Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on August 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's your new favorite day of the week … MONDAY!

Okay, maybe not your favorite day, but at least we start off Mondays around here with the best memes, jokes, and video clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Let's begin the Monday morning meme therapy session.

Yes, this week gave us the cringe-inducing 'White Dudes for Harris'. LOL.

We want it!

No, it's not a real photo, but he's still weird.

HAHA! This has to be exactly what happens when you leave the rim up.

LOLOLOL!

That's just not right …

LOL. Exactly!

Do you want to do some Olympics? Sure! We saw plenty of good Olympic material.

The internet went wild for this marksman.

BOOM! 😂

He has a certain set of skills …

That's not even the craziest thing we saw from pole vaulters this week, but you can learn about that one on your own.

HA! They crushed it!

Right?! They just won a medal in the Olympics. That was the next step. 😂

Hey now … it is sort of a big deal. LOL.

(Language warning)

Yes, it's another cat fighting video. We may be addicted.

HAHAHA!

This is SO good. We love them!

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Bwahaha!

There's nothing wrong with risking it all for ice cream. 😂

Speaking of ice cream …

AMEN! 😂😂😂

Florida Man needs to be stopped! LOL.

Accurate.

The Olympics should use this simple test on all athletes. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Ha! Nailed it!

We are officially dead. Sorry ladies, but this one's pretty darn true. 💀💀💀

That dog was determined to go straight to the moon. LOL.

This hits too close to home. 😂

He's not wrong. The memes would be priceless!

They just want to talk. LOL!

Every time this guy shows up he has us rolling!

Dad bods unite! 😂

This is the funniest computer geek humor we've seen in a while! LOL.

Bwahaha! The voice! 😂😂😂

True story.

Well done, sir. Well done.

Just when you think the internet was a mistake, it gives us gems like this. LOL.

For our classic comedy of the week, we decided to go with one of Eddie Murphy's hilarious Mister Robinson's Neighborhood skits. Eddie was one of the best performers SNL ever had.

(Language warning)

It's time to wrap this one up, folks.

Go out there and try to have a Monday as awesome as this lady. Otherwise, just give Monday a very unpleasant stare and wait for Tuesday to come around.

We'll meet you back here next week for some more Monday fun.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

