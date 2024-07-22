Monday Morning Meme Madness

If the weeks get any crazier Monday will just be any other day! Still, we're confident Mondays will continue to be uniquely sucky again … eventually.

In fact, we're so sure, we're just going to push through the wild times we're living in and get our weekly fix of funny clips, memes, and jokes every Monday to fuel us all through the week.

Bring 'em on, brother!

That's exactly what we're talking about.

We've had the DOJ targeting Trump, huge Supreme Court decisions, a colossal debate collapse by Biden, an assassination attempt, the RNC, J.D. Vance for VP, Biden getting COVID again, Biden refusing to drop out, Biden dropping out, and Cackling Kamala running for president. What's next?

As you might have guessed, there were lots of memes.

Yep, it's like that. LOL.

12 Women Come Forward Alleging They Were Sexually Assaulted By Whoever Trump’s VP Pick Is https://t.co/AhKIIOGXGQ pic.twitter.com/N7oU0hORU9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 15, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Millions of children are safe now that Biden has lost his sense of smell. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 18, 2024

That's disturbingly accurate. 😂😂😂

Biden Cuts Holes In Medical Mask So He Can Still Sniff People https://t.co/cZfKSzmRf4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 18, 2024

Biden after “beating COVID” pic.twitter.com/THGy8tUcSv — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 17, 2024

He beat COVID but he couldn't beat the Democrats assassinating his campaign. 😂

Biden explaining to Trump how he almost died too this week pic.twitter.com/HAkfY4yfNE — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 18, 2024

HAHA!

That was certainly an angle we didn't expect.

pic.twitter.com/mehnXuAfFl — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 17, 2024

Who knew the Secret Service would take that slant?

US Secret Service Director's Biggest Nightmare : pic.twitter.com/Gq3X2DNVaZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 16, 2024

LOL!

Ensure the feds can’t serve you a warrant with one simple trick pic.twitter.com/Rdv7nWBGd1 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 17, 2024

Now that's smart!

Nothing could’ve prepared me for the last 4 seconds of this video pic.twitter.com/hrAzJn5dcz — greg (@greg16676935420) July 17, 2024

Ha! Babydog made it to the RNC.

Trump looks ridiculous with that bandage. pic.twitter.com/ziHQyAZlaY — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 19, 2024

Bwahaha!

"If you like your nominee, you can keep your nominee." pic.twitter.com/k4nZGYVTWJ — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 22, 2024

Ah, the famous reliability of Democrat promises. 😂

HAHAHA!

Saving democracy by nullifying elections. LOL.

She did it, Joe!

LOLOLOL!

For purely selfish reasons, we here at Twitchy couldn't ask for anything more than having Kamala front and center for the next six months. 😂

LMAO 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DlIuYqPB2t — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2024

See what we mean? 😂

(Language warning)

It’s time America



.@realDonaldTrump can’t wait to debate you pic.twitter.com/YMK62FKRlw — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) July 22, 2024

We are now deceased. 💀💀💀

Wow, this lady's impression is spot on.

At this point, an October Surprise would have to involve space aliens. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 21, 2024

LOL, right? 😂

We often try to give you all a break from the politics here, but there's just too much to ignore. We will, however, have some good old non-political fun too!

We don't see the problem here.

Sometimes you just need a feel-good story.

We do funny here, not feel-good. Y'all should have known that by now! LOL.

Susan had a little too much to drink this evening😳💀😭 pic.twitter.com/EF28NgBna6 — Wild content (@NoCapFights) July 19, 2024

Susan go sploosh. 😂

LOL! Hey, it's better than the alternative …

Every time pic.twitter.com/u7L63W2mrb — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 20, 2024

… yep, just like that.

That transition had us dying!

British man finds out American Rednecks are built different. 😎 pic.twitter.com/rzbdwTQQbV — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 20, 2024

This is why they lost the war.

How do I explain this in way they would understand... pic.twitter.com/tF87sqEWul — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) July 21, 2024

Bwahaha!

Some of us can really relate to that one. 😂

Dogs are just awesome.

We can assure you, the pain is real. 😂

(Language warning)

They brought grandma to a Karen themed diner and she had no idea what was going on 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xEMEdqnWYV — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 21, 2024

LOL. Granny was baffled.

That is friggin' hilarious! 😂😂😂

(Yet another language warning. You folks need to clean it up! LOL.)

Dad tells son he can buy whatever he wants if we can stop the credit card with his head 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PUIiljDngR — LADbible (@ladbible) July 21, 2024

Getting your boy to smash his head against the door is all fun and games until you owe him an Xbox.

That's one way to make your Monday interesting.

She made her priorities clear 😂 pic.twitter.com/igUuwd9c59 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 20, 2024

You don't mess with a person's dog. That should be clear by now.

Okay, we'd better give the cat people some love.

The Karate Kitten pic.twitter.com/BPxyzSrIKy — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 16, 2024

LOL!

We almost made it without a dad joke … almost.

HAHA!

For our classic comedy selection of the week, we will honor the passing of comedy legend Bob Newhart with this sketch, which our very own Doug P. recommended.

Rest in peace, Bob.

No matter what your Monday has in store for you, we doubt it can be worse than KJP's.

Now get out there and embrace the crazy because Mondays are probably the least of our worries for the foreseeable future.

Until we meme again …