended by that one! 😂

she had never been more stressed in her life😭 pic.twitter.com/UnQnnL6Iq8 — no context memes (@weirddalle) August 25, 2024

About 80% of parenting is messing with your kids.

This week's classic funny comes directly from multiple reader requests. Y'all are messed up! 😂😂😂

One more for the road …

LOLOLOL! We hope you all have a better Monday than this dude.

Thanks for laughing with us again. Now get out there and stumble through this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer a question … any question.

Until we meme again …