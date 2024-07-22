Coronation: Kamala Harris Has Already Locked Down the Delegations of Five States
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on July 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

If the weeks get any crazier Monday will just be any other day! Still, we're confident Mondays will continue to be uniquely sucky again … eventually.

In fact, we're so sure, we're just going to push through the wild times we're living in and get our weekly fix of funny clips, memes, and jokes every Monday to fuel us all through the week.

Bring 'em on, brother!

That's exactly what we're talking about.

We've had the DOJ targeting Trump, huge Supreme Court decisions, a colossal debate collapse by Biden, an assassination attempt, the RNC, J.D. Vance for VP, Biden getting COVID again, Biden refusing to drop out, Biden dropping out, and Cackling Kamala running for president. What's next?

As you might have guessed, there were lots of memes.

Yep, it's like that. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

That's disturbingly accurate. 😂😂😂

He beat COVID but he couldn't beat the Democrats assassinating his campaign. 😂

HAHA!

That was certainly an angle we didn't expect.

Who knew the Secret Service would take that slant?

LOL!

Now that's smart!

Ha! Babydog made it to the RNC.

Bwahaha!

Ah, the famous reliability of Democrat promises. 😂

HAHAHA!

Saving democracy by nullifying elections. LOL.

She did it, Joe!

LOLOLOL!

For purely selfish reasons, we here at Twitchy couldn't ask for anything more than having Kamala front and center for the next six months. 😂

See what we mean? 😂

(Language warning)

We are now deceased. 💀💀💀

Wow, this lady's impression is spot on.

LOL, right? 😂

We often try to give you all a break from the politics here, but there's just too much to ignore. We will, however, have some good old non-political fun too!

We don't see the problem here.

Sometimes you just need a feel-good story.

We do funny here, not feel-good. Y'all should have known that by now! LOL.

Susan go sploosh. 😂

LOL! Hey, it's better than the alternative …

… yep, just like that.

That transition had us dying!

This is why they lost the war.

Bwahaha!

Some of us can really relate to that one. 😂

Dogs are just awesome.

We can assure you, the pain is real. 😂

(Language warning)

LOL. Granny was baffled.

That is friggin' hilarious! 😂😂😂

(Yet another language warning. You folks need to clean it up! LOL.)

Getting your boy to smash his head against the door is all fun and games until you owe him an Xbox.

That's one way to make your Monday interesting.

You don't mess with a person's dog. That should be clear by now.

Okay, we'd better give the cat people some love.

LOL!

We almost made it without a dad joke … almost.

HAHA!

For our classic comedy selection of the week, we will honor the passing of comedy legend Bob Newhart with this sketch, which our very own Doug P. recommended.

Rest in peace, Bob.

No matter what your Monday has in store for you, we doubt it can be worse than KJP's.

Now get out there and embrace the crazy because Mondays are probably the least of our worries for the foreseeable future.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

