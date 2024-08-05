Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's your new favorite day of the week … MONDAY!

Okay, maybe not your favorite day, but at least we start off Mondays around here with the best memes, jokes, and video clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Let's begin the Monday morning meme therapy session.

Yes, this week gave us the cringe-inducing 'White Dudes for Harris'. LOL.

We want it!

No, it's not a real photo, but he's still weird.

HAHA! This has to be exactly what happens when you leave the rim up.

Fine. I’ll actually watch it now. pic.twitter.com/z9kUyCCGBz — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 29, 2024

LOLOLOL!

This man is living the dream. pic.twitter.com/nHyffKsKNy — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) July 29, 2024

That's just not right …

LOL. Exactly!

Do you want to do some Olympics? Sure! We saw plenty of good Olympic material.

The internet went wild for this marksman.

Everyone who has riffed on this meme can just go home now pic.twitter.com/XSZs4EnXG8 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) August 3, 2024

BOOM! 😂

He has a certain set of skills …

I'm no expert at pole vault but I don't think it's supposed to go like this #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/tZTpvTwkZG — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 (@JamesK_1312) August 3, 2024

That's not even the craziest thing we saw from pole vaulters this week, but you can learn about that one on your own.

HA! They crushed it!

you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

Right?! They just won a medal in the Olympics. That was the next step. 😂

Me after folding the laundry…pic.twitter.com/fOevi9Y7tP — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) August 4, 2024

Hey now … it is sort of a big deal. LOL.

(Language warning)

Yes, it's another cat fighting video. We may be addicted.

HAHAHA!

Are you having a crap day? Want to INSTANTLY feel better? Watch this. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/hhfU0Cj6IF — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 3, 2024

This is SO good. We love them!

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Bwahaha!

There's nothing wrong with risking it all for ice cream. 😂

Speaking of ice cream …

AMEN! 😂😂😂

Florida Man needs to be stopped! LOL.

Accurate.

This took me a second 😂 pic.twitter.com/zyCRwIDZTi — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 4, 2024

The Olympics should use this simple test on all athletes. 😂

Eating vegan food is the recipe for a healthy, good and long life, say these 4 nutritional physiologists from Norway aged 26-28 years.

(H/T Richard Stroup) pic.twitter.com/qCNUwQFqGe — Judianna (@Judianna) August 3, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Enjoy this masterpiece right here. pic.twitter.com/ETrZpCz7ts — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 3, 2024

Ha! Nailed it!

We are officially dead. Sorry ladies, but this one's pretty darn true. 💀💀💀

That dog was determined to go straight to the moon. LOL.

This hits too close to home. 😂

the funniest way for Joe Rogan to die 😭 he's not wrong pic.twitter.com/tpWJrQdTBe — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) August 4, 2024

He's not wrong. The memes would be priceless!

They just want to talk. LOL!

The ending had me screaming y’all 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNpfjKLfA — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) August 4, 2024

Every time this guy shows up he has us rolling!

I resemble this pic.twitter.com/hkbnEbBhKV — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) August 3, 2024

Dad bods unite! 😂

This is the funniest computer geek humor we've seen in a while! LOL.

Bwahaha! The voice! 😂😂😂

Death has never stopped Democrats from voting before pic.twitter.com/FAvpprdMRh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2024

True story.

Well done, sir. Well done.

Just when you think the internet was a mistake, it gives us gems like this. LOL.

For our classic comedy of the week, we decided to go with one of Eddie Murphy's hilarious Mister Robinson's Neighborhood skits. Eddie was one of the best performers SNL ever had.

(Language warning)

It's time to wrap this one up, folks.

Her reaction after getting a job 😍 pic.twitter.com/nvP19ggSue — Idiots Caught In Camera (@IdiotsInCamera) August 4, 2024

Go out there and try to have a Monday as awesome as this lady. Otherwise, just give Monday a very unpleasant stare and wait for Tuesday to come around.

We'll meet you back here next week for some more Monday fun.

Until we meme again …