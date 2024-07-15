Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST...
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP...
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS...
Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Politic...
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6...
Former Conservative Twitter Fav 'Popehat' Posts Disturbing Messages on 'Bluesky' and it Fe...
Racist Much? Forbes Asks If Surviving Gunfire Makes Trump Appeal to Black Voters...
Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency
Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now...
Sen. Chuck Grassley: 'Answers Needed on Security Breach NOW'
Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest...
Sen. Josh Hawley: 'Someone Must RESIGN'

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on July 15, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sometimes we have a week that is so crazy that we're actually glad when Monday arrives. This was one of those weeks.

We had more Democrat meltdowns following Biden's debate fail, Biden's interview, and leftists hyperventilating over Project 2025, but it all faded into the background when a nutjob tried to assassinate President Trump.

Advertisement

After such an insane week, there's one thing we all need: Laughs.

That's where we come in. We've been collecting some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that Twitter/X users like you shared over the past week. Let's go!

The week started with the standard fare of just laughing at Biden being Biden.

Then Democrats continued their spiral into conspiracy-riddled craziness with Project 2025.

Little did we know what would happen next.

Yes, it's crazy. It's historic. It's unnerving. It's sad.

But Monday mornings are for jokes, and the failed attempt to take out Trump generated plenty of material on Twitter/X.

LOL! Perfect.

Bwahaha!

Nailed it. 😂

HAHA! That joke never gets old.

Cause of death? … … COVID.

(Language warning.)

Recommended

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's some funny stuff right there.

DANG, SON! 😂😂😂

It was not a good look, folks, but hey …

… at least there's that.

He was SO close. 😂

Half-price appetizers, yo! LOL.

When the jokes are real.

LOLOLOL!

The news media beclowned themselves in the wake of the assassination attempt, exactly as you would have guessed.

Yup, that's pretty much what happened. 😂

Advertisement

Okay, enough politics for now.

LOLOLOL! She took it with her! 💀💀💀

Now that is some solid wisdom!

Excel nerds unite! 😂

This guy is so good.

Yes, we shared this a few weeks ago, but Richard Simmons always just seemed like a pretty decent guy to us, so we wanted to share one of the funniest clips ever again in honor of his passing. Rest in peace, Richard.

Now we're talking!

True story. 😂

LOL! That's messed up.

You know what they call that cow when it reaches the bottom? Ground beef. 😂😂😂

Advertisement

Man, we feel old. LOL.

Wokeness is so dumb. 😂

Nice.

So bad it's good. 😂

Bwahaha! We bet you didn't see that one coming.

We're not gonna lie. We love the dark ones. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Curse you!

LOL.

Ah, Norm. You are missed.

Took us a few seconds. 😂😂😂

Advertisement

LOL! This is spot on! 💀

Excuse us, sir, this is not Facebook Marketplace. 😂

We are dying! LOL.

For our classic comedy selection this week, in light of all the recent talk about Hitler and Nazi rhetoric in political speech, we went with this classic from the Carol Burnett show.

So funny!

So, so wrong. We laughed.

Hopefully, your Monday is not as dark as that joke, and hopefully, we all have a better week than the past one. Get out there and do your thing, folks, but always remember to keep laughing.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE
Amy Curtis
Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST Parrots Trump's Slogan
Doug P.
Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest of 'Journalism' Contrasts
Doug P.
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6 Video Every Day Until the Election
Amy Curtis
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP for Trump Assassination Attempt
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination Amy Curtis
Advertisement