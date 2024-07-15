Monday Morning Meme Madness

Sometimes we have a week that is so crazy that we're actually glad when Monday arrives. This was one of those weeks.

We had more Democrat meltdowns following Biden's debate fail, Biden's interview, and leftists hyperventilating over Project 2025, but it all faded into the background when a nutjob tried to assassinate President Trump.

After such an insane week, there's one thing we all need: Laughs.

That's where we come in. We've been collecting some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that Twitter/X users like you shared over the past week. Let's go!

The week started with the standard fare of just laughing at Biden being Biden.

Project 2025 will restore Pizza Hut buffet pic.twitter.com/hQTHpq6F9m — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 12, 2024

Then Democrats continued their spiral into conspiracy-riddled craziness with Project 2025.

Little did we know what would happen next.

Yes, it's crazy. It's historic. It's unnerving. It's sad.

But Monday mornings are for jokes, and the failed attempt to take out Trump generated plenty of material on Twitter/X.

“That's how you know it was a liberal holding the gun. They missed. They don't know how to hold firearms.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E5udf2Xfnq — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 14, 2024

LOL! Perfect.

People are acting like Trump's reaction is so impressive but if someone shot at Joe Biden he wouldn't even flinch — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔 (@jeremykauffman) July 13, 2024

Bwahaha!

Nailed it. 😂

HAHA! That joke never gets old.

Cause of death? … … COVID.

(Language warning.)

Trump officially Black Now pic.twitter.com/wdIn2Fo97u — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 14, 2024

That's some funny stuff right there.

Had the shooter been successful that would have evened the odds at the next debate — Magills (@magills_) July 13, 2024

DANG, SON! 😂😂😂

First day on the job ? pic.twitter.com/GGiywKKYck — DrG (@docGX1) July 14, 2024

It was not a good look, folks, but hey …

On the bright side, we have the most diverse Secret Service in history — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 14, 2024

… at least there's that.

Say it! SAY IT JOE! pic.twitter.com/EphZBIN2G9 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 15, 2024

He was SO close. 😂

Pretty crazy when you really zoom into this photo pic.twitter.com/VHD3AVvawV — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) July 14, 2024

Half-price appetizers, yo! LOL.

pic.twitter.com/uS9DkGgs3o — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 14, 2024

When the jokes are real.

LOLOLOL!

The news media beclowned themselves in the wake of the assassination attempt, exactly as you would have guessed.

Lefty X rn pic.twitter.com/brxoBnv4kx — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 14, 2024

Yup, that's pretty much what happened. 😂

Okay, enough politics for now.

This is like out of a cartoon I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/lSutcyfh1f — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@arikbeyhive) July 12, 2024

LOLOLOL! She took it with her! 💀💀💀

Now that is some solid wisdom!

The ladies love when you are a freak in the sheets: 💯 pic.twitter.com/muv6nrod7k — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 13, 2024

Excel nerds unite! 😂

This guy is so good.

My favorite memory of Richard Simmons was the time he went on Whose Line Is It Anyway and created possibly the 6 funniest minutes of TV in history pic.twitter.com/dKfx5XBVR5 — Brian Kosh (@BrianKosh) July 13, 2024

Yes, we shared this a few weeks ago, but Richard Simmons always just seemed like a pretty decent guy to us, so we wanted to share one of the funniest clips ever again in honor of his passing. Rest in peace, Richard.

Being a grandad is the best. pic.twitter.com/Qk6KmqbxER — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) July 14, 2024

Now we're talking!

me after making a recipe that i found on the internet pic.twitter.com/ORyiICS5db — Aleesha Khan (@Aleeshakhan73) July 15, 2024

True story. 😂

they are sick as hell for this😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3seO97CLKG — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 14, 2024

LOL! That's messed up.

You know what they call that cow when it reaches the bottom? Ground beef. 😂😂😂

Man, we feel old. LOL.

Wokeness is so dumb. 😂

Please accept my apology for not posting this on the 4th of July… pic.twitter.com/ApRgCSRkkW — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 14, 2024

Nice.

So bad it's good. 😂

Women’s skin care routines are wild pic.twitter.com/PGnWJFQbyV — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 14, 2024

Bwahaha! We bet you didn't see that one coming.

We're not gonna lie. We love the dark ones. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Curse you!

Music makes all the difference pic.twitter.com/8NrVTsyebB — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 14, 2024

LOL.

And finally, the number-one selling doll this Christmas is "Tickle Me Elmo."



And the least popular selling doll? You guessed it: "Tickle Me Frank Stallone." pic.twitter.com/SOcrPyTXzh — Norm Macdonald Joke of the Day (@NormSNLJokes) July 14, 2024

Ah, Norm. You are missed.

Took us a few seconds. 😂😂😂

Me trying to find the bathroom switch in the middle of the night.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g8bMmY8Cng — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 14, 2024

LOL! This is spot on! 💀

Excuse us, sir, this is not Facebook Marketplace. 😂

I’ve watched this 20 times and I still can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/yAIYo8Qj6x — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 13, 2024

We are dying! LOL.

For our classic comedy selection this week, in light of all the recent talk about Hitler and Nazi rhetoric in political speech, we went with this classic from the Carol Burnett show.

So funny!

This is bad 😔 pic.twitter.com/eFPwvm8GbV — Encrypted Gospel (@encryptegospel) July 11, 2024

So, so wrong. We laughed.

Hopefully, your Monday is not as dark as that joke, and hopefully, we all have a better week than the past one. Get out there and do your thing, folks, but always remember to keep laughing.

Until we meme again …