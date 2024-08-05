Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's your new favorite day of the week … MONDAY!
Okay, maybe not your favorite day, but at least we start off Mondays around here with the best memes, jokes, and video clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.
Let's begin the Monday morning meme therapy session.
Cc @fuzzychimpcom https://t.co/kFLPpHxyHs— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 30, 2024
Yes, this week gave us the cringe-inducing 'White Dudes for Harris'. LOL.
July 29, 2024
We want it!
July 31, 2024
No, it's not a real photo, but he's still weird.
Is this true ladies? pic.twitter.com/mzdELjCNTZ— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 29, 2024
HAHA! This has to be exactly what happens when you leave the rim up.
Fine. I’ll actually watch it now. pic.twitter.com/z9kUyCCGBz— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 29, 2024
LOLOLOL!
This man is living the dream. pic.twitter.com/nHyffKsKNy— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) July 29, 2024
That's just not right …
@fuzzychimpcom— Squaw Valley Outpost (@Narradivision) August 3, 2024
Just so we’re clear… pic.twitter.com/DL7bY0EpuY
LOL. Exactly!
Do you want to do some Olympics? Sure! We saw plenty of good Olympic material.
#GenX FTW pic.twitter.com/79PbR3vbnT— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) August 3, 2024
The internet went wild for this marksman.
Everyone who has riffed on this meme can just go home now pic.twitter.com/XSZs4EnXG8— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) August 3, 2024
BOOM! 😂
August 5, 2024
He has a certain set of skills …
I'm no expert at pole vault but I don't think it's supposed to go like this #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/tZTpvTwkZG— James 🏴🇦🇺 (@JamesK_1312) August 3, 2024
That's not even the craziest thing we saw from pole vaulters this week, but you can learn about that one on your own.
August 4, 2024
HA! They crushed it!
you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024
Right?! They just won a medal in the Olympics. That was the next step. 😂
Me after folding the laundry…pic.twitter.com/fOevi9Y7tP— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) August 4, 2024
Hey now … it is sort of a big deal. LOL.
(Language warning)
Pawless Victory pic.twitter.com/dd7uKhANja— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) August 1, 2024
Yes, it's another cat fighting video. We may be addicted.
August 2, 2024
HAHAHA!
Are you having a crap day? Want to INSTANTLY feel better? Watch this. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/hhfU0Cj6IF— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 3, 2024
This is SO good. We love them!
August 2, 2024
We don't see the problem here. 😂
August 3, 2024
Bwahaha!
LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Gd1C31rCb— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 5, 2024
August 3, 2024
There's nothing wrong with risking it all for ice cream. 😂
Speaking of ice cream …
To save our democracy. pic.twitter.com/aF9S9aONWb— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) August 2, 2024
AMEN! 😂😂😂
#FloridaMan strikes again. pic.twitter.com/G5aJWrdFuX— The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) August 4, 2024
Florida Man needs to be stopped! LOL.
August 3, 2024
Accurate.
This took me a second 😂 pic.twitter.com/zyCRwIDZTi— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 4, 2024
The Olympics should use this simple test on all athletes. 😂
Eating vegan food is the recipe for a healthy, good and long life, say these 4 nutritional physiologists from Norway aged 26-28 years.— Judianna (@Judianna) August 3, 2024
(H/T Richard Stroup) pic.twitter.com/qCNUwQFqGe
LOLOLOL!
Enjoy this masterpiece right here. pic.twitter.com/ETrZpCz7ts— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 3, 2024
Ha! Nailed it!
Smart. pic.twitter.com/uvGEzZrB1E— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) August 4, 2024
We are officially dead. Sorry ladies, but this one's pretty darn true. 💀💀💀
The dog 🤣🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ZIVvdORko7— TBJ (@beerburp23) August 4, 2024
That dog was determined to go straight to the moon. LOL.
August 3, 2024
This hits too close to home. 😂
the funniest way for Joe Rogan to die 😭 he's not wrong pic.twitter.com/tpWJrQdTBe— Heidi (@HeidiBriones) August 4, 2024
He's not wrong. The memes would be priceless!
August 3, 2024
They just want to talk. LOL!
The ending had me screaming y’all 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNpfjKLfA— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) August 4, 2024
Every time this guy shows up he has us rolling!
I resemble this pic.twitter.com/hkbnEbBhKV— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) August 3, 2024
Dad bods unite! 😂
August 4, 2024
This is the funniest computer geek humor we've seen in a while! LOL.
August 4, 2024
Bwahaha! The voice! 😂😂😂
Death has never stopped Democrats from voting before pic.twitter.com/FAvpprdMRh— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2024
True story.
https://t.co/9KMw4BlFOQ pic.twitter.com/s4B1o9e4P4— G (@stevensongs) August 4, 2024
Well done, sir. Well done.
I’m stupid belly laughing at this. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U7bVSk2zc8— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) August 4, 2024
Just when you think the internet was a mistake, it gives us gems like this. LOL.
For our classic comedy of the week, we decided to go with one of Eddie Murphy's hilarious Mister Robinson's Neighborhood skits. Eddie was one of the best performers SNL ever had.
(Language warning)
It's time to wrap this one up, folks.
Her reaction after getting a job 😍 pic.twitter.com/nvP19ggSue— Idiots Caught In Camera (@IdiotsInCamera) August 4, 2024
Go out there and try to have a Monday as awesome as this lady. Otherwise, just give Monday a very unpleasant stare and wait for Tuesday to come around.
We'll meet you back here next week for some more Monday fun.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member